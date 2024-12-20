The holidays are upon us, and once again, the industry is rising to the occasion to deliver a range of events and activations that are illuminating the season alongside their products and services. Per usual, we’ll bypass coverage of the city tree-lighting ceremonies, corporate galas and virtual gift shops in favor of hands-on brand experiences aimed at deepening engagement and spreading joy. ’Tis the season.

FAMILIES GO WINDOW SHOPPING FOR AMAZON GOODIES

Not many retailers ship physical gift guides to consumers’ homes these days, but Amazon is one of them. The brand has been sending its Prime customers a toy catalog dubbed Amazon Holiday Kids Gift Book since 2018 that features a selection of toys and gifts, an original story featuring Fox and Bear, and activities and games to play solo or with the family. This year, the guide, which is distributed in both English and Spanish, served as the inspiration behind the company’s holiday window display in New York City.

The festive showcases, set up at the base of Amazon’s Midtown office building (an official NYC landmark that used to be a Lord & Taylor department store), was a physical manifestation of the 2024 Kids Gift Book that brought the catalog’s various characters to life, and offered a blend of tradition and modern touches. Each window included a QR code that allowed consumers to shop for products featured in the displays, right on the spot.

Beyond the IRL showcase, Amazon offered a holiday-themed Roblox experience that invited kids to play mini games, collect exclusive digital items and explore new ways to connect with the story from the 2024 toy catalog.

Photo credit: Eugene Gologursky

BATH & BODY WORKS SPARKS UP A CANDLE DAY COUNTDOWN

For Bath & Body Works loyalists, there’s no occasion quite like Candle Day. The retailer’s annual two-day “holiday” offers the lowest price of the season on three-wick candles, which this year involved more than 50 Candle Day exclusives and six new-to-the-brand fragrances (including festive scents) that dropped during the Dec. 7-8 event.

To get fans hyped for the occasion, Bath & Body Works hosted a pre-Candle Day celebration dubbed the “run-up to Candle Day” that began with ceo Gina Boswell ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, followed by an appearance by gold medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodhall and Jordan Chiles. The trio led a four-mile Candle Torch fun run through Manhattan while passing the “torch” (an oversized matchstick) back and forth.

The run concluded at Hudson Yards, where consumers were invited to attend “Candle Fest.” There, the athletes “lit” the three wicks of a larger-than-life LED candle installation to trigger the countdown to Candle Day. The 12-foot-high candle was accompanied by a 12-foot matchstick with an animated label that flipped through some of Bath & Body Works’ most popular holiday candle fragrances.

Candle Fest additionally included a set by DJ Kyle Cooke, Winter Candy Apple-themed beverages, samples of PocketBac hand sanitizers and, naturally, photo ops next to the giant countdown candle.

SINGLES MINGLE AS BUMBLE FLIPS HOLIDAY MESSAGING ON ITS HEAD

All too often, the only scenario in which singles are placed at the center of attention during the holidays is when a nosy relative asks why they aren’t married yet. But not on Bumble UK’s watch.

On Nov. 28, the women-first dating app flipped the typical holiday marketing campaign on its head with a celebratory community event at London’s new concept bar, House Party. The experience aimed to address how singles often feel lonely during this time of year and alienated from seasonal marketing messages that overwhelmingly target couples and families. (Ultimately, more than 5,000 people applied for tickets, and the event ran at capacity all night long.)

With Gen Z and millennials continuing to drive the nostalgia trend, every element of the house-party-themed activation offered wistful nods, like a Y2K-era tooth gem station that let attendees rock throwback beauty trends.

Across the seven-floor playground, an array of rooms brought the app’s Interest Badges to life to help singles find common ground. They encountered everything from a karaoke booth to retro game consoles to astrology readings. Meanwhile, the event also boasted an all-female music lineup featuring performances by Mabel and DJ Rachael Anson.

Our favorite part? In a nod to the awkward family conversations singles have during the holidays, a quick-witted Granny character roamed the floors, helping to create ice-breaker moments that got singles ready to mingle. Agency: onepointfive

DIOR’S ‘BALL OF DREAMS’ EVOKES THE OPULENCE OF VERSAILLES

The luxury and opulence of France’s storied Château de Versailles found a home in Miami this holiday season as Christian Dior brought its “Dior Ball of Dreams” experience to the Aventura Mall. Open through Jan. 5, 2025, the installation is dripping with décor that evokes a classic French ball. Visitors can take in the golden motifs by Italian artist Pietro Ruffo, an animated fireworks display, twinkling lights, a golden holiday tree and other lavish design elements as they journey through the brand’s holiday offerings.

The footprint is divided into vignettes that highlight Dior’s various product collections. Attendees first enter a Versailles-inspired Hall of Mirrors, where the brand’s fragrances are front and center. There, consumers can explore the subtle notes of Dior’s best-selling perfumes.

Beyond the Hall, Dior Makeup’s seasonal collection awaits. Then, it’s on to La Collection Privée Christian Dior, a showcase of the brand’s “haute parfumerie” featuring limited-edition fragrances, all presented against a glittering backdrop. And then there are the displays of Dior’s commissioned artworks, such as L’Or de J’adore by Jean-Michel Othoniel and the Miss Dior Mini Trunk by Eva Jospin.

Finally, visitors reach Dior’s exclusive Gifting Atelier, where they can personalize their presents with engravings and engage in one-on-one consultations to curate the perfect gift.

Photo: Courtesy of Aventura Mall

THE HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS INTO WORLD OF COCA-COLA IN ATLANTA

Coca-Cola brought an extra dose of holiday magic to downtown Atlanta this season with The Coca-Cola Holiday Express, a limited-time activation that transformed the space between Georgia Aquarium and World of Coca-Cola into a bright-red, festive and social-worthy train station, complete with a locomotive.

Those who hopped onboard embarked on an enchanting train “ride” guided by cheerful conductors, and traveled from the North Pole to the South Pole and back—all without leaving the park. Along the way, they could sing along to seasonal tunes and watch animations of holiday scenes on the train car windows. Agency: Momentum Worldwide

Photos: Courtesy of Coca-Cola

COKE ROLES INTO CITIES FOR DRONE SHOWS, SAMPLING

For nearly 30 years, the Coca-Cola Caravan, packed with holiday spirit, has traversed the country doling out crisp beverages and experiences for consumers. This year’s holiday truck tour made its way to New York City at the Intrepid Museum on Dec. 6. Anchoring the experience was a drone show featuring 1,200 drones that displayed images of Santa, the Coca-Cola Caravan, logos and more.

Consumers gathered at the museum at Pier 86 at Hudson River Park for the experience, which also included a Sip Inn hut with sampling; food; giveaways; a QR-code-driven, snow globe-themed, AI-powered image generator to share on socials; a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar can personalizer; photos with Santa (the version created by illustrator Haddon Sundblom in 1931); live music; and a cozy lounge for gathering and spectating. The tour wrapped on Dec. 1 in Florida. Agency: Salt XC

‘EATER’S’ EDITORS CURATE A HOLIDAY MARKET AND SPEAKEASY LOUNGE

Vox Media hosted an Eater Under Wraps holiday market and hidden cocktail lounge experience in New York on Dec. 13 that treated Eater’s audience to festive drinks, a selection of the editors’ favorite foods, a staff-curated assortment of vendors and gifts (like home goods and apparel), plus interactive programming, like a gingerbread-making class. Agency: Sparks

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong

THE GLENLIVET CHANGES ITS STRIPES FOR A FESTIVE LAUNCH EVENT

The Glenlivet kicked off its holiday campaign on Dec. 9 with an exclusive launch event hosted by Scottish actor Thomas Doherty at The Corner Store, a new restaurant and hot spot in NYC. The experience marked the unveiling of The Glenlivet Tartan, and there was plenty of décor to match the name, like a tartan-wrapped taxi parked out front. Throughout the evening, attendees (some of whom donned traditional Scottish-inspired garb) experienced “Tartan Takeovers” across the venue, bringing the new design front and center. They were also, of course, invited to try the new varietal via the brand’s fresh spin on classic cocktails.

The event was just the beginning of a series of Tartan Takeover activations that have been popping up around New York City this holiday season. Agency: 160over90

FITNESS AND FESTIVITIES AWAIT AT GYMSHARK’S POP-UP

Gymshark is a popular fitness chain in the UK, but relatively unknown in the U.S. So ahead of the debut of its first U.S. flagship store (coming next year), the brand took over a 3,800-square-foot space in New York’s SoHo neighborhood to deliver a seasonal pop-up experience that will be open through January 2025.

The footprint offers a blend of festive décor and Gymshark’s bold branding, with a white and red motif that carries throughout the space. Consumers who stop by can buy NYC-themed merchandise, mingle with other fitness buffs and capture content.

Touchpoints span an entry tunnel lined with branded props, interactive displays, a Christmas tree built out of medicine balls, a gym locker advent calendar that serves as a giveaway station, a gift-wrapping area and a dedicated spot for meet-and-greets with Gymshark athletes. When the holiday season wraps, the footprint will be redesigned with a New York City theme to showcase upcoming Gymshark drops. Partner: Pink Sparrow

YOU CAN DRINK FROM KAHLÚA’S ESPRESSOHOHO MARTINI BAUBLES

Kahlúa partnered with actress and Christmas tree-decorating aficionado Salma Hayek Pinault this December to launch its limited-edition Espressohoho Martini Bauble, a drinkable ornament designed to add some drama to the tree by incorporating the mega-popular seasonal cocktail.

For just one week, UK residents could bid on 12 limited-edition baubles, all available via auction on Kahlúa’s Espressohoho Baubleshop eBay page. The refillable and reusable ornaments got a good head start after Hayek Pinault posted a photo of one of the baubles included in her 2024 Christmas tree décor.

To boot, Hayek Pinault partnered with Kahlúa in 2023 to back the Coffee for Good initiative, which aids the coffee farming community in her hometown of Veracruz, Mexico, by supporting sustainable, long-term agricultural practices. The partnership was extended this holiday season, with all proceeds raised from the Espressohoho Martini Bauble going toward the brand initiative.

MOROCCANOIL DELIVERS FLAIR AND GREAT HAIR IN NYC

Moroccanoil parked its dreamy, branded Airstream in NYC earlier this month for a two-day pop-up that showcased the brand’s exclusive holiday collection of haircare products. Those who stopped by could snag free samples and tote bags, make on-site purchases and sip on complimentary hot chocolate featuring an oversized, branded marshmallow. Agency: CNC Agency

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ UNLEASH A SNAIL-DRAWN CARRIAGE

If you tuned into this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you may have spotted SpongeBob SquarePants’ pet snail, Gary, in balloon form, pulling a carriage and leading SpongeBob’s balloon brigade. The spectacle was yet another way for Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to celebrate the animated series’ 25th anniversary.

But the parade was just the beginning for the “Garriage.” Following Thanksgiving, the brands launched a tour, starting out in New York City’s Bryant Park, where fans had a chance to jump onboard the mobile unit and score festive swag, then making its way to Los Angeles, where the Garriage pulled The Grove’s iconic trolley during specific hours from Dec. 13-15. Hopefully not at a snail’s pace. Agency: Giant Spoon

THE DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS AT PRIME VIDEO’S KRAMPUS BAR

For the unacquainted, Krampus is a demonic character derived from Central European folklore that serves as St. Nicholas’ counterpart and physically punishes children who misbehave at Christmastime (and you thought the threat of coal in your stocking was bad). It’s a legend featured in Prime Video’s new holiday thriller, “Red One,” so to mark the film’s launch, the brand popped up a Krampus Bar on Dec. 14 in New York City.

In place of garlands and twinkling lights, visitors were met with a scene from Krampus’ dark underworld, including skeleton-themed décor and metal chains hanging overhead. Beyond the photo-worthy design elements, attendees encountered “Red One”-inspired Krampus games, themed cocktails, character bartenders, Krampus’s throne, Gryla’s secret back room, a Krampus Schlapp machine (another movie reference) and appearances from the “Christmas Devil” himself. Prost! Agency: Allied Global Marketing

BARBIE AND VERIZON HOST A ‘STREAMY’ HOLIDAY POP-UP

Barbie tightened her grip on the technology era through a partnership with Verizon over the holiday season. Yep, forget the DreamHouse and welcome to Barbie’s StreamHouse, powered by Verizon. Across digital content, TV, social, OOH and, yes, experiential, the campaign highlighted all of the ways Verizon Home Internet powers Barbie’s high-tech home, from gaming to connected-home devices.

The best part? An elaborate, human-sized version of the Barbie StreamHouse popped up in New York City and was open to the public from Dec. 12-15. Attendees were guided through the detailed activation via a mobile-forward experience hosted by Barbie herself that included holiday photo ops, interactive games, giveaways, plenty of ops for content capture, and surprise-and-delight moments. They could also build a dream holiday list through a virtual shopping experience that touted the companies’ co-branded items, like the HMD Barbie Phone. Agency: Momentum Worldwide

KESHA AND WAYMO TEAM UP FOR A ‘JOYRIDE’ DRAG SHOW

Kesha and Waymo, the autonomous driving technology brand, collaborated this year on the artist’s “Joyride” music video. Taking the partnership a step further, the duo, both of which are dedicated to supporting at-risk communities, hosted an evening of surprise-and-delight moments in West Hollywood for attendees of Hamburger Mary’s celebrity impersonation night.

With the brand’s help, Kesha orchestrated a surprise performance at the drag event, and the audience was stunned at the appearance of the real celeb, who was joined on stage by drag performers Heidi N Closet and Mayhem Miller as she lip-synced to “Joyride.”

Prior to Kesha’s arrival, RuPaul “divas” Morgan McMichaels, Pandora Boxx, Judas Joe Manson and Envi pumped up the crowd with celebrity lip-sync impressions. To boot, the space was filled with memorabilia from Kesha’s vault, including exclusive merch and themed cocktails. Agency: NVE Experience Agency

Photos: Courtesy of Waymo

‘WHO WHAT WEAR’ BRINGS ITS ‘MOST WANTED’ FRANCHISE TO LIFE IN L.A.

Future-owned Who What Wear hosted its first-ever “Most Wanted: Holiday Fun House” on Dec. 7 at Ground Level Studios in L.A., where attendees experienced one of the media and ecommerce brand’s most popular editorial franchises IRL. The nostalgic atmosphere encouraged people to take a trip down memory lane through touchpoints like carnival-style games and arcade cabinets.

A host of partner brands were also in the mix—Burt’s Bees, Sally Beauty, Free People, FP Movement, JLab and Vogue Eyewear—and provided attendees with the opportunity to score some of the season’s most-wanted gifts. They could additionally grab on-theme concessions from Yellow Owl, Via Carota Cocktails, Lesser Evil Popcorn and Kaleidoscope Juice. Plus, for consumers who couldn’t make it in person, Who What Wear offered a digital version of the Fun House experience. Agency: Future Creative (in-house)

BONUS: ILLUMINATING THE WHITE HOUSE

The White House may not be a brand, but it does take an experiential marketing agency to transform the building into a high-caliber winter wonderland. At least that was the case this year for BMF. The agency was recruited to reimagine the Grand Foyer, Cross Hall and Great China Room for the holidays, inspired by First Lady Jill Biden’s vision. This season, more than 100,000 visitors will pass through the halls of the White House, which will host 23 holiday parties. (Hey, no pressure.)

Alongside a host of collaborative partners, volunteers and the White House’s in-house team, the firm materialized this year’s “season of peace and light” theme, from the garlands adorning fireplace mantles to an installation of thousands of custom paper doves to a mini replica of the White House itself. Meanwhile, the China Room was styled as an old-fashioned country-style kitchen, a nod to the act of breaking bread together, and mapping back to the holiday theme.

The agency referred to working with the White House’s Executive Residence team as “an absolute masterclass in event planning and logistics.” Food for thought. Agency: BMF

Photo credit: Erin Scott

BONUS: OFFICE PARTY SHENANIGANS

Even at your own office holiday party, all too often, the struggle of waiting in line for the bathroom is real. So for its seasonal soiree this year, IHEARTCOMIX came up with an only-an-event-agency-would-do-this solution to the dilemma. Indeed, the agency set up a compact dj stall next to its office bathrooms and turned it into a karaoke booth, so instead of people awkwardly waiting in line in silence… they sang at the top of their lungs. Nice. Agency: IHEARTCOMIX

