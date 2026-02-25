10 stats on where generations are divided, and where they find common ground, at meetings and conferences

With b-to-b audiences now comprising four generations of attendees (or five, depending on who you ask), conference organizers have their work cut out. Delivering on the distinct needs and values of each cohort—not to mention the growing desire for personalization at the individual level—requires a thoughtfully balanced approach to engagement that ensures every generation of attendee feels seen, and leaves the event with meaningful takeaways.

Of course, there’s no single playbook on how to cater to four different audiences. So we dug into new research on multigenerational marketing, and insights from recent interviews, to uncover the unique behaviors and expectations of each generation—as well as the ones these groups have in common—and how event profs can use that info to enrich the on-site experience for all.

COMMON GROUND

→Micro-Communities

According to Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report Special Section, Smart Meetings’ Valuegraphics study and American Express Global Business Travel’s 2026 Global Events & Meetings Forecast, most attendees have (traditional) networking fatigue, and would rather meet in small groups or form micro-communities based on shared interests than navigate largescale social occasions. Think: First-timer meetups, morning run clubs and quiet experiences built for neurodiverse attendees.

STAT: 66% of respondents said AI-powered networking helps them connect with like-minded professionals more easily

→Authenticity

Hilton’s report showed that the majority of attendees, regardless of age, are seeking event environments where they feel free to come as they are.

STAT: 84% of respondents said they value bringing their authentic selves to work events

→Local Culture

Attendees of every generation reported they want to attend events that incorporate aspects of the destination’s local culture, whether it be cuisine, entertainment or giveaways. Hilton’s study revealed that it’s a top perk for many conferencegoers.

STAT: 83% of respondents said having authentic local cuisine is a highlight of traveling for a work event

STAT: 66% said they prefer event swag or gifts that have a local connection

“You now have to be very keenly aware of the patterns of how people network, connect and learn, generationally… The takeaway for me is authenticity. It’s meeting people where they are, having the space and grace for who they are and bringing their full self to a conference, and encouraging them to be authentic and aligning to that.”

–Dan Preiss, VP-Experiential Marketing, Dell Technologies

GENERATIONAL DIVIDES

→Event Length

According to the 2025 EventTrack Experiential Marketing Forecast & Benchmark, produced by Event Marketer in partnership with Sparks, attendees’ preferred length of a b-to-b event tends to vary by their generation.

Preferred Length of a b-to-b event, by age:

• Under Age 25: 1 day

• Age 26-35: 3 days

• Age 36-45: 3 days

• Age 46-55: 3 days

• Over Age 55: 2 days

→Technology & Personalization

Personalization in events is more effective when engagements are designed for specific age groups, according to Invision’s The Business of Experiential ’26 report, as the definition of “effective” tends to vary by generation. Privacy is also a factor, with Boomers less likely to share their personal info.

STAT: 42% of respondents ages 29-44 said customized digital touchpoints are key to getting personalization “right,” compared to ages 18-28 (38%), 45-60 (34%), and ages 61 and older (18%)

STAT: 84% of Baby Boomers are less likely to share their data with event organizers based on privacy concerns—even if it means forfeiting a more personalized experience

→Downtime & After-Hours

As Hilton’s study shows, younger generations tend to prioritize wellness more than their older counterparts, and that’s impacting conference agendas and session lengths. Or, as the Amex forecast stated, “This has caused a move away from the sprint-style and marathon-style sessions that were once so popular.”

STAT: 61% of Gen Z and millennial respondents reported they’re likely to skip sessions to decompress, compared to 31% of Baby Boomers

STAT: 68% of Gen Z and 61% of millennial respondents said after-hours activities are a top reason for attending work events, compared to 47% of Gen X and 34% of Baby Boomers

“Many successful events now design micro-communities—tailored spaces and experiences shaped by audience, budget, and goals—to make sure every generation feels included and engaged.”

–Rebecca DeLuca, VP-Destination Sales, LVCVA (2026 Global Events & Meetings Forecast)

Every generation has its strengths, and when those powers collide under one event roof, incredible things can happen. Or, as our 2025 Women in Events honoree Jenn Cammarota of Verizon, put it: “Gen Z brings a demand for authenticity and purpose; millennials push for balance and innovation; Gen X often bridges strategy with execution; boomers contribute deep institutional knowledge and relationship building. At the best events, these ‘superpowers’ blend—innovation with wisdom, strategy with creativity.”

Featured image credit: iStock/treety

