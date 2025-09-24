Research: 11 Datapoints on the State of Global Business Travel

Even amid today’s economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, corporate travel continues to be viewed as an essential business tactic. In fact, the Global Business Travel Association’s (GBTA) 2025 Business Travel Index Outlook revealed that 86 percent of professionals consider their trips worthwhile, and 80 percent say they’re traveling for work as much or more than they were before COVID.

For a closer look at the nuances of the current business-travel climate, we compiled analysis from American Express Global Business Travel’s Business Travel Pulse Report, the GBTA’s Outlook, Altour’s Business Travel Index and SAP’s Global Business Travel Report. Let’s dig in.

Frequency and Costs

• Global business travel spending is projected to reach a new high of $1.57 trillion in 2025, representing a moderate year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%.

• 74% of workers reported taking between one and five business trips in the past year.

• The average cost of a business trip has increased from $834 in 2024 to $1,128 this year.

• Domestic travel has decreased slightly (by 1%), while international trips are seeing an uptick, which may reflect an evolving approach to business travel.

• 69% of travel managers reported that company budgets are too small and don’t reflect the link between business travel and corporate success.

• 90% of cfos forecast that travel budgets will increase or stay the same in the coming year.

Trends

• London remains a top global business destination, with flights from New York to London accounting for the majority of air travel to the U.K. capital, and industries like finance and IT driving demand for hotels in the city.

• Helsinki, Finland, is becoming a popular business-travel destination due to its positioning between the east and west, and its emerging technology hub.

• “Bleisure” continues to be popular, with 59% of international travelers reporting that they frequently or always extend work trips for leisure. The trend may pave the way for more “experience-rich itineraries.”

• On the other hand, 25% say their company has pulled back on allowing employees to add personal travel to business trips, while 26% reported that their company cut back on allowing staffers to work remotely while they’re traveling for pleasure.

• Hotel spend is down, while airfare spend is up, suggesting that business travelers are tightening up their schedules to make trips more efficient.

