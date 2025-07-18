Six Travel Hacks from Trade Show and Event Pros

When Visit Indy wanted to make a lasting impression on event planners attending industry gatherings, the organization came up with a Comfort Kit, a branded envelope containing thoughtful items that can significantly improve travel and on-site experience. From Tylenol to hair ties and rehydration powder, it was all the small things that make a big difference, many of which went on to live in attendees’ purses, backpacks, and even cars.

With the summer travel season in full swing, EM turned to trade show and event professionals who spend a fair amount of time on the road for transferable skills when it comes to nailing—and enjoying—travels.

Start with Happy Feet

“Last week at the Paris Air Show, I averaged 20,000 steps per day over four days,” says Fraser Warren, vp strategic development EMEA at Kubik. “If your shoes are crappy, then your day is crappy, whether you are at a show or heading to the sun. I still see people in high heels and men with big, heavy ‘work shoes’ at events—why, why, why? We are not in the 1930s anymore. Do yourself a favor and invest in a pair of Hoka Transports or similar and fly/float around the event or through the airport.”

Comfortable, closed-toe shoes for planes are a must for Stephanie Selesnick, president of International Trade Information, Inc. “Two reasons,” she says. “Comfort walking for miles, and bare feet on planes are gross.” Selesnick also carries a black sweater or a pashmina in case it gets cold, which it tends to do on planes, and a hand-held fan in case it’s hot or there’s no air circulation.

Pack the ‘Ditty Bag’ of Goodies

“I know from my trade show experience you can never assume that you have all of the proper cables, cords, dongles and plug types that you will need to make sure that the tech in the booth all works properly,” says Chris Dunn, vp-sales and business development at BlueHive Exhibits. He has adopted the same strategy for his personal travels, bringing along a small nylon bag with different charging ethernet cables, plug sets and battery packs.

“Ever tried to get an Uber with a dead phone? Needed internet with no Wi-Fi? Wanted to charge a wireless speaker but didn’t have the right cable? I had been a Yes to all of those,” Dunn says. “But now my little ditty bag of goodies keeps me prepared for (almost) all situations!”

Keep the Familiar Routine

Jay Menashe, director-client experience at OTHR Agency, finds comfort in consistency: “For me, it’s about keeping my consistent home A.M. routine on the road,” he says. “Journaling, reading, running—when I keep to my routine, it keeps my little bit of sanity in check.”

Boost Energy with Hot-Cold Shower Therapy

Travel used to be stressful for Dami Kim, executive director-corporate wellness at Body & Brain Wellness, who now sees it as “restful” and a chance to have a few hours to herself. On longer flights, she makes sure to walk several times and drink warm water instead of cold. “When your stomach gets cold, your energy is not balanced,” she says.

When reaching her destination, part of her routine is taking a contrast shower, alternating hot and cold water for a minute each, at least six times. “Hot water expands blood vessels, increases blood flow, and loosens tight muscles,” Kim says. “Cold water pulls blood back to core organs and stimulates the nervous system. The alternating effect acts like a “vascular workout. Finish with cold water to leave you alert, energized, and refreshed.”

Visualize the Day Ahead

Before going to bed, Kim does a mental rehearsal of the next day to focus on the desired outcomes and catch anything that might have been missed, acting as a mental checklist. “When you vividly imagine doing something, like having a calm morning or a productive work session, your brain fires similar neural pathways as if you were actually doing it,” she says. “This strengthens mental patterns that lead to real-life follow-through.” A little melatonin helps with the jet lag.

Look up!

“It saddens me to see people walking around events and cities like zombies staring at phones,” adds Warren. “I see it in Amsterdam all the time. I feel like screaming at them. Look up! Don’t be a phone zombie. Look at the amazing architecture, engage with the city and the space you’re in. Life is better this way.”

And Finally…

While many items can be replaced with a quick shopping trip, your attitude can dramatically improve your da—and someone else’s. “When I travel, the most important things I bring are my patience and appreciation for those who serve me,” says Susie Townsend, senior vp and chief destination experience officer at Visit Indy. “I can always buy something I forgot.”

