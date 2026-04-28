The Brief: Skinsurance Offices and ‘Shrinking’ Mazes

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Skinsurance Offices, The Impossible T and “Shrinking” mazes.

BOSTON MARATHONERS FUEL UP AT THE TRANSIT-THEMED ‘IMPOSSIBLE T’

The Boston Marathon is a wicked-big deal for the many New Englanders who participate in, and spectate, the annual race. So Impossible Foods rolled up to the 2026 Boston Marathon Fan Fest and Mile 27 Post-Race Party with “The Impossible T,” an activation that celebrated Boston culture, and served as a nod to the city’s iconic MBTA transit system (known locally as “the T”).

From April 17-20 (Marathon Monday), runners and spectators could head over to the subway-inspired “refuel station” to snag plant-based protein bites inspired by local fare, like Southie Smash Sliders made with Impossible Beef, Ah-So Impossible Nuggets and Marinated Impossible Steak Tips.

Beyond the food, there was a custom photo booth, daily giveaways, merch, like stickers and pins, and, beginning April 19, a live LEGO build by artist Jessica Ragzy, which ultimately was unveiled on Monday at the Post-Race Party to be a gigantic Impossible Burger sculpture. (Agencies: RMNG, experiential; Civic, p.r.)

Photo credit: Jazmin Tuscani for Impossible Foods

ULTA BEAUTY WORLD: SUITCASES FULL OF SWAG AND MAKEUP MASTERCLASSES

The gloss was glossing, the curlers were curling and the hide was hydrated at the second annual Ulta Beauty World, hosted April 15-16 in Orlando, FL. A new Ulta Beauty Unleashed campaign fueled the strategy behind the event, which for the first time this year included a Masterclass Day.

Beauty buffs in attendance went on a journey of discovery across makeup, skincare, haircare and wellness best practices, and products, as Ulta Beauty offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the latest trends and emerging brands.

During the first-ever Masterclass Day, hosted by Sara Tan and Kirbie Johnson of Gloss Angeles, attendees were treated to exclusive tutorials from top beauty-brand founders and industry experts from companies including Anastasia Beverly Hills, JVN Hair, Cécred and more.

And then there was the Expo Day that gave fans access to 200-plus beauty brands and chances to engage in founder meet-and-greets, live hair and makeup tutorials and demos by the Ulta Beauty Pro Team. Khloe Kardashian and Lili Reinhart also made surprise appearances.

However, as (greedy) beauty fans, our favorite part would have been the swag haul valued at $2,000 that each attendee received… In. A. Suitcase.

Photos: Courtesy of Ulta Beauty

BEAUTY FANS BUILD POLICY PLANS AT OLAY’S ‘SKINSURANCE’ OFFICE

There were no coverage limits or deductibles, but there was a robust “5-in-1” coverage plan up for grabs on April 21 at the Olay Skinsurance Office in New York. The pink-drenched pop-up, which resembled a traditional insurance office, but with a very pink twist, was helmed by influencer Corporate Natalie (Natalie Marshall), the operation’s lead “Skinsurance Agent.”

While on-site, attendees were invited to “future-proof” their skin by building a policy plan around Olay’s Super Collection, billed as the ultimate skin investment (skinvestment?). After learning about the “policy overview” through a brief presentation, visitors snapped photos in office-themed vignettes, which were designed as “proof of insurance” moments built for content-capture.

Before heading out, participants filed a “claim” to score exclusive perks and full-sized Olay products. Now that’s a premium. (Agencies: Citizen Relations; Dera Lee Productions)

Photo credit: Diane Bondareff for P&G Olay

BEER LOVERS HEAD TO ‘BAPPLEBEE’S ON THE WAY TO STAGECOACH

In an experiential love letter to Busch Light Apple, an apple-flavored lager that has returned to its restaurants for a limited time, Applebee’s temporarily changed the name of its location in Indio, CA, to “BApplebee’s,” and activated a two-day event as Stagecoach Music Festival was taking place just down the road.

With Bapple (which is apparently sought after—we have questions) at the center of the activation, Applebee’s from April 23-24 invited festivalgoers and consumers to BApplebee’s for photo ops, bites, a live dj, giveaways, like customized bandanas, a larger-than-life game of beer pong and plenty of cold Bapple to go around. (Agency: Current Global)

Photos: Courtesy of Applebee’s

APPLE TV AND ‘VARIETY’ TURN A SOUND STAGE INTO SCENES FROM ‘SHRINKING’

Some screening events are just that—a literal broadcast of content. Others turn attendees into the main characters. Like Apple TV and Variety, which for an FYC event on April 14 celebrated the third season of “Shrinking” by recreating key elements of the show’s SoCal-based world, and dropping the audience straight into it.

Upon entering L.A.’s Paramount Theatre, attendees encountered a concessions table full of snacks found in the series’ office setting, and a wall-length art installation showcasing key characters and show imagery. Then it was on to a screening of the first episode of season three, and cast commentary.

From there, they were led by a procession of red flags through a giant hedge-maze installation in a recreation of “Shrinking’s” opening sequence. Then it was straight into the event reception, where a SoCal park-themed environment awaited. Wooden benches and café tables, faux grass and 14-foot-tall oak trees with layers of locally sourced foliage all added to the ambience.

Talent arrivals took place against a backdrop featuring key art, Variety and Apple TV branding, and most importantly, the actual blue Bronco from the show parked next to the installation. There was also an exhibit of mannequins that showcased series costumes, a range of themed cocktails, and a spread of playful bites, including branded macarons and mini chocolate chip cookies with milk shots.

We wish we had been invited to attend this event as much as Brian wishes Liz would bestow him with one of her beautifully tumbled rocks (IYKYK). (Agency: Gold Sky Productions)

Photos: Courtesy of Variety and Apple TV

BONUS: PHILIPS MOUTHS OFF FOR WORLD ORAL HEALTH DAY

File this one under an oldie, but too good not to share.

On March 20 for World Oral Health Day, Philips’ Sonicare brand proved that nightmares don’t just happen in our brains as we sleep—they’re also taking place our mouths. Indeed, a slew of bacteria grows in humans’ mouths overnight, so to demonstrate how its electric toothbrushes are the solution to the stomach-churning problem, Philips popped up in NYC with a two-part activation dubbed The Night Switch.

A curated list of 400-plus press, industry thought leaders, influencers and members of the dental community were all invited to stop by what can only be described as a dental-themed Jekyll and Hyde scenario. The brand created two worlds, one that showed the “ew” of bacteria growth, and one that showed the “ahh” of how Sonicare can reverse its effects.

While AR activations and projection-mapping brought the impact of oral bacteria to life, exhibits and custom installations, including oversized, touchable toothbrush heads, illustrated the company’s tech-driven solutions. And thanks to an integrated Amazon commerce component, attendees could buy a toothbrush right on the spot. Hello, direct conversion.

All told, the pop-up campaign led to a 41-percent bump in brand awareness. Delish. (Agencies: TH Experiential; Omnicom)

Photos: Courtesy of TH Experiential