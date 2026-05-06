This year’s edition of the Stagecoach Music Festival brought the biggest names in country music to Indio, CA, including headliners Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and Post Malone, with a few surprises (hello, Pitbull!) over the April 24-26 weekend. And while temperatures weren’t scorching as in years past, high winds came out in full force, causing temporary delays and evacuations.

Sponsors were ready to help attendees both withstand and enjoy the changing desert environment with glam touchup stations, shaded lounges, wellness programming and, of course, hydration stations. Of course, it wouldn’t be Stagecoach without a sea of festivalgoers in their best cowboy fits, and brands added their own flair to the coveted accessories. Some customization booths even had lines that stretched for hours…

Let’s dig into the ranch-chic, social-worthy activations and touchpoints that pulled country fans in at Stagecoach 2026.

Aloha Cowboy

For their second annual Stagecoach Backyard Barbecue, Ray’s Hometown Bar, Stetson and Tommy Bahama partnered on Aloha Cowboy, a getaway at the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA, that combined the festival’s Western aesthetic with carefree island vibes. The afternoon on April 25 featured music, light bites by Tommy Bahama, cocktails by Ray’s and on-site shopping and customization from Stetson. LaCroix, Panera and Penelope Bourbon also provided beverages.

American Eagle

Stagecoach’s exclusive apparel and denim sponsor, American Eagle, arrived with its Jeans Country activation, which continuously drew long queues. Open April 24-26, the denim-infused space offered several interactive stations, including a denim pocket wall, saddle swings, seating areas and The Brandstand customization booth. More than 2,000 festivalgoers visited the activation, and singers Ella Langley and Bailey Zimmerman, each sporting head-to-toe American Eagle, made surprise appearances. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

Photo credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for American Eagle Outfitters

Bud Light

Bud Light is encouraging consumers to enjoy the little things through a collab with Post Malone that is bringing Bud Light x Posty Co. Mini 7-ounce bottles and 7.5-ounce cans to retailers this week. The mini product news was initially announced in April by The Tryon Daily Bulletin, “the world’s smallest daily newspaper” based out of Tryon, NC.

As part of its 10-year partnership with Malone, Bud Light released a film, “The Smallest Bar in the West,” starring the singer, and the “little baby bar” concept came to life with a pop-up experience outside of the festival grounds off Interstate 10 from April 23-25. Fans 21 and older got to see the bar from the film and win exclusive merch. Then, the bar moved inside the Stagecoach grounds on April 26, ahead of Malone’s headline performance. Plenty of Posty to go around.

Photos: Courtesy of Bud Light

Código 1530 Tequila

Two Pernod Ricard brands activated at Stagecoach. First, Código 1530 Tequila invited festivalgoers to sip on “Cowboys and Dreamers” margaritas, inspired by co-founder George Strait’s album, along with Paloma and Ranch Water cocktails. The Código Cantina also presented live entertainment, line dancing, cowboy hat-decorating and a photo wall celebrating the King of Country.

Photos: Courtesy of Código 1530 Tequila

Electrolit

After hydrating Coachella attendees, Electrolit continued its expansion of festival wellness programming at Stagecoach 2026 by introducing a Saturday morning 5K. The Stagecoach x Electrolit Resort 5K was designed to energize attendees, foster community and set the tone for a full day of music and movement. Participants gathered on the festival campgrounds at 9 a.m. on April 25, and the run began at 9:15 a.m. During the festival, Electrolit set up a hydration activation, opposite the main stage, to refresh attendees.

Photo credit: Electrolit

Malibu

The second Pernod Ricard brand on the ground was Malibu, which painted the desert pink for the release of its latest product, Malibu Pink. Throughout the weekend, the Malibu Pink Disco Diner welcomed festivalgoers into a retro, diner-inspired pop-up drenched in the color, and it served up Pink Frozen Piña Coladas and Malibu and Dole Ready-to-Drink Cocktails, while music and line dancing kept the energy up.

Off-site, Malibu partnered with LoveShackFancy on the “Get Ready with Pink” VIP Glam Suite at a nearby villa. Invited guests stopped in to get pre-festival, “pinkified” glam by professional hair and makeup artists, dress and accessory fittings from LoveShackFancy, light bites, and craft Malibu cocktails.

Photo: Courtesy of Malibu

Monster Energy

Returning as Stagecoach’s Official Energy Drink Partner, Monster Energy activating across the main festival grounds and the campgrounds with a dual-space presence designed to meet fans from sunrise to nightfall. Monster Energy HQ created a high-energy, on-site social hub with djs, line dancing, interactive photo moments and product sampling of new flavors.

After his Stagecoach set, Monster Energy artist Redferrin stopped by for a meet-and-greet with fans. At the campgrounds, Java Monster took over “The Coffee Grounds,” a morning-focused event tailored to early risers, with sampling, swag and light programming.

Photo credit: Travis Fant for Monster Energy

Paramount+

What better place than a country music festival to bring the Dutton universe to life? Fans of the “Yellowstone” franchise got to experience locations and moments from several series at Paramount+’s The Outpost. The covered space featured a central “Dutton Ranch” activation that included roping experiences and branded giveaways; a “Landman”-inspired bar; and a “Marshals”-themed fitness area, along with custom embroidery and engraving moments, interactive photo and video elements, and a bar and lounge area. (Agency: 15|40 Productions)

Photos: Courtesy of Paramount+

Saint James Iced Tea

Available at concession stands all weekend, Saint James Iced Tea also popped up its own activation: The Saint James Stagecoach Cooler. The electric-green walk-in cooler gave festivalgoers a place to beat the heat and cool down with free samples. Vintage-inspired rodeo and festival posters and a bar built on branded crates set the vibe of a modern Western oasis in the Citrus Courtyard. (Agency: Revolution)

Photo credit: Mattia Masi

T-Mobile

Attendees with a T-Mobile plan got access to some pretty killer perks at Club Magenta. The members-only lounge area offered covered seating and a bar with specialty drinks and half-off deals during Magenta (Happy) Hour. T-Mobile members could bring along two guests to enjoy premium Mane Stage views, a Teddy Swims airbrush tattoo parlor, a cowboy hat-customization station, lockers and free phone chargers. Complimentary branded lawn chairs were also available for a limited time.

Windsor

Similar to its Coachella activation, women’s fashion retailer Windsor executed a full-scale hotel takeover in Palm Springs, CA, that transformed Casa Palma into The Windsor Hotel. Across the weekend, Windsor hosted a select group of influencers and treated them to branded rooms with curated room drops, a Style Oasis gifting suite showcasing Windsor’s latest festival looks, and a poolside event. The Windsor Hotel also featured a menu of specialty cocktails, ranging from The Pink Pony Margarita to the Desert Heat Paloma.

Photos: Courtesy of Windsor

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