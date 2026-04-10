Three days of panels, performances, comedy sketches—and an interactive journey through the evolution of communication

When Grammarly merged three AI-forward productivity platforms and rebranded as Superhuman just before the holidays, the timing wasn’t quite right for a large-scale debut. But by the time March and SXSW 2026 rolled around, the company saw a clear opening for a grand, and impactful, way to introduce the new brand, and its ethos, at an event that tends to attract an inquisitive, tech-savvy crowd.

Enter: the Superhuman Suite, where the theme of empowerment, and the brand’s people-first “mission to unlock the superhuman potential in everyone” through its platform, came to life from March 14-16 at Austin’s iconic blues venue, Antone’s Nightclub.

Panels, keynotes, improv comedy sketches, performances from the likes of Quinn XCII and Top Dawg Entertainment, demos, swag, networking and an interactive journey through the “Epochs of Communication” (more on that later) were all on tap. And everyone was invited to participate.

“We wanted to make sure that we showed up, not just for our audience of knowledge workers, but for everyone else—the executives who are there, the other brands that are there, the folks who are just there for the music and are wandering by,” says Erin Dame, director-brand marketing at Superhuman. “So if we were going for that brand awareness goal, we wanted to be in a place where people are naturally curious and wanting to explore.”

To ensure its human-centric messaging reached multiple audience types, Superhuman built an agenda that had something for everyone. Stage discussions spanned topics like how tools have shaped human expression over time, the art and science of getting unstuck, what work feels like in the AI era and how to hone the skills that AI can’t duplicate.

Then there was the live “AI comedy variety hour” during which improv performers from It Writes Itself, the audience, and the Superhuman platform co-created in real time on sketches, music, storytelling and games. Comedian Eric Andre also performed a surprise set.

“[It Writes Itself] wanted to push our AI, and we gave them carte blanche, like let’s see what we can do,” says Dame. “And they dove into the product, they made their own agent, and they demoed it on stage. I think it gives the audience a different perspective of how AI isn’t always scary, how it can be fun, how it’s not taking over.”

The guided demo stations scattered throughout the footprint were also a hit, and Superhuman was “pleasantly surprised” to find that attendees were interested in participating throughout the suite’s three-day run. “They came in very curious, and they would see the epochs, they would read the signage, get the messaging, and then be like, ‘Show this to me in action.’ It was a great takeaway for us,” Dame says.

THE EPOCHS OF COMMUNICATION

The talk of the Superhuman Suite was a multifaceted journey through the evolution of communication tools, from cave paintings to AI, dubbed The Epochs of Communication. The experience served as an exploration of milestone moments of “human ingenuity” and mediums throughout time, all brought to life via detailed exhibits that featured hands-on components.

The underlying idea was that people have felt threatened by new forms of communication and tech throughout history, but human creativity has prevailed. Superhuman aimed to make that concept tangible.

“Our whole philosophy is that AI is not the thing that’s super; it’s you. It’s the person who is doing the work the whole time. So with the Epochs of Communication, we put people in those shoes,” says Dame. “It’s you making the cave painting. It’s you making the paper. It’s you seeing the press. It’s you typing the keys on the typewriter—all to reinforce this ‘it’s all you’ [messaging] and an ‘it’s just a tool to be used’ kind of mentality.”

At the first stop, a Lascaux cave paintings installation set during 15,000 BCE, attendees learned how humanity’s first stories were told, including “Stone Age cinema,” which encompassed cave paintings illuminated by the flickering light of a grease lamp, creating a sense of motion. They also had a chance to craft their own cave painting.

Participants then moved on to learn that when the invention of paper in China came about in 105 CE, it democratized literacy with its portability and affordability. Here, attendees could pick up a brush and learn how to paint a Chinese character. Then it was on to the invention of the Gutenberg printing press in the 1450s, which democratized information through the mass production of text books.

The real showstopper was the vignette dedicated to the invention of the typewriter in 1868, which featured a 300-pound typewriter installation attached to a wall to represent the tool’s immense impact on communication, including how it led to the restructuring of the workforce. Attendees could also explore the QWERTY standard English keyboard’s origins, among touchpoints.

Next, the journey led to the first email, sent in 1971, which launched the age of digital communication. Finally, participants arrived into the modern era, where Superhuman’s evolution, from Grammarly in 2009 to a full productivity suite in 2025, was illustrated.

All told, Dame says Superhuman is seeing indicators that the brand achieved the awareness lift it was aiming for: “Hearing people repeat our messaging back to us, whether it’s the ‘All you,’ whether it’s the ‘AI is just a blinking cursor without you,’ all of that empowerment was coming back to us in ways that we didn’t even expect.” Agencies: Emájyn, experiential; Future Colossal, technology.

Inside the Superhuman Suite:

Photos: Courtesy of Superhuman

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