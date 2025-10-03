Immersive entertainment experiences have seen explosive growth of late, and Grand Marnier added fuel to the fire on Sept. 19 at a historic opera house in Brooklyn, NY. As part of a strategic shift toward engaging younger, diverse consumers, the brand fused two unlikely art forms—hip-hop and ballet—to deliver “DS2 Remixed: The Ballet,” a sophisticated, culture-forward dance performance that was built for, and performed by, people of color.

For one night only at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, Grand Marnier transformed its penchant for mashing up seemingly incongruent passion points and partnerships into a groundbreaking live performance. Teaming up with renowned hip-hop artist Future, who celebrated the 10th anniversary of his famed “DS2” album this year, the brand produced a traditional ballet, but with each movement performed by world-class Black ballerinas to the trap artist’s tracks.

“We so deeply believe in what this brand stands for in terms of this notion of bringing together unexpected partnerships to bring events and products and cultural moments that are greater than the sum of their parts,” says Sonia Pirolo, category director-cognac and champagnes at Campari. “We’ve also set out on this tall task of broadening our consumer base to recruit Black and Brown consumers, which is something that we’ve embarked on with a great respect for those cultural spaces and a great respect for those consumers. So I think everything about this program hit those touchpoints.”

To snag a coveted spot at DS2 Remixed, fans in the New York area could RSVP on a dedicated microsite. Those lucky enough to make the cut were treated to a brand immersion from the moment they stepped into the storied opera house. There, they met glittering Grand Marnier-orange archways, a mirror installation, a seated photo op and a museum-like exhibit that offered brand- and event-specific messaging on the walls.

The ballet itself was high-caliber from top to bottom. The performance was choreographed by Emmy Award winner Ebony Williams, known for becoming Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet’s first Black American female dancer, while custom costumes were crafted by revered fashion designer LaQuan Smith. Plus, the dancers themselves were recruited from top-tier companies. And sitting front and center in the audience was invited guest Misty Copeland, the first Black American woman to become a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre.

“When you look at the way that marketing toward Black and Brown consumers has traditionally been done, it often leans on expected tropes,” Pirolo says. “So we loved this idea of bringing in an element of culture where Black and Brown voices had historically been dismissed or not invited to participate. There was something really profound about this. And when these ballerinas came out, you could not have imagined the roar of the room… So it’s a real insight that young people love trap music, but they love elevated art, and it doesn’t have to be this exclusionary experience.”

Beyond the stage, consumers who couldn’t make it to “DS2 Remixed: The Ballet” could participate in the broader campaign by purchasing limited-edition “GM2” cocktail kits filled with ingredients to craft the company’s signature Grand Margarita, and including a bespoke edible cocktail topper inspired by Future. They could also sign up for a sweepstakes for a chance to win one of Future’s signed “DS2” vinyl records and special Grand Marnier barware.

“I think that this notion of an open bar and passed cocktails is just not compelling to folks anymore. They really want you to bring something elevated and refreshing that they can’t access on their own,” says Pirolo. “So it’s a great marketing challenge for us to say: It’s not about a dj, drinks, fun spaces; it’s about telling a story and providing something that no other brand can do so that you’re really doing ownable marketing.” Agency: Team Epiphany.

Photo credit: Dorothy Hong; Courtesy of Grand Marnier

