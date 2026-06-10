Event Marketer Studio Sessions EMS 2026

Watch: Justin Tabas of Bosch in The Studio at EMS 2026

EMS 2026, B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on June 10, 2026 by Rachel Boucher

Welcome to Studio Sessions, interviews filmed in the field with the minds behind the moments. In this episode, Justin Tabas, senior experiential marketing manager at Bosch, sits down with Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher at the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit to talk building careers in events. Tabas shares his journey into experiential marketing, the specific moments that shaped his direction, and what he’d tell junior marketers trying to find their footing. Plus, they explore how the industry can better nurture talent pipelines and outline opportunities for advancement.

 

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Check out more action from the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit on YouTube, and in our recap channel. Mark your calendars for the 2027 EMS, April 27-29, in Las Vegas!

Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
View all articles by Rachel Boucher →

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