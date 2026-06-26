Watch: Sylvia Lopez-Navarro of Kia America in The Studio at EMS 2026

Welcome to Studio Sessions, interviews filmed in the field with the minds behind the moments. In this episode, Sylvia Lopez-Navarro, national manager of brand experience, corporate events and auto shows at Kia America, joins us at the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit to discuss how brands like Kia are building real emotional connections with audiences, what that actually looks like in practice, and the small, unexpected moments that often land hardest. Plus, we explore what it means to feel fully human in a role that’s equal parts strategy and instinct.

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Check out more action from the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit on YouTube, and in our recap channel. Mark your calendars for the 2027 EMS, April 27-29, in Las Vegas!