Event Marketer Studio Sessions EMS 2026

Watch: Sylvia Lopez-Navarro of Kia America in The Studio at EMS 2026

Trade Shows, EMS 2026, B-to-C Events, B-to-B Events
Posted on June 26, 2026 by Rachel Boucher

Welcome to Studio Sessions, interviews filmed in the field with the minds behind the moments. In this episode, Sylvia Lopez-Navarro, national manager of brand experience, corporate events and auto shows at Kia America, joins us at the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit to discuss how brands like Kia are building real emotional connections with audiences, what that actually looks like in practice, and the small, unexpected moments that often land hardest. Plus, we explore what it means to feel fully human in a role that’s equal parts strategy and instinct.

 

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Check out more action from the 2026 Experiential Marketing Summit on YouTube, and in our recap channel. Mark your calendars for the 2027 EMS, April 27-29, in Las Vegas!

Rachel Boucher
Posted by Rachel Boucher

Rachel joined Event Marketer in 2012 and today serves as the brand's head of content. Her travels covering the experiential marketing indust ry have ranged from CES in Las Vegas to Spring Break in Panama City Beach, Florida (hey, it's never too late)—and everywhere in between.
View all articles by Rachel Boucher →

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