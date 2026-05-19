Event Marketer and Voxo Continue Partnership for the Experiential Marketing Summit 2026

Continued collaboration scales AI-powered content capture and post-event engagement across one of the industry’s leading experiential marketing events

Event Marketer and Voxo are extending the expansion of their partnership for the Experiential Marketing Summit 2026 (EMS), further integrating AI-powered session summaries into the event’s core content experience. The Experiential Marketing Summit 2026 will take place from May 18 through May 20, 2026, at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

The partnership builds on a successful implementation at EMS 2025, where Voxo’s real-time summaries were introduced to extend content offering and post-event engagement across the multi-track program.

Despite continued investment in content production and on-demand experiences, many large-scale events still face challenges in capturing and operationalizing insights generated across simultaneous sessions. Attendees have to choose between overlapping sessions, while organizers often struggle to extend the value of the agenda beyond the event itself.

At EMS 2025, Event Marketer addressed this challenge by introducing real-time session summaries by Voxo, delivered within minutes after each session and embedded directly into the event experience.

With Voxo powering the solution, attendees gained immediate access to structured takeaways across sessions, while Event Marketer unlocked a scalable way to produce and distribute post-event content. The result was increased engagement with session material, measurable spikes in summary downloads, and the creation of new content workflows for editorial, marketing, and sponsor teams.

On-site at EMS

For EMS 2026, the partnership expands to further integrate AI summaries across the attendee journey, from on-site discovery to post-event engagement. New this year are the Voxo 5-minute summary podcast and the event chatbot, which makes the entire EMS speaker content searchable by specific themes and insights.

“Last year, we saw firsthand how valuable real-time summaries were for both our attendees and the internal team,” said Shannon Given, Senior Event Content Manager at Event Marketer. “Continuing our partnership with Voxo allows us to build on that momentum and further integrate AI-powered content into the EMS experience in a way that supports both engagement and long-term value.”

By transforming live sessions into structured, shareable outputs within minutes, the collaboration reflects a broader shift in how event content is captured and used. Rather than relying solely on recordings or manual recaps, organizations are increasingly adopting real-time content workflows that enable faster distribution, measurable engagement, and extended content lifecycles.

“Organizations are generating valuable insights in every session, but most of that information is reused beyond the event,” said Johan Wadenholt Vrethem, CEO of Voxo. “This partnership is about making that content accessible and actionable at scale.”

The continued collaboration between Event Marketer and Voxo reflects a shared focus on improving how value is created from live experiences, both during the event and in the weeks and months that follow.

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About Event Marketer

Event Marketer, part of the Chief Marketer Network, was founded in 2002 to serve the information needs of strategic brand-side marketers across the spectrum of experiential marketing. Today, it is the world’s largest information resource on face-to-face marketing, serving an audience of more than 100,000 Fortune 1000 marketers. The EM portfolio spans its flagship magazine, exclusive corporate training practice, the annual Experiential Marketing Summit, the Ex Awards, and more. Learn more at eventmarketer.com



About Voxo

Voxo is an event content platform that captures live conversations at conferences, webinars, and enterprise events and turns them into branded summaries, searchable insights, and podcast-style audio recaps within minutes, using AI. Built for event organizers, marketers, and enterprise teams, Voxo helps unlock measurable value from every session before, during, and after the event. Headquartered in Sweden, Voxo supports global clients seeking to maximize the reach, relevance, and revenue of their live content. To learn more, visit voxoevent.ai