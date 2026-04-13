Mergers and acquisitions are cropping up at an unprecedented rate as the demand for live events, global reach and expanded capabilities surges; AI looms; and private equity firms tighten their grip on the thriving business of events. And all of this wheeling and dealing is altering the industry paradigm.

Read on for a look at the most recent, and significant, organizational shakeups, and what executives have to say about consolidating services and specialties.

Publicis Groupe Acquires 160over90

With its sights set on owning the sports media marketing landscape, Publicis Groupe in April announced its acquisition of 160over90, a global sports marketing powerhouse that served as a division of holding company WME Group prior to the deal.

The move was designed to build on Publicis Sports’ “roster of sports and culture-first capabilities,” and follows the parent company’s acquisitions of Adopt and Bespoke Sports & Entertainment in 2025.

In a press release, Publicis Groupe ceo Arthur Sadoun explained: “By combining 160over90’s scale and expertise in sports experiences, culture, and talent with the industry’s most powerful connected influencer platform, experiential capabilities, and data-driven insights, we are disrupting a highly fragmented landscape by creating a unified, end-to-end platform that connects brands to fans in ways that are both meaningful and measurable.”

Nth Degree Acquires INVNT

Nth Degree, parent company of Nth Degree Events, which specializes in b-to-b event and trade show marketing, in April announced its acquisition of global event agency INVNT, known for its brand storytelling and production expertise. The transaction was backed by private equity firm Shamrock Capital.

Under the deal, Nth Degree Events and INVNT will become a single experiential agency focused on corporate events, and will operate under the latter’s name.

“Clients today are increasingly seeking integrated agency partners that can deliver high-touch service and accountability all the way from strategy and creative to production and operations,” said Kristina McCoobery, global president at INVNT, in a formal statement. “Adding the capabilities of Nth Degree Events to INVNT’s suite allows us to address that need.”

Opus Agency Acquires Wave

Opus, the heavyweight global event agency owned by The Opus Group, in April announced its acquisition of UK-based Wave Marketing Communications, an agency known for its technical production prowess and delivery around the EMEA region. The move marks the first acquisition since EagleTree Capital purchased The Opus Group from Growth Catalyst Partner earlier this month.

The new arrangement is designed to “leverage shared flagship client relationships to deliver seamless, multimarket programs with greater consistency and broader reach,” and will see the Wave team join Opus’ London-based crew in the coming months.

“Acquiring Wave strengthens our global business at a time when clients need more from their event partners across markets,” said Dena Lowery, president at Opus Agency, in a formal statement. “It adds premium production capability, technical depth, and a leadership team that shares our standards and our drive to outrun ordinary.”

Pinnacle Acquires Innov8

Event marketing and fabrication company Pinnacle in March announced its acquisition of experiential and exhibit design agency Innov8, marking Pinnacle’s third acquisition in less than five years.

“Brands today need teams where creative leadership and technical production are part of the same DNA. Joining Pinnacle allows us to deepen that ecosystem—expanding our reach and broadening our bench of strategists, creatives and craftsmen to unlock new possibilities for the brands who trust us,” said Donna Shea, ceo at Innov8, in a formal statement.

Range Sports Acquires Superfly

Athlete representation and sports consulting company Range Sports, a division of Range Media Partners, in January announced its acquisition of culture-forward event marketing and entertainment production agency Superfly, co-creator of tentpole festival properties like Bonnaroo (which has since been acquired by Live Nation). The transaction does not, however, include the agency’s stake in the Outside Lands music festival.

Superfly’s founders Rick Farman, Rich Goodstone and Kerry Black, as well as it leadership team and staff, will be joining Range Sports, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Impact XM Acquires Jack Morton

Private equity firm The Riverside Company, owner of Impact XM, acquired Jack Morton Worldwide in January, merging the agencies to “bring together Impact XM’s unified experiential approach and Jack Morton’s global scale and creative strength,” said Impact’s ceo Jared Pollacco in a press release. The move was made shortly after Omnicom’s sale of Jack Morton.

The joint business will operate under the Jack Morton name and span 20 offices, with experiential services to include major conferences, digital engagement, sponsorship, activations, trade shows, corporate events and health care conventions.

Platinum Equity Acquires Czarnowski

Global investment firm Platinum Equity in January announced its acquisition of event marketing behemoth Czarnowski Collective from its private owners, Mark Nagle and the Nagle family. The new setup will see Czarnowski president Jim Milanowski promoted to ceo, while Nagle will become chairman emeritus.

“Partnering with Platinum gives us access to resources and expertise that will help us further scale and continue to innovate,” said Milanowski in a formal statement. “Our clients rely on us to deliver unforgettable experiences, and this partnership will allow us to invest in new systems and technology, expand our footprint, and deepen our creative capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Dan Krasner, Platinum’s managing director, stated: “We like Czarnowski’s integrated model and believe its ability to provide a one-stop solution for clients is an important differentiator. The company operates in a large, fragmented market with a scalable international footprint that supports the complex needs of multinational clients. We see significant opportunities to enhance its operations and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions.”

Spiro Acquires 2Heads

Spiro, a global experiential agency within GES, last December announced its acquisition of 2Heads, a creative agency founded in London, with locations in Los Angeles and Montreal, that has a portfolio across aerospace, technology, financial services and consumer brands.

“By combining 2Heads’ creative excellence with Spiro’s strategic creative, reach and delivery infrastructure, we’re creating a more comprehensive and connected ecosystem, one that accelerates growth for our clients and strengthens our leadership in the experiential space,” Derek Linde, ceo at GES, said in a press release.

Encore Acquires FIRST

Event tech and production company Encore announced its acquisition of global event marketing and management agency FIRST last December, furthering Encore’s “mission to best serve customers on their event journey by delivering a full range of events and solutions across any location.”

“We’re thrilled to join Encore and bring our embedded solutions model and full-service agency expertise to an even broader customer base,” said Maureen Ryan Fable, ceo at FIRST, in a press release. “Our team’s ability to integrate seamlessly into a customer’s culture ensures every event feels authentic to each organization’s brand. Combined with Encore’s global reach and resources, we are poised to continue delivering exceptional experiences.”

Image credits: iStock/Yutthana Gaetgeaw; Flashvector

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