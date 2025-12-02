Agency News: Spiro Announces its Acquisition of 2Heads

Spiro, a global experiential agency within GES, has announced its acquisition of 2Heads, a creative agency known for work across North America and Europe.

Founded in London in 1983, with locations in Los Angeles and Montreal, 2Heads’ portfolio reaches across aerospace, technology, financial services and consumer brands. Spiro is a part of GES, founded in 1926, a leading global provider of experiential marketing services and exhibitions to brand marketers and event organizers.

In a press release, Pepe Parra, founder of 2Heads, thanked “all the 2Heads staff for their commitment and loyalty over the company’s long history in the experiential industry. Joining Spiro as part of the GES family of businesses will open up even more opportunities for the team to grow and expand their horizons, and I wish them all the very best on their future journey.”

Image credit: iStock/aelitta