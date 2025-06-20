Word on the Croisette has it that Cannes is sizzling-hot, and we’re not just talking about the convergence of the world’s top creatives. High temps and humidity at the annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, this year June 16-20, have made cool spaces and cold treats a premium (hello, brand opportunity) as top advertising, marketing and comms leaders—and, now, a large cohort of creators—unite for a week of education, inspiration, recognition, community networking and, of course, experiences.

A flock of major companies once again landed in France to deliver hospitality, outlets for creativity, forward-thinking content and technology activations across yachts, beaches and, in the case of Yahoo, a “motel.” Follow along for a breakdown of brand experiences that brought the heat at Cannes Lions 2025.

ADOBE’S LIVING GALLERY

Adobe once again took over the Hôtel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes with an activation billed as a “living gallery of creativity in action.” Along the hotel terrace, attendees could explore artworks crafted by members of the creative community using Adobe tools. Plus, inside a hidden boutique within the Majestic, visitors could take the Creative Types quiz, personalize a festival tote and browse limited-edition goods created by artists like Futuremood and Jen Stark.

Photos: Courtesy of Adobe

ALBERTSONS’ GROCERY STORE

Inside Medialink Beach, Albertsons Media Collective curated a grocery shopping experience that showcased how it aims to bridge the gap between physical and digital shopping, allowing attendees to purchase products that inspired culinary creativity. With a focus on innovation, the brand also revived The Garage, a collaborative, garage-themed space that played host to clients, platforms and partners, who discussed the future of retail media.

Photos: Courtesy of Albertsons Media Collective

AMAZON’S PORT

Amazon descended on Promenade de la Pantiero with its biggest Cannes Lions activation yet, Amazon Port, back for a third consecutive year and anchored by a “quiet luxury” theme. The installation built off of last year’s concept and was inspired by insights derived from Amazon Ad’s new research around generational divides. The study challenges demographic-based targeting and advocates for uniting audiences based on shared passions, not dividing them by age.

Highlights of the experience included a tranquil, screen-free garden portal entrance designed for casual connections; the Plaza of Passions, a central hub showcasing how Amazon-owned platforms connect audiences through common interests; and various experiential touchpoints, like rosé and iced coffee fountains, a Prime Video slushie bar, customized AWS-inspired perfumes and a mechanical fortune teller for Amazon Devices, complete with custom-made fortune cards. (Agencies: Salt; Pinch)

Photos: Courtesy of Amazon

BRAZE’S COZY CABANA

Earthy tones, a textural palette featuring bamboo, breezy seating and other cozy elements made Braze’s cabana a sweet escape from the hustle of the festival. Visitors could take a breather with morning barista service, afternoon happy hours and mood-based swag, like “vibe check” kits, themed as “Jetlagged,” “Playful” or “Sunburnt.” (Agency: DesignScene)

Photos: Courtesy of Braze

CANVA’S CREATIVE CABANA

The Canva Creative Cabana was a beachside footprint at Hôtel Martinez featuring a High Tides Stage for power-panels, a Design Deck built for laid-back networking and a Creative Currents zone offering a hands-on exploration of Canva’s latest tools. A ball pit photo op, popsicles and swag were also on tap.

DOORDASH’S ‘OWN THE MOMENT’

DoorDash Ads made its debut at Cannes Lions 2025 with its “Your Brand, Owning The Moment” messaging and an experience that showcased how the company enables brands to connect with customers during key moments (on and off the app) with advertising capabilities designed for growth. Attendees encountered four “hyper-relevant” scenarios: About last night, Out of office, Calm on cue and Tastes like winning. Each moment triggered a journey that invited participants to step inside and discover how their brand can—you guessed it—Own The Moment. (Agency: Jack Morton)

Photos: Courtesy of DoorDash

INFILLION’S CAFÉ

For a third year, the Infillion Café took over the front lawn of the Mondrian Hotel on the Croisette. The brand offered panel programming, parties, dinners and a fireside chat with Deepak Chopra, in addition to serving as the stage for Beet.tv’s popular video programming at Cannes.

Photos: Courtesy of Infillion

LINKEDIN’S STUDIO

A key partner of Cannes Lions 2025, LinkedIn had a multifaceted presence at the event, including hosting multiple panels and discussions and sponsoring the inaugural LIONS B2B Summit. At its rooftop space at the Carlton Hotel, the company hosted its annual Black Joy Brunch that wrapped with a “video-first” happy hour that welcomed influencers into the fold. And new this year, the colorful LinkedIn Studio was an interactive activation that gave attendees a chance to create custom LinkedIn videos built to stand out in the feed.

META’S BEACH

Meta Beach made its way back to the French Riviera to demonstrate how brands can connect with their audiences through immersive experiences and cutting-edge tech, like GenAI—and with the assistance of creators. The footprint offered a Reels Skate Park rooted in community and culture, thought leadership, partner events, Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses demos, and more. Take a deep dive into the program with Damien Baines, Meta’s head of experiential and creative, global experiences, here. (Agencies: Jack Morton; DE-YAN)

Photos: Courtesy of Meta

PINTEREST’S MANIFESTIVAL

The Pinterest Manifestival made waves at the Carlton Beach Club for a third year, this time offering fewer panels and more hands-on activities that took a cue from Gen Z and delivered a physical manifestation of the Pinterest platform and its boards. Attendees could engage in a range of personalized experiences celebrating creativity, self-expression and Pinterest Predicts trends.

A quick rundown of the touchpoints: personalized style readings inspired by the brand’s visual search features, which helped participants hone their unique style and walk away with a key charm that “unlocked their unique style reading” when tapped against their phone; Pinterest Patisserie, a gamified f&b experience offering attendees a rotating tasting menu of Pinterest Predicts trends; and an Aura Beauty area where L’Oréal Paris, NYX and Maybelline operated a beauty bar that offered professional makeovers.

The list goes on. How about: creating DIY tin wallets out of Altoids tins, crafting a risograph poster or getting a real tatt at the Fisherman Aesthetic-themed Tattoo Parlour? (Agencies: In-house, creative concept; Amplify and Deeplocal, production)

Photos: Courtesy of Pinterest

REDDIT’S HQ

Last year, Reddit demonstrated “why all roads lead through Reddit, starting at Cannes.” This year, the brand’s HQ experience focused on how Reddit conversations drive creativity and business results. True to the brand, the vibrant orange footprint included massive speech-bubble-style installations on the exterior and cheeky messaging and activities on the interior.

A range of staffers were on hand to provide education and storytelling that was enhanced by colorful installations, touchscreens and interactive games based on real Reddit conversations, all of which were designed to reveal an insider look at how the conversations on the platform play “an increasingly vital role” across the full consumer journey. (Agency: Giant Spoon)

STAGWELL’S BEACH

Stagwell’s award-winning Sport Beach property was back on the coastline with a robust mix of content and athletic experiences, all brought to life by a fleet of elite athletes and industry executives, and supported by a number of brand partners.

Among offerings: Peloton run clubs and bodyweight strength classes; open-water swims; an Open Play ice hockey experience hosted by the NHL; a pickleball tournament; happy hours; live podcast recordings; panels and fireside chats on mental health, brand love, women’s sports, athlete partnerships and more; and a wine and spirits festival. (Agencies: Cheerful Twentyfirst; TEAM)

Photos: Courtesy of Stagwell

T-MOBILE’S MAISON

T-Mobile Advertising Solutions returned to Cannes with a triple cabana setup dripping in its signature magenta hue. Visitors entered through a glowing LED tunnel that led them to an open space featuring bold architectural symmetry, vivid lighting and furniture arrangements that swapped between lounge and presentation modes.

At the foundation of the footprint was Maison Magenta, a seafront terrace with great views, branded photo moments from T-Mobile’s “Meet Every Moment” campaign and a curated cocktail bar experience. The terrace also hosted Connected Yoga sessions powered by wireless headphones for “deep sensory immersion.”

Attendees could additionally have their aura read; partake in an AI-powered photo op; take advantage of a swag wall offering fans, bags, hats, speakers and more; enjoy a catering station and daily happy hours; and explore the brand’s offerings at a demo station. (Agency: DesignScene)

Photos: Courtesy of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions

TEADS’ YACHT

Right in the heart of the marina, Teads dropped its anchor—literally. The brand floated into Cannes Lions with a fully branded, multideck yacht experience designed as an elevated hub featuring iridescent vinyls and shimmering spheres (a hot experience design trend) that was built for connection and creative content. The brand’s four-day program included daily discussions, VIP breakfasts and lunches, client dinners, sunset aperitifs, and one killer evening party. The fan-favorite moment? A social-worthy ball pit at the bow of the yacht. (Agency: DesignScene)

Photos: Courtesy of Teads

UBER’S VILLA

Uber Advertising made its way back to Cannes Lions for a third consecutive year with a branded oasis located a few steps off the Croisette called Uber Villa, which served as a venue for creativity and innovation where panels and discussions took place, letting “minds on the move converge.”

Photos: Courtesy of Uber Advertising

YAHOO’S MOTEL

If only for a few days, La Plage du Martinez was transformed into the “internet’s new check-in point.” Welcome to Motel Yahoo, a place where modern and vintage digital culture collided. In an effort to put itself back on the map and reconnect with marketers and consumers, Yahoo invited visitors to “check in, log on” and explore its suite of marketing service offerings that are built to boost audience engagement in one place.

In addition to content sessions and on-site meeting rooms, Yahoo brought its various properties to life through a range of curated experiences. Yahoo Sports hosted paddleboarding wellness sessions; Yahoo Finance dished out custom tokens to its ice cream cart and beachside beverages; the Yahoo News stand literally provided Yahoo’s Guide to Cannes; Yahoo Mail let attendees send branded postcards home; and a Yahoo Search-inspired bar offered search results-styled menus. (Agency: Amplify)

Photos: Courtesy of Yahoo

