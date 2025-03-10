Bubbles bring joy to any occasion from the way they float to the act of popping them. It’s why Skincare brand CeraVe replicated the experience in its “Soap POPera” game where attendees who stopped by its Drama Free Cleansing Tour last summer “popped” bubbles to win prizes. But CeraVe isn’t the only brand tapping into the playfulness of bubbles.

Biopharmaceutical company Merck drew attendees into its VMX 2025 booth with large, metallic orbs hanging from rafters above. The multicolored bubbles helped single out Merck on a show floor full of pet and veterinarian products through the whimsical, yet elevated design. Similarly, DRIPS by Pepsi took over the outdoor lawn at Topgolf’s “The Sure Thing Club” in El Segundo, CA, with a collection of giant, colorful, metallic bubbles connected together as a backdrop behind a bar serving up the brand’s new crafted beverages.

As part of the launch of Coca-Cola’s Spiced flavor last year, the Spiced Shop in New York City invited consumers to use a genAI tool to articulate what they taste and feel when sipping the new soda. While participants came away with psychedelic-looking artwork, the experience was fueled by and brought to life with a bubbly design of 3D spheres of varying sizes and 2D bubble illustrations around the space.

Getting creative with a pop-up “car wash” for scuffed-up suitcases and bags in L.A., luggage brand BÉIS, of course, leaned into bubble décor, with suspended clear plastic bubbles adorning window displays, alongside those classic car wash spinning brushes, and bubble sticker decals on the front doors.

For a more literal approach, event profs can take inspiration from Disney Branded Television’s “Bluey” premiere event that featured blue fog-filled bubbles that surrounded attendees on the dance floor. The bubbles added to the event’s kid-friendly “Bluey-chella” vibe, as DJs Amira & Kayla pumped up the crowd.

Or, they can go for a more sensory experience like the Fanta Flavour Fantasy pop-up in Johannesburg, South Africa. A Bubble Room inside the multiroom activation was brimming with suspended orange balls and, combined with a hall-of-mirrors effect and sounds of bubbles popping, made participants feel as if they were walking through the new Fanta Orange soda. Refreshing.

