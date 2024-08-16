Just like hordes of well-to-do New Yorkers, several brands swapped the city for the coast this summer and escaped to the Hamptons, a collection of wealthy hamlets located on Long Island. The locale has historically attracted some ultra-high-end fashion houses, but 2024 brought other types of brands into the mix, too, including Sparkling Ice and CeraVe. Pop-ups and exclusive events were hosted all summer long, and will lead right into September, with Ralph Lauren slated to launch its New York Fashion Week campaign via a runway show on Sept. 5.

With all of the experiential activity taking place, we rounded up some of the best brand experiences from one of the industry’s hottest summer properties. Now, prepare to set sail. We’re taking you to the Hamptons.

CERAVE

Before CeraVe hit the road in August with an immersive, “dermatologist-approved” mobile experience, the skincare brand made its way to Montauk, a part of the Hamptons known for attracting younger, affluent crowds. With a collection of creators in tow, CeraVe in June hosted a “Match Made in Montauk” experience at Gurney’s Resorts and the ever-popular Surf Lodge to debut two new products, showcase its facial moisturizing line and help attendees find their perfect product match.

The trip featured an overnight stay brimming with activities, from a visit to a branded farmer’s market where they could shop for CeraVe products and merchandise to a chill day at the beach surrounded by branded cabanas, loungers, lifeguard chairs and more. The experience also included brand-centric meals designed to serve as the “ultimate” social gatherings, and of course, inspire content capture. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of CNC Agency

DOM PERIGNON

Renowned champagne house Dom Perignon touched down in the Hamptons from July 19-21 with an “Exploration of Tactility” wining and dining experience available by reservation-only (for $3,000 per head, not including bubbly). The brand hosted the activation at a private 21-acre estate, where two vintage varietals were unveiled: Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015 and Vintage 2006 Plénitude 2.

The culinary journey was led by chef Francis Mallmann, known for his “seven-fire” cooking technique, who designed a custom menu inspired by the contrasting profiles of the two champagnes. The chef guided attendees through a multicourse, interactive culinary journey where “textures and flavors harmonized in unexpected ways.”

FRESCA

In May, a new Fresca Mixed Club debuted, offering a refreshing take on the members-only country club concept, which was revealed in partnership with TV host and self-proclaimed Fresca Mixed superfan, Andy Cohen. Consumers over the age of 21 who joined the ready-to-make-cocktail brand’s club scored the chance to unlock year-round VIP access to exclusive perks and events.

That included a secret happy hour event hosted in Montauk on July 1. Those who joined the Fresca Mixed Club by June 26 got a chance at unlocking the event’s undisclosed location. The members who ultimately got in were invited to celebrate the club launch in style, chill with Cohen and try out FRESCA Mixed Fancy Ice.

FRONT OFFICE SPORTS

During the first week of August, Front Office Sports produced its inaugural “Huddle in the Hamptons” event, where 200 VIPs from sports, entertainment, media, and technology converged. Hosted at East Hampton Indoor Tennis, the experience featured partner activations, like recovery massages, a competitive pickleball tournament, a dj, sports memorabilia displays and an array of content sessions. Among them: “The Art of Investing,” which tackled athlete investments with two NFL alums and an NWSL player, and “Becoming an Owner,” which explored sports team ownership with Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery. (Agency: Multiplier)

MYTHERESA X FLAMINGO ESTATE

Mytheresa and Flamingo Estate returned to the Hamptons for a second year to host a seasonal pop-up experience, dubbed the Mytheresa x Flamingo Estate Summer Railroad Racetrack, located in East Hampton across the street from the railroad station. The centerpiece of the experience was a mini racetrack “garden” outfitted with tiny race cars and Mytheresa products. Attendees could shop a range of the brand’s fashion items, accessories, fine jewelry and watches, in addition to making private shopping appointments with Mytheresa personal shoppers.

Other touchpoints included Flamingo Estate’s “Inconvenience Store,” a color-blocked space stocked with various goods that were available for purchase on-site, custom-fabricated arena seating, a gaming room featuring racing titles, and a VIP lounge where attendees could relax and browse products.

To boot, daily programming encompassed product customization with partner brands, energy readings with a healer and cocktails and in-person shopping with top designers. Rounding things out was Porsche, an official event sponsor, which parked its all-electric SUV, the Macan, out front, and offered test drives in its all-electric sedan, the Taycan.

SPARKLING ICE X NEW YORK MAGAZINE

Sparkling Ice and New York Magazine teamed up for a multifaceted experiential program at Montauk Beach House from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The flavored water brand executed experiences throughout the summer via sampling opportunities for hotel guests and visitors, from in-room product integration, to custom poolside branding and a revolving menu of specialty cocktails.

To celebrate the campaign, on July 13 the brand threw a lively bash in partnership with New York Magazine at the hotel, providing an array of Sparkling Ice cocktails, bites served from a restored RV, photo moments, lawn games, and dj sets all afternoon, before culminating with a performance by The Knocks. Sparkling Ice additionally worked with the Hampton Jitney to extend its presence by incorporating branded buses to transport New Yorkers to the Hamptons throughout July, and chartering a branded bus to transport approximately 50 NYC locals out to Montauk to attend the July event.

“Montauk has always been our preferred location for our summer kickoff party because it’s a perfect escape for busy New Yorkers who want a convenient place to relax that offers casual, accessible luxury,” says Tara Reilly, vp-experiential at Vox Media. “We have found it to be the right environment and with the critical mass of people in the area, has yielded a great turnout for our events.”

SUPERGOOP

It was hard to miss Supergoop around the New York Metro area over the summer, and that included in the Hamptons. The sunscreen brand provided sampling experiences on the Hampton Jitney beginning in mid-July, partnered with Lifehouse Hotels to provide in-room sampling, and hosted pop-up events at select locations throughout the season, like one in partnership with SoulCycle. The brand also hosted a special event for six influencers and their plus ones, providing a weekend getaway at the Montauk Beach House.

VELVEETA

The viral #cheesewheelpasta trend, which encompasses freshly cooked pasta coated in a hollowed-out parmesan cheese wheel, prompted Velveeta to develop its own version, the “WheelVeeta,” and serve it up at Bounce Sporting Club locations in Montauk, and Delray, FL. The limited-edition WheelVeeta dining experience was available via table-side service from Aug. 8-15 and served as an extension of the brand’s “La Dolce Velveeta” platform, which encourages consumers to live for “outrageous pleasure.”

More on Luxury Events: