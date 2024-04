A drive down Magnolia Lane is special. Lined with dozens of large magnolia trees, the famous 330-yard-long road into Augusta National Golf Club is more than just an entrance; it’s a historic landmark in the golf world that fills players and spectators alike with anticipation and excitement for Masters week. We were lucky enough to experience this drive into the 2024 tournament, held April 8-14 in Augusta, GA, thanks to an invitation from Mercedes-Benz for its Masters Experience.