trend of the week nostalgia marketing

A widespread longing for the “good old days” has opened up ample opportunities for brands to craft nostalgic experiences that tap into consumers’ fondest memories. Millennials and Gen Z, in particular, are craving a trip down memory lane, and marketers are responding with events that evoke the warm-and-fuzzies, and as a result, foster personal, and memorable, connections. With ’90s- and Y2K-era activations leading the way—sometimes with a “newstalgia” twist—nostalgia marketing is having a moment.

Earlier this year, dairy-free cheese foods brand, Daiya, activated a ’90s-era, Blockbuster-inspired pop-up dubbed Crustbuster in New York City. More than 500 people got to sample the brand’s dairy-free pizzas in a fully themed, VHS-filled environment that conjured the same vibes as picking out a video to rent for a weekend pizza night in the ’90s. Among highlights, popular movie titles typically found at Blockbuster were replaced with playful versions that showcased the brand’s pizza flavors.

As John Kelly, cmo at Daiya, put it, “As nostalgia is also very popular right now, the team came up with this idea of stepping back in time to a ’90s video rental store. Pizza and movies go together so well. And Friday night, who doesn’t remember as a kid going to your friend’s house or having your friends over and watching a movie?”

The revival of old-school fashion trends is powering nostalgic experiences, too. Take Dr. Martens, which in February celebrated the launch of a footwear collection inspired by its ’90s archive with a nostalgia-filled mobile experience anchored by “The Buzz Bus.” The brand stopped outside some of its key NYC retail locations during New York Fashion Week with a branded coffee truck experience, offering a menu of drinks that correlated with each shoe style. Attendees could also snag shoe charms and curated swag and participate in a Y2K-themed photo moment.

Meanwhile, Bumble’s Y2K-inspired activation over the holidays was designed to turn couples-centric seasonal marketing campaigns on their head while providing a comfortable and joyful experience focused on singles. The women-first dating app activated a celebratory community event in London featuring nostalgic touchpoints like a Y2K-era tooth gem station, retro gaming stations and old-school desktop computer setups.

And over the summer, ’90s babies rejoiced as Airbnb provided an opportunity to book a one-night stay in a recreation of Polly Pocket’s iconic compact home, bringing to life the popular kids’ toy. The life-size “Slumber Party Fun” compact served as a 42-foot-tall, two-story “house” that was chock-full of nods and pieces from the original Mattel toys. Guests could get dolled up at Polly’s vanity with nostalgic hair and nail accessories, try on clothes from her closet, kick back in the living room decorated with plastic retro furniture, and, of course, wistfully look back at their childhoods.

