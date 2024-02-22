“As the go-to ticket provider for the NBA, our goal of activating at Crossover is to drive awareness that Ticketmaster is the trusted marketplace for secure and verified NBA tickets. And we’re hoping that this experience, this arcade will give fans the opportunity to engage with the sport that they love and also make lasting memories.”

–Sonika Patel, SVP-Marketing, Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster’s retro arcade activation at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis offered basketball fans a chance to literally shoot their shot, but as a first-time sponsor, the brand was taking a shot, too. From Feb. 16-18 at the NBA Crossover fan experience, Ticketmaster stepped onto the court to show fans why it’s the go-to platform for verified NBA tickets by leaning into fan insights, the ’90s nostalgia trend, NBA traditions and its “Make More Memories Live” messaging.

A vibrant blue footprint beckoned attendees into the Game and Go Arcade at the Indiana Convention Center during NBA Crossover, where classics like NBA Jam, claw machines and pop-a-shot were designed to engage hoops lovers of all ages and demographics. Attendees also received scratch-off tickets revealing Ticketmaster prizes and, in some cases, Ticketmaster gift cards.

“The ’90s nostalgia has never been hotter and retro arcades are cool again. So we figured, let’s just bring this back with our own twist,” says Sonika Patel, svp-marketing at Ticketmaster. “We wanted to give fans something they would actually enjoy participating in; we didn’t want to create something that felt forced. And this NBA-themed vintage arcade felt like an authentic way to celebrate their passion and their excitement for basketball, while still giving them the opportunity to win prizes. So we hope that this experience helps us connect with fans and get even closer [to them].”

The activation also included a dj spinning tunes; appearances by former NBA and WNBA stars, like Dominique Wilkins, Joakim Noah and Tamika Catchings; NBA trivia games hosted by sports journalist Taylor Rooks; and a chance for fans to capture “game face moments” in a made-for-content space.

“We leaned in on NBA history and fan traditions. So as part of that tradition, we unlocked that fans really love to get in on the action, so we said, ‘Let’s create a space for them to quite literally shoot their shot,’” says Patel. “And throughout the preparations we [asked], what are the different things that’ll actually excite the fans? So we recruited NBA legends… But then also leaning in on the trivia. We know that NBA trivia questions are a fun way to interact with fans. So again, our hope was to connect with fans and give them a good time, and connect back to making memories both on-court and off-court.”

