“We’re only five years old, and we are constantly striving to make our product better. But those real moments where we’re talking to our community are probably some of the best places that we get ideas on how to move this business forward.”

–Elizabeth Money, SVP-Brand and Creative, BÉIS

Following last year’s three-city hotel pop-up program, BÉIS kicked off 2024 with a fresh spin on the brick-and-mortar takeover. The e-commerce luggage brand in February converted a 1,940-square-foot retail space on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, L.A., into a “car wash” for scuffed-up suitcases and bags.

Greeted by a white BÉIS-branded inflatable tube man flailing around, attendees followed a blue illuminated marquee arrow pointing to the BÉIS Wash entrance. In the lobby, they picked out a wash package and “parked” their luggage at the service area, where it then rotated through hand-washing, scrubbing, vacuuming, detailing and drying stations, just like a real car wash.

BÉIS partnered with Scrub Daddy and Branch Basics on the activation. Scrub Daddy brought custom luggage-shaped sponges to the BÉIS Wash, in addition to its standard smiley face scrubbers, and Branch Basics formulated mixtures to clean the various materials that make up the BÉIS luggage lineup, from polycarbonate to polyester to vegan leather.

While they waited, consumers could shop BÉIS gear and accessories, including rollers, weekender bags, backpacks, cosmetic cases and sports packs in the new Slate collection and other colors. The brand also offered a sneak peek of its upcoming children’s collection, and a kid zone kept families busy with BÉIS Wash and cartoon suitcase coloring pages. The Gift Shop provided refreshments like mini donuts, popcorn and Chamberlain Coffee beverages, while a convenience store section was stocked with essentials such as packs of gum, hand sanitizers, wipes, skin care products and tumblers.

Giant bubble décor, car wash-themed graphics and signage, and stringy spinning brushes helped transform the space and created ample photo ops—as did a backdrop made out of Scrub Daddy sponges and a blower.

“Without a brick-and-mortar presence everywhere, we’re looking for more ways to provide service as a product, especially if we can do that in an experiential way where it shows who we are as a brand and how we bring this experiential, all-encompassing creative vision to life. It’s also really fun for us to do, on top of all that,” says Elizabeth Money, svp-brand and creative at BÉIS.

Attendees left the pop-up with squeaky-clean luggage and new BÉIS products, and received a complimentary car freshener in the shape of its signature roller and a pamphlet on “How to clean your BÉIS with Branch Basics” containing a coupon code for 15-percent off starter kits and hand soap. Over two days, the BÉIS Wash serviced close to 400 bags, Money says.

Coming up, BÉIS will hit Stagecoach Festival, April 26-28, with The BÉIS Pit Stop, featuring a space to recharge, specialty bar and shop, with more programs planned later in the year.

“We’re only five years old, and we are constantly striving to make our product better,” Money says. “But those real moments where we’re talking to our community are probably some of the best places that we get ideas on how to move this business forward.” Agencies: MKG; Pink Sparrow, build.

Cruise through the BÉIS Wash:

Photo credit: BÉIS