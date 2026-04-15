Five Conversations That Will Elevate Your Measurement Practice

Tune in and level up the way you track and measure your events

Event Marketer is all about championing event marketers. And that means championing how event marketers measure their events. Because if you want serious budgets and a serious seat at the table—you have to show your events make a serious impact on the business.

We are proud to partner with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition on a LinkedIn Lives series that shines a spotlight on some of the thinkers and doers in the event industry who are fortifying the way they track, measure and analyze their events. And now—you can watch them on demand.

Here are five conversations that will get you up to speed on what real-world event marketers are doing to make measurement a strong and essential piece of their event practice.

Not a data analyst? You’re not alone. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a fundamental understanding of the data and tools that measure live experiences. If you’re not sure where to start or just need a refresher from experts in the trenches, this conversation is for you. Take a deep dive into the why, the what and the how of event measurement with Stefanie Pearce, former director of global events at Qualcomm, and Dax Callner, founder and board president of the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.

Long gone are the days of selling “space” on the show floor. In this 37-minute power chat, we explore the unique challenges—and opportunities—of event organizers when it comes to event measurement practices, and how some simple principles can be implemented to create value for both event attendees and sponsors. Hear from Whitney Brockman, vp-sponsorship sales at North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), and Dax Callner, founder and board president of the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.

The definition of DEI in events was once very limited to conversations about diverse panels. But today, DEI in events encompasses a much wider range of factors, including the ability to track and measure diversity in a meaningful way. In this interactive panel discussion, industry leaders will discuss the power of data to inform and measure event diversity, equity and inclusion, and will offer insights on how to improve event experiences for all participants. The experts: Felecia Fierro, senior field marketing manager, Acceldata; Zoe Moore, strategic EDI consultant at Moore Consulting Agency LLC; and Dax Callner, founder and board president of the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.

It’s no secret that the event industry is one of the largest contributors to environmental waste. In this candid panel conversation, we unpack the latest thinking on event sustainability and how event marketers can transform complex environmental data into credible—and actionable—metrics. Hear from Gina DeVito, director of partnerships and brand activation at Indeed, and Dax Callner, founder and board president of the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.

If you’re not measuring the impact of your internal events you’re missing out. Just as external events are measured to assess their success and impact, internal events should be evaluated with the same level of care and precision. In this 30-minute conversation, we unpack the world of internal and employee events and how to measure them with Gina DeVito, director of partnerships and brand activation at Indeed, and Dax Callner, founder and board president of the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.

Subscribe to our all-new Performance IQ newsletter where each month we explore event measurement and ROI. For even more measurement resources, dig into our partnership with the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition.