IAAPA Expo 2025: Eight Exhibit Trends from the Business of Fun’s Show Floor

When the global attractions industry gathers under one roof at IAAPA Expo, it’s a bit of sensory overload. Flashing lights and sounds are emerging from arcade games, attendees are screaming on roller coasters and drop towers, popcorn is popping, animatronics are speaking to passersby, and kids are bouncing on inflatables.

But that’s what makes this annual trade show at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando so unique, as IAAPA Expo showcases the latest innovations in amusement and theme parks, water parks, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, museums and more.

This year, the expo broke attendance records with 43,840 registered participants from Nov. 17-21, and in 2026, it will expand to an additional concourse of the OCCC, offering a footprint that is nearly 50-percent larger and creates space for more than 200 exhibitors.

Before the layout revamp next year, we took in all the action from the IAAPA Expo show floor and rounded up eight exhibit trends that attractions companies are employing to draw in attendees in an environment overflowing with bells and whistles…literally.

In-booth Press Conferences

Hosting a 20-minute press conference in-booth is a popular tactic for exhibitors at IAAPA Expo. In fact, the show’s conference schedule is highly anticipated, not just by press, but also industry influencers and enthusiasts who want the scoop on major ride and product announcements. More than 30 press conferences took place at the Innovation Stage on the South Concourse and in booths on the show floor, where attendees gathered, often spilling into nearby aisles. Phones, cameras and microphones were hoisted up above the standing audience to capture the news.

For instance, SeaWorld Orlando unveiled a suspended coaster in Vekoma’s booth, where the submersible vehicle was on display throughout the show, and Dollywood partnered with Mack Rides on the debut of a custom-designed amphibious ride vehicle coming to the Tennessee park in the spring. After the press cons, these became photo hot spots during the week.

Bar Environments

You know what a Dave & Buster’s looks like; now, imagine popping up this playful bar scene on a show floor. We came across a few of these. Art Attack brought that signature black-light arcade feel to its booth (highlighting its FX lighting specialty), and set up bar tables and chairs in the center of its footprint on top of wood flooring. The surrounding walls featured realistic bar imagery and showcased its entertainment products, such as a DuckPin Bowling lane.

In the Outdoor Exhibits area, on the convention center’s parking lot, two exhibitors went for open-air sports bars, matching the intended settings for their baseball gameplay products: Batbox and Home Run Dugout. Attendees gathered at the bar counters and tables to watch participants take a swing.

Some exhibitors went all out with their bar theming. Art-FX Studios created a steampunk-inspired bar, complete with gear décor, copper accents, metal walls and an intricate canopy. Alcorn McBride brought an island tiki bar to the floor, with the straw-covered bar counter serving as a workstation for employees.

The Deluxe Group wowed attendees with its Irish pub The Deluxe Arms, a four-walled booth with stone façades, street signs and an interior filled with authentic pub features, like wooden wall panels, stools, a backdrop of bottles, draft dispensers, Guinness coasters and signage, teapots and cups, retro radios and Irish trinkets.

And an honorable mention, we happened upon a hidden bar inside a gingerbread house topped with a giant Christmas tree. The inside was just as festive and delightful as the outside.

Frosted Glass

It wasn’t just frosty in the holiday section of the show floor; frosted glass was everywhere. Used primarily for meeting rooms, the frosted glass created some privacy while allowing peeks into the business deals taking place behind closed doors.

In the past, we’ve traditionally seen meeting rooms at IAAPA Expo that are completely concealed with no windows, so it was surprising to see so many exhibitors lifting the curtain, so to speak. It wasn’t just a solid frost; exhibitors got creative with patterns to fit their specializations, ranging from ocean waves to roller coaster tracks.

Rounded Edges

Angular designs are out, and rounded furniture is in. From suspended canopies and lighting fixtures to walls and meeting spaces, exhibitors leaned into curvy, modern shapes to stand out and add softness to their exhibits. Some builds even gave off a funky art vibe with their rounded edges.

Neon Details

Competing with blinking carnival lights and flashy game systems can be a challenge, so exhibitors went for a more elevated approach, opting for neon light strips around product displays, flooring and wall panels. The neon added radiance without being too loud.

Raised Booth Flooring

The light strips weren’t just for décor; some were for safety—as we discovered when we almost tripped stepping onto a raised booth footprint. Several booths were built on a platform an inch or two off the ground. Contrasting the usual carpet, these lifted exhibits were on hard, metal floors, which made sense for Richco, showing off its resin flooring systems, but the rest were more of a design choice. Ramps were incorporated into the platforms for accessibility.

F&B Street Market

The IAAPA Street Market returned for a second year to the North Concourse, presenting a variety of food and beverage exhibitors and tastings. For the first time, chefs performed live demos of dishes and cocktail recipes, and food truck-shaped booths drew long lines of attendees looking to get their hands on ice cream, donut and energy drink samples.

Recharging Lounges

On both the North and South Concourses, IAAPA offered two lounge experiences. The IAAPA Member Lounge was a private space for members to network, while the IAAPA Attendee Lounge was transformed into Sonic’s Green Chill Zone, thanks to sponsor SEGA. There, expogoers could meet Sonic for a photo in front of a themed backdrop. Of course, we had to jump in line to meet the iconic video game character.

Photos: Juanita Chavarro Arias

