The Brief: The Stella Artois Clay Bar ; Maple Street's Biscuit Blaster

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Clay Bars, pop-up pawn shops and Biscuit Blasters.

TENNIS FANS GET DOWN AND DIRTY AT THE STELLA ARTOIS CLAY BAR

Glasses weren’t exactly clinking at Stella’s rooftop bar activation during the French Open—because they weren’t glass at all. In an ode to the Grand Slam tennis tournament’s iconic red clay courts, the brand engineered the Stella Artois Clay Bar in Paris using the very same material, chalices included.

Throughout this year’s competition, May 24 to June 7, also known as Roland-Garros, invited guests swapped their footwear for a custom pair of white Lacoste sneakers, and stepped inside its clay universe for a blend of art, tennis, hospitality and “A Taste Worth More.”

The centerpiece of the installation was a sculpted bar made of wet clay that live artists etched directly into, turning the piece into a continuously evolving artwork as the tournament unfolded.

Visitors also experienced Stella Artois’ signature “Perfect Serve” ritual, that ensures every beer poured is done so using the brand’s precise, five-step pouring process, and served in Stella’s famous chalice. To boot, high-profile ambassadors like David Beckham and Maria Sharapova made appearances.

The rooftop venue was additionally used as the setting of private watch parties hosted in partnership with The Ace Club, and the brand’s Perfect Serve Awards, featuring top bartenders across the region competing to pour the perfect Stella for a chance to be crowned a Draught Master. (Agencies: Wink; Gut São Paulo)

Photos: Courtesy of Stella Artois

NEW YORKERS GAMBLE ON SMART RINGS AT AN OURA PAWN SHOP POP-UP

NYC Diamond District hustler Moses the Jeweler is known for using a high-stakes coin flip gambling strategy within the luxury jewelry market. And on June 4, he brought his signature move the Oura Pawn Shop, a pop-up in SoHo designed around classic New York pawn culture.

The activation marked the launch of the new, thinner Oura Ring 5, and to help build buzz around the wearable wellness device, the brand recruited the influencer to face off against consumers. Those who dared could “Swap for Subtle” by competing in the coin flip for a chance to take home the world’s smallest smart ring. We’d take those odds. (Agency: nice&frank)

Photo credit: Michael Stone

K-BEAUTY FANS EXPERIENCE ‘DEW ON THE GO’ AT ANUA’S NYC POP-UP

K-beauty has been thriving in the States, so it was no small feat when Korean skincare brand Anua secured Kendall Jenner as its newest global ambassador. And that kind of partnership status, along with the new PDRN Mist to hype up, required a proper celebration. It arrived in the form of a “Dew on the Go” pop-up, hosted June 5-7 in NYC.

The campaign kicked off a week before the activation with an OOH strategy that included wild postings and sidewalk stencils across the city. Observant beauty fans could snap and share photos of the postings on social for a shot at redeeming a free ANUA product at the pop-up.

The IRL action began on June 5 with a VIP influencer preview event (Jenner made an appearance) at the turquoise-drenched venue featuring a live dj, f&b, product sampling and demos by celebrity makeup artist Mary Philips.

The space then opened to the public from June 6-7, offering consumers product trials, exclusive pop-up merch, gifting, a photo booth, a claw machine and on-site skincare shopping opportunities. We Dew wish we had attended. (Agency: CNC Agency)

Photo credit: Middle Grey Studios

BASEBALL AND ‘BISCUIT BLASTERS’ COLLIDE AT NASHVILLE SOUNDS GAMES

Maple Street Biscuit Company takes pride in the power of its dough to turn newcomers into brand superfans. So to get Maple Street treats into more hands, the brand ditched traditional sampling in favor of a memorable, carb-filled spectacle.

Meet the “Biscuit Blaster,” a custom air cannon that hurled wrapped biscuits into the stands of Maple Street’s hometown MiLB team, the Nashville Sounds, at games throughout the month of May.

If you didn’t get your hands on a flying biscuit, fret not. The brand plans to blast off at future store openings and live events. (Agency: The Mayor)

Photo: Courtesy of Maple Street Biscuit Company

GRAB A SLICE OF THE BIANNUAL DOMINO’S WORLDWIDE RALLY IN VEGAS

The biannual Domino’s Worldwide Rally touched down at Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas last month, where 9,000 employees converged for four days of largescale sessions, hands-on experiences, live entertainment and a sweeping celebration of the people and culture behind the brand.

Among standout moments was a panel featuring sports legends Wayne Gretzky, Lindsey Vonn and Michael Phelps discussing what it takes to become the “GOAT” in one’s field; a vibrant ceremony during which teams represented their home countries and franchises with spirited performances and rituals; and a staple of the rally, the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker contest, featuring finalists from Domino’s stores across the globe competing in a high-octane showcase of pizza-making magic. (Agency: LEO Events)

Photo credit: Alive Coverage

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