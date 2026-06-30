FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover a margarita salt cave, museum spectacles and Dragon Solstices.

CAYMAN JACK ANSWERS BACK-TO-OFFICE MANDATES WITH A MARGARITA SALT CAVE

While (evil) corporations are forcing employees back into the office in large numbers, ready-to-drink cocktail brand Cayman Jack wants to ease the pain by reigniting post-work happy hours, which diminished in the fallout of the pandemic. So on June 25, the brand popped up The Cayman Jack EOD Escape in Manhattan to help stressed-out employees kick back and relax inside a “margarita salt cave.”

Consumers who reserved a spot in the margarita salt cave ahead of time swapped their meetings and emails for a serene space where, overseen by a “Salt-mmelier,” they personalized Cayman Jack Margaritas with their choice of salt rims and garnish pairings. But the ingredients weren’t just for consuming; visitors were also treated to margarita salt hand massages to heal all of the clicking and typing involved in a day’s work.

There were additionally photo ops with a giant Cayman Jack caiman and margarita salt throne, and “Sweet and Salty Convo Starters” designed for co-worker bonding or making new friends, featuring prompts like, “What meeting could have been an email?” (To which we would have had a very salty reply.)

Photos: Courtesy of Cayman Jack

WIN OR DIE: ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ ACTIVATIONS CATCH FIRE AROUND THE GLOBE

Anyone who’s participated in an HBO Max activation knows the brand goes hard for its fans. And the leadup to the season-three debut of “House of the Dragon” on June 21 was certainly not an exception. Westeros came to life in key markets across the globe through a series of activations, screenings and high-visibility stunts designed to fire up the fandom.

Among U.S. experiences, HBO headed to Snapchat’s Santa Monica, CA, headquarters to host a creator screening; teamed up with Snap again in NYC’s Times Square with a bespoke, series-inspired AR experience that placed participants on city billboards; provided surprise cast member appearances at an early screening at Regal Times Square; and welcomed fans in NYC aboard VIP Targaryen Sails at Pier 17 for an experience hosted by drag queen Baby Love, who donned Queen Rhaenyra drag.

Across the pond, the brand set fire to a large dragon pyre in Berlin; took over an underground tunnel in Sydney and invited fans to find out if they had the blood of the dragon through a multisensory activation; held a “vigil” in the Philippines featuring a gigantic installation of a dragon skull surrounded by thousands of candles; unveiled custom stained-glass windows at Gaudi’s Casa Batlló in Barcelona; and sent Queen Rhaenyra’s dragon into the skies over London.

A campaign highlight was the “Dragon Solstice” premiere episode screening on June 21 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, which, of course, took place on the summer solstice (in this case, winter was not coming).

More than 1,000 fans and influencers in attendance scored an exclusive first look at the new season, and enjoyed live dj sets, including from cast member DJ Harry Collett, who also used a sword to cut a massive, throne-shaped cake to wrap up the evening.

Photo credits: Hunter Abrams (Dragon Solstice); Courtesy of HBO

INTRIGUE AND INSTALLATIONS AT NAT GEO’S NEW MUSEUM OF EXPLORATION

Across more than 100,000 square feet of space, and 138 years of history, the new National Geographic Museum of Exploration in Washington, D.C., aims to “inspire the explorer in every visitor” through exhibits, galleries built from the organization’s extensive photo archive, giant outdoor projection screens, a 400-person theater, and a lineup of gear and artifacts that have inspired and advanced National Geographic Explorers’ field work. But for today, we’re zooming in on three particularly experiential touchpoints.

With “Wonders of Our World: Ocean,” the brand transforms the venue’s outdoor courtyard—and the museum itself—into a 17-minute, ocean-themed spectacle and 360-degree experience developed from footage captured by Nat Geo Explorers. The museum’s facade becomes a building-sized canvas via smart-glass technology, paired with interior screens and floor projections. Dynamic lighting, spatialized sound and an original orchestral score also help plunge visitors into the ocean’s power and biodiversity.

Geoverse, part of National Geographic’s Learning Launchpad, is a flexible footprint that places young visitors in the field alongside real Nat Geo Explorers. The space includes a 270-degree projection surface, an interactive floor and spatialized audio for two experiences: “Geography in Action,” a seven-minute show about tackling real-world challenges, and “A Day in the Desert,” an interactive experience exploring Australia’s Great Victoria Desert.

And Photo Ark: Animals of Earth is a multiroom, touring exhibition featuring the photography of Joel Sartore’s Photo Ark project, a long-running effort to document every species living in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries, and inspire viewers to help protect at-risk species from extinction—all helping to bring Nat Geo’s conservation storytelling mission to life. (Agency: Moment Factory)

Photo credit: Moment Factory

PEACOCK PLANTS A ‘LOVE ISLAND’ VILLA IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

Peacock’s “Love Island” has somehow made it to season eight, and to celebrate, the brand hosted a three-day “The Villa” pop-up at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, where season-eight star Beatriz Hatz and cast members from “Next Gen NYC” made surprise appearances, and fans participated in series-themed activities.

At the Fire Pit, attendees could interact with a “Villa essentials” claw machine filled with CeraVe products. In the Glam Room, they were treated to personalized shade matching by Maybelline, and scored beauty products inspired by their favorite Islanders.

There were also customized bag charms with famous “Love Island” phrases, like “Coupled Up,” a Bombshell entrance moment, a customizable sticker station and Villa-themed photo ops. Drama not included.

Photo credit: Ralph Bavaro/Peacock

ALIENWARE TAPS ITS NEWEST AMBASSADOR FOR A LIVE GAMING CHAMPIONSHIP

With a shiny new brand ambassador and “Hive Elite” team member, Ludwig, to celebrate, Alienware went big. Enter: the first-ever IRL Minecraft Speedrunning Championship, presented by Ludwig and sponsored by the brand. The free, ticketed gaming event took place June 20-21 in Glendale, CA, drawing 1,300 fans to the Alex Theatre.

Over the course of two days, the world’s best gaming speedrunners faced off for a shot at $30,000 in prize money, all while using Alienware’s hardware. Attendees could go head-to-head, too, in a dedicated Fan Zone, where they competed for prizes in the form of gaming equipment.

Plus, for those who couldn’t make it to the live event, Ludwig livestreamed the whole competition, reaching an average of 32,000 concurrent viewers. We say: gg. (Agency: DMG Studios)





Photos: Courtesy of Alienware

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