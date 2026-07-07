FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Peter Parker’s Apartment Tour, a Wimbledon-inspired activation in Central Park and X Games’ High Noon Sun Club.

LITTLE CAESARS RECREATES PETER PARKER’S APARTMENT FOR MARVEL FANS TO EXPLORE

Ahead of the premiere of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on July 31, Little Caesars and Sony Pictures teamed up on the release of a new menu item, the Webberoni Pizza, and a one-day activation that let fans step into a full replica of Peter Parker’s apartment.

Known for being pretty dingy in the comics and movies, the rundown apartment was set up in the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, NY, and it perfectly captured the Spider-Man character’s essence, with a computer and tech hub, spider webs on the walls, empty cabinets, an unmade bed, stacks of books and, of course, Little Caesars pizza boxes strewn on the kitchen counters.

On June 27, fans made their way around, taking photos, eating slices of the Webberoni Pizza, and searching for special Peter Parker/Spider-Man details and easter eggs for the upcoming film. A virtual apartment tour on Zillow that was available in June allowed them to preview photo renders of the space. We’d be snapping pictures for our own Daily Bugle. (Partners: McKinney, creative; CYLNDR Studios, production; Stept, activation production; WME Group, agency)

Photos and featured image: Courtesy of Little Caesars

NEW YORKERS GET A TASTE OF WIMBLEDON AT A POP-UP GRASS COURT ACTIVATION

What started as “The Hill in New York” Wimbledon watch party at Brooklyn Bridge Park has evolved into a full-blown event with its own exhibition matches, a café, free tennis clinics, brand activations and coverage of the tournament in London.

Now in its fifth year, and at a new location, the tennis event, held June 26-29, transformed New York City’s Wollman Rink into “The Wimbledon Court in Central Park.” The full-size grass tennis court was the first grass court of its kind installed in the park, and it was maintained throughout the weekend by Wimbledon’s own groundskeeping staff.

The program opened with the Wimbledon Court Invitational, a mixed doubles exhibition pairing James Blake and Caroline Wozniacki against Andre Agassi and Genie Bouchard. Fans got to hit the pop-up court for themselves during tennis clinics, but the activation’s main event was the viewing party for the opening day of the Championship Finals. Attendees gathered on the grass court, on picnic blankets, to watch Wimbledon’s live coverage on 30-foot LED screens.

The tournament’s official partners were integrated into the event. Range Rover showcased a vehicle and handed out tennis-themed giveaways. Stella Artois served beverages out of a custom mini Airstream, while Lavazza poured free espresso and showcased its new Tablì machine. Lanson offered champagne by the glass or bottle, as well as mimosas. American Express sponsored the weekend’s f&b program, partnering with Chef Ed Szymanski and Resy to curate an authentically British, Wimbledon-inspired menu.

The experience in NYC is elevated every year, but more to come in 2027, as the tournament celebrates its 150th anniversary. (Agency: The Experiential Group)

Photos: Courtesy of The Experiential Group

HIGH NOON DROPS ITS SIGNATURE SUN CLUB AT X GAMES SACRAMENTO

The Official Ready-to-Drink Partner of X Games Sacramento 2026, High Noon aimed to give attendees 21 and older a more premium way to take in the competition within the festival footprint at Cal Expo. Enter: High Noon Sun Club.

From June 26-28, the hospitality experience shined a light on pro skaters, athletes and djs through music programming curated in partnership with female-led music platform Club Honey and daily meet-and-greets with skateboarders Alex Midler, Dashawn Jordan and Zion Wright. Plus, Jordan, who is also a recording artist, treated attendees to a surprise performance. During the event, they enjoyed exclusive merch drops, photo moments and, naturally, High Noon Sun Sips.

Next stop for the Sun Club is X Games New Orleans, July 24-26.

Photos: Courtesy of High Noon

HULU TRANSPORTS ANIME EXPO FANS TO A JAPANESE ALLEY

Returning to Anime Expo, July 2-5, Hulu activated the Animayhem Yokocho, an anime-themed alley featuring the streaming service’s top titles, including “Naruto Classic,” “Tokyo Revengers” and “Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.” Inspired by Tokyo’s famous narrow side-streets, the booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center was designed with paper lanterns and cherry blossoms overhead, life-size character imagery, photo ops inside well-known settings from the anime series, easter eggs and memorabilia.

At the “Rooster Fighter” Dance Challenge, attendees danced solo or with friends as animated character overlays moved alongside them in a recorded video keepsake. A Keiji rooster mascot also made surprise appearances. Fans of “Mission: Yozakura Family” participated in a collaborative puzzle-like game, packing the family’s suitcase with gear within 60 seconds. You’d find us eating (faux) ramen with Naruto.

Photo credit: Hulu

BACARDÍ BRINGS A MUSIC FESTIVAL ATMOSPHERE TO APPLEBEE’S

Bacardí transformed an Applebee’s restaurant in Roseville, MN, into a nightclub on June 25 to kick off the Breakaway Music Festival weekend in Saint Paul. The one-night-only “Neighborhood Afters” pop-up featured EDM dj duo NIIKO X SWAE, a curated Bacardí cocktail menu, Applebee’s “Neighborhood Favorite” bites, branded photo opportunities and exclusive giveaways.

The 21-plus event marked the first stop in a broader multicity program rolling out this year. Neighborhood Afters Presented by Bacardí will continue on to Grand Rapids, MI; Worcester, MA; and Charlotte, NC, with each activation taking place the night before the local Breakaway Music Festival.

“Dancin’ Good in the Neighborhood”? Sounds like our kind of party. (Agency: Breakaway 360)

Photo credit: Respective Collective/Cayla Martin

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