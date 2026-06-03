FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Edgard & Cooper’s kibble art, “Into Eternia” and glass hotboxes.

ACTORS ‘HOTBOX’ A LIVING ROOM IN TIMES SQUARE TO HYPE THE NEW ‘SCARY MOVIE’

The sixth installment of “Scary Movie” lands in theaters this Friday, and in the leadup to its release, the stars of the franchise lit up Manhattan with what has become a viral stunt.

In short, a glass “hotbox” featuring a detailed 2000s-era living room scene was planted in Times Square, where Anna Faris, Marlon and Shawn Wayans, and Ghostface himself watched the OG “Scary Movie” while indulging in (presumably fake) “weed” that was pumped into the installation, making it hazy within minutes.

The crowds that swarmed the area to witness and capture the spectacle were all for it, clapping when Ghostface used an old-school cordless phone to call the other actors, and joining him in chants of “Wazzup” (or however we’ve all agreed to spell it), in a nod to the franchise’s parody of the popular ’90s Budweiser ads. That’ll give you a buzz.

Image credit: @pubity/Instagram

HBO MAX TAKES PRIDE IN A ROOFTOP ‘HEATED RIVALRY’ ACTIVATION

If you’re going to celebrate Pride Month, it doesn’t get much better than a rooftop screening of “Heated Rivalry.” HBO Max and NewFest kicked off festivities a day early on May 31 with a free outdoor event in NYC featuring fan-favorite episode “I’ll Believe in Anything” and a slate of evening­­­­­­ activities.

The Skate Zone let fans step into the series and onto faux ice in show-themed socks, custom jersey giveaways were up for grabs, themed f&b including mini tuna melts and smoothies were on the menu, and beautiful blooms could be found at the Lily and Rose flower station.

Oh, there’s more. Drag superstars Jimbo and Plane Jane made special appearances, while live music from Oscar Nñ and Mazurbate closed out the night at an afterparty overlooking the city.

The feel-good event helped a worthy cause, too, and you know we love a charitable (brand) queen. HBO dedicated some on-site activations to increasing awareness of its nonprofit partner Rainbow Railroad, and inspiring attendee contributions. (Partners: Multiplier; Rooftop Films)

Photo credit: Jade Koy

A OUI BIT AMBITIOUS: THIS PET FOOD BRAND BROUGHT KIBBLE ART TO THE LOUVRE

We’re heading to France for this stunt, and it’s well worth the trip.

Convinced that its 2026 Kibble lineup, which includes a new small-size option, is a masterpiece, European pet food brand Edgard & Cooper counterintuitively crafted a giant, nine-foot-high piece of kibble and, from May 28-29, paraded it around Paris in a glass-box Kibble Truck. The end goal: to have the installation formally accepted by the Louvre Museum. Oh, my.

Before the company hit the pavement, however, things were already getting very unserious. Edgard & Cooper officially authenticated the kibble art as an original cultural object, commissioned an internal assessment, and wrote, “with complete institutional seriousness,” an open letter to the director of the Louvre requesting that it be preserved by the institution.

The note described the oversized kibble (“la croquette” in French) as the “most important artistic innovation” of the century, and how it had been assigned a formal acquisition-style reference number. There were also museum-style handling recommendations for the installation, like keeping it away from direct sunlight.

Finally, the team fired up the Kibble Truck and drove to Paris, where awkward maneuvers, logistical problems and repeated attempts to find an appropriate final location for the giant piece of kibble caused a stir.

For some reason, the Louvre still hasn’t acknowledged the brand’s appeal to have the masterpiece safeguarded by the museum. But we think they’ll come around.

Photos: Courtesy of Edgard & Cooper

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL, AMAZON MGM’S FAN EVENT WAS MASTER-FUL

For its biggest mainstream Hollywood push in decades, the Masters of the Universe franchise needed a hype squad to spread the word about its new theatrical release of the same name. So Mattel and Amazon MGM on May 17 transformed an L.A. sound stage into a living, breathing replica of the planet Eternia and handed the keys to the city to superfans and creators. (The activation was replicated the following week in Berlin, Germany.)

Across eight meticulously designed environments that characterized a “hero’s journey,” the 500-plus people in attendance were invited to use a passport with a personalized QR code to capture their experience at every touchpoint. Like steering a starship into Eternia through a cockpit simulation complete with G-force winds, “cosmic” lighting and a slow-mo video takeaway. Or honing their skills as they trained alongside a real-deal theatrical stunt choreographer in a Castle Grayskull-inspired sword-fighting arena.

The real hero moment, though, was when fans picked up the Power Sword, stepped in front of a green screen and proclaimed “By the Power of Grayskull… I Have the Power,” and were immediately transported into a scenic background featuring a holographic version of themselves enhanced by special effects.

To close out the experience, attendees headed to a themed bar, and the Masters Gaming Lounge, where they could play Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite on Amazon Luna alongside a display of vintage Mattel action figures.

Oh, and did we mention the bucking Battle Cat challenge? (Agency: Mirrored Media)

Photo credit: Mirrored Media for Amazon MGM Studios

PAPA JOHNS’ NOSTALGIC ‘PLANET PIZZA’ POP-UPS WILL ROCKET INTO KEY MARKETS

The anticipation and buzz around the June 19 release of Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” is real (an assist from Taylor Swift didn’t hurt), and brands are taking note.

Our favorite collab so far? Papa Johns’ retro “Pizza Planet” pop-ups that will bring the iconic restaurant-arcade from the original film to life for fans in Los Angeles, London, Seoul and Madrid this month. Limited‑time, movie-inspired menus will also be rolling out at Papa Johns locations in 43 global markets. To infinity and beyond, indeed.

Each family-friendly pop-up will feature games, easter eggs that tease the new film, largescale exterior installations, surprise gifts, za-themed merch, collectibles and exclusive “Toy Story 5” pizzas, like the Space Ranger Roni and Reach for the Pie, which are just a little cheesy.

Images: Courtesy of Papa Johns

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