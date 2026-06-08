Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Rolling Stunts

Wrapped vehicles and tricked-out rides are guaranteed to turn heads, but a larger-than-life mobile installation can generate social content, earn press coverage and spark “did you see that?” conversations that keep a brand top of mind. Whether they’re wheeling into neighborhoods, city centers, festivals or popular landmarks, rolling stunts are transforming ordinary parking lots, street corners and intersections into surprise-and-delight experiences.

Kalahari’s ‘Safari Migration’ Road Tour

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions made a splash in April with the launch of its “Safari Migration” mobile campaign that featured eight semi-trucks transporting 45 oversized, handcrafted animal sculptures, including elephants, zebras, giraffes, rhinos and crocodiles. The vehicles traveled from Northwest Arkansas to Virginia to promote the brand’s new resort, opening this November in Spotsylvania, VA.

Along the way, the tour stopped in Nashville, three Virginia cities and Washington, D.C., welcoming 3,500 attendees who took photos with the animals and collected exclusive swag. When the full caravan arrived at its final destination after 2,000-plus miles, the sculptures were lifted by crane and installed on the exterior of the resort.

Kalahari turned a required, cross-country delivery into a high-visibility preview campaign that garnered 50.8M earned impressions and 6.4M broadcast reach. #FollowTheHerd

Coinbase’s Roaming F1 Helmet

Ahead of last year’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase took to the streets of London with a giant installation to celebrate its partnership with the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team. A truck transported the nearly 10-foot-tall, electric-blue Coinbase-branded race helmet around iconic parts of the city, capturing the attention of bystanders, before arriving at Covent Garden, where it was stationed for public viewing for the day. Fans could also shop an exclusive Coinbase x Aston Martin F1 merchandise collection at the pop-up.

Urban Outfitters’ Fleet of Box Trucks

Around this time last year, Urban Outfitters got an early start on its UO Haul back-to-campus campaign, releasing three glass-walled box trucks onto the streets of Manhattan as part of a scavenger hunt. The trucks were styled to represent three types of Gen Z dorm room aesthetics: The Pretty Haul, The Pregame Haul and The Plush Haul.

The trucks parked at NYU, Fordham University, Washington Square Park and Union Square, allowing attendees to step into the dorm exhibits, lay down on the beds on display, see the products for themselves and take photos. Actors were also in the trucks at the stops to interact with participants and add some extra vibrance to the experience.

Photo credits: Aston Martin F1 x Coinbase London Drive; Courtesy of Kalahari Resorts & Conventions/Morning Walk

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