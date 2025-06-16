The Brief: The BagMobile and ‘Komboomcha Boxes’

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover BagMobiles, floating activations and Komboomcha Boxes.

LIPTON’S ‘KOMBOOMCHA BOX’ GETS BRITS IN THE GROOVE

There’s a “sun’s out, buns out” vibe infiltrating the industry as a host of brands celebrate the onset of summer with feel-good outdoor events designed to get the seasonal party started. Take Lipton, which launched its new Kombucha line with the help of a larger-than-life “Komboomcha Box” boombox installation planted outside London’s Battersea Power Station—and a few of cha-cha dance lessons to match.

The June 14 event was inspired by new research from Lipton, which revealed that half of Brits are terrified to dance in public, despite the fact that 72 percent reported feeling happier after dancing. So to get people grooving, the brand teamed up with pop singer Wes Nelson and dancer and TV personality Curtis Pritchard, who, with the help of a professional dance instructor, taught consumers how to do the cha-cha, right there in public.

Those who stopped by were also treated to free samples of Lipton Kombucha, a cheerful playlist and activities built to “reignite the nation’s love for dancing.” To wrap the event, Nelson took the stage to perform his new track, “Kombucha-cha,” created in partnership with Lipton, which serves as the campaign soundtrack. Boo-ya. (Agencies: Pangolin, p.r.; Grand Visual, fabrication)

Photos: Courtesy of Lipton Ice Tea

THE BAGMOBILE IS HITTING THE STREETS TO DELIVER SWAG AND SPECTACLE

Like Lipton, DoorDash is celebrating summer with a bit of spectacle. Or in this case, a lot of spectacle. Armed with a gigantic, 15-foot-tall, four-wheeled version of its familiar red delivery bag (receipt, and all), the brand is driving around popular neighborhoods in Miami and Chicago, and turning heads, in “The BagMobile.”

To demonstrate how DoorDash “can be your life assistant wherever you are,” the brand is delivering goodies at every stop, with consumers scoring swag items like beach towels and sunscreen that are tailored to each the location.

The BagMobile hit Miami from June 3-17, and hits Chicago June 18 to July 2, with more cities slated to be announced in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the regular-sized delivery bag will be hitting our stoop around dinner time. Again. (Agencies: GUT Los Angeles, lead agency; Street Factory; Blind Pig Productions)

Photos: Courtesy of DoorDash

SWIGS AND SWAG: A FLOATING SAMPLING EXPERIENCE ON THE CHICAGO RIVER

For the launch of its newest alcohol brand, SixSip, Phillips Distilling sailed into summer with a fully branded Duffy boat and a floating tasting experience. On June 6, consumers could hop in the vessel for a 20-minute ride along the Chicago riverfront as they sampled all four SixSip flavors. They also scored custom swag, including branded hats, and were invited to capture the moment with Polaroid cameras, with the city skyline as their backdrop. We’ll drink to that. (Agency: Push Play Creative)

Photos: Courtesy of SixSip

AN ICE-SKATING EXTRAVAGANZA GLIDES INTO L.A. TO HYPE ‘THE BOYS’

Christmas in June? Amazon MGM Studios made it happen to engage fans and hype its satirical superhero series “The Boys,” which follows a group of vigilantes who work for an evil corporation called Vought International. The brand brought an infamous holiday episode to life at Westfield Century City with a “Vought on Ice” activation from June 7-8. Oh yes—ice skating in L.A.

Fans could catch a three-minute ice performance of “Put The Christ Back in Christmas,” complete with skaters lip-syncing in character and corresponding choreography. Beyond the show, they could lace up for one of 14 hourly skating sessions, explore a costume installation of wardrobe pieces from the season-four holiday episode, partake in curated photo moments, like a manger installation, and munch on Vought A Burger fries and burgers. All told, the activation attracted 120,000 attendees over two days. Holly jolly. (Agencies: Cartwheel & Co., lead agency; 3rd Ave, fabrication)

Photo credit: Will Tee Yang

DON JULIO TAKES TEQUILA FANS ON A HIGH-TECH TASTING JOURNEY

If you’ve ever experienced the Jameson Distillery tour in Dublin or the Johnnie Walker Journey of Flavor tour in Edinburgh, you know that technology can enhance an alcohol brand’s storytelling exponentially. Last week, Tequila Don Julio joined the ranks (at least temporarily) with Por Amor: An Immersive Tasting Experience.

From June 12-15 at Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology in New York City, tequila lovers could partake in a multisensory sampling event designed to bring the brand’s Mexican heritage to life and commemorate its founder, Don Julio González. Across multiple rooms, the tech-forward experience touched all five senses in an effort to drive Don Julio’s story home.

Surrounded by cinematic projections, 4D spatial sound, LED-powered infinity mirrors, volumetric light displays and scent technology, participants were whisked away to agave fields in Jalisco and a modern-day Mexican celebration, sampling Don Julio’s top tequilas along the way, and ultimately mixing up their own craft cocktails. Qué delicioso. (For a deeper dive into Don Julio’s event strategy, check out its global creator campaign.)

Photos: Courtesy of Don Julio

