Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Creator Summits

The brand trip is evolving. It’s no longer just about whisking away influencers to a luxury destination for a vacation filled with product sampling, demos and gifting. Now, brands are collaborating with content creators on summits that fold them into the marketing engine as brand ambassadors and partners. The itineraries are stacked with brand-focused educational programming, networking, sightseeing, dinners and receptions—all highly curated for TikTok and Instagram.

Expedia Group is reaching travel aficionados by building a community of brand partners who regularly develop social media content promoting its properties and booking products. In February, the brand hosted 38 creators, who were contracted for six months to a year, for a multiday Ambassador Summit in Greater Palm Springs, designed to build relationships, showcase its products and map out partnership timelines and deliverables.

The ambassadors stayed at a luxury resort and spent mornings in the hotel ballroom participating in learning sessions, while the afternoons featured trips to local landmarks and outdoor activities. This year’s event generated nearly 600 posts and $1 million in earned media value.

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Microsoft took its creator partners on the road, stopping at colleges in five cities to engage Gen Zers. Rather than branded lectures, Microsoft leaned into interactive touchpoints with the Campus Creator Tour. Student attendees had the opportunity to create TikToks, GIFs, photos and short-form videos alongside 15 popular influencers through interactive content studios, gaming environments and livestreamed moments. During fireside chats, the influencers shared perspectives on how to start, grow and sustain a career in today’s creator economy.

Skincare brand Thayers invited VIP creators and brand partners to Mist-ical Manor at Maxwell Tribeca in New York City. Highlighting the launch of the new Hydrating Milky Mist, the evening creator event in April transformed the private club into a speakeasy-inspired environment with red florals, oversized bottle props, a charm bar, bespoke cocktails and product moments that promoted the full Milky line. Attendees moved through a choose-your-own-adventure format, engaging with activations centered on product storytelling and personalization.

No gatekeeping here.

Photo credit: Miranda McDonald