Experiential Marketing Trend of the Week: Think Pink

If you thought 2023’s “Barbie” movie summer was the end of the pink trend, think again. Brands have been leaning into the bubblegum palette to spark feelings of playfulness, creativity, coziness and, often, empowerment in their activations. While Barbie collabs have been driving a lot of the reenergized pink craze, companies have staked their own claim on shades of the rosy color.

Take LoveShackFancy. The apparel and lifestyle brand became known among Gen Z for its coquette aesthetic and blush, flower-pattered designs, so it only made sense for LoveShackFancy to partner with Victoria’s Secret PINK. The two pink-fueled brands first came together in August to host a pajama party in Manhattan that featured a curated walk-in closet showcasing their new clothing line, as well as dog-friendly amenities, photo installations and a candy bar.

Over the holidays, VS PINK and LoveShackFancy reunited for a Holiday Chalet activation that transported attendees to a branded ski resort in a pink winter wonderland, through oversized photo ops with the iconic PINK dog and a sleigh, a gourmet hot cocoa cart, an interactive gifting station, and an Aprés Ski Lounge with a live dj. Christmas trees, candy canes and product displays representing a rainbow of pink hues commemorated the second edition of the VS PINK x LoveShackFancy collection.

Dunkin’ is another brand that has always had pink in its DNA, according to cmo Jill Nelson, but the coffee and donuts brand is taking it a step further this summer, with a Barbie collab that ties into its new line of pink seasonal beverages, from the Pink Daydream Refreshers to the Strawberry Cloud Matcha topped with Barbie Pink Strawberry Cold Foam (say that five times fast).

On June 10, Dunkin’ opened a Barbie DreamHouse-inspired store takeover in New York City, transforming it into the Dunkin’ DreamHouse, where “Malibu meets Mahattan.” Pink signage, palm tree decals, menu boards, counters and frosted donuts brought to life the childhood nostalgia of playing with dolls in their playsets, and for an added touch, attendees could step into a life-size Barbie box for a photo moment and snag branded merch.

Speaking of Malibu, the Pernod Ricard rum brand painted the desert pink during the 2026 Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, CA, for the release of its latest product, Malibu Pink. Throughout the weekend, the sparkly Malibu Pink Disco Diner served up Pink Frozen Piña Coladas, while music and line dancing kept the energy up.

Off-site, Malibu partnered with LoveShackFancy on the “Get Ready with Pink” VIP Glam Suite at a nearby villa. Invited guests stopped in to get pre-festival, “pinkified” glam by professional hair and makeup artists, dress and accessory fittings from LoveShackFancy, light bites, and craft Malibu cocktails.

How’s that for full circle? We’re tickled pink.

Photo credits: BFA; Courtesy of Malibu