Watch: The Brief, Live! June 2025 News and Trends Commentary

Event Marketer’s Rachel Boucher, head of content; Kait Shea, senior editor and manager-digital, and Juanita Chavarro Arias, managing editor, recap and provide commentary on some of the top experiential stories, ideas, and trends of the month. Think: Summer vibes, sponsorship irony, ballroom inspiration, global exhibitions, and more. New episodes drop monthly.

For more information on The Brief newsletter and The Brief, Live! reach out to the editors.

Related Links:

Image Credits: Aperol Servers (Aperol Spritz); Heineken Watch Party (Heineken); Oatly Half Marathon Sponsorship (Factory360); Komboomcha (Lipton Ice Tea); Slice (Retro Refreshed); Expo 2025 Osaka (Anna Huddleston/Event Marketer)