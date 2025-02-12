This year marked New Orleans’ 11th time hosting the Super Bowl—tying with Miami for the most NFL Championship games—and, as expected, the Big Easy certainly showed it knows how to party. What else would we expect from the home of Mardi Gras? Local food, music, architecture and traditions shined through the events and experiences presented around the city ahead of Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles deny the Kansas City Chiefs a three-peat with a dominant win.

The vibes around Crescent City were energetic and powerful. Everywhere we looked, Eagles fans flooded the streets—with a dedicated Chiefs fan here and there—and “E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles” chants could be heard every few minutes as fans hyped each other up. (For us, the chants started on the plane to New Orleans at 6 a.m.) Beads were a hot commodity, as fans picked up handfuls from the first-ever New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee parade that featured 18 Mardi Gras-style floats from sponsors including Apple Music, DraftKings, Tostitos, Toyota, Verizon and others—unlike a Mardi Gras parade, which brands are not permitted to join.

Beyond the parade, brands went all in on tying their activations to authentic elements of New Orleans’ culture and heritage, rather than going with general football themes. Even within the Super Bowl Experience presented by Panini (SBX) at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Feb. 5-8, which annually includes interactive football games and skills challenges, participating brands took their booths in a different direction that connected more to the city setting than the sporting event (more on that in a bit).

One extra standout feature to mention, compared to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas last year, the city as a whole got more in on the Super Bowl celebration. When football fans arrived at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, they received a warm welcome. The airport was decked out in signage and décor touting the Big Game, from step-and-repeat banners to column wraps to large window clings to football helmet-shaped balloon arches. Licensed merchandise was front and center in every airport shop, and a stage with a fleur-de-lis sculpture and two oversized balloon bead dogs, each representing the Eagles and Chiefs, hosted performances by a local jazz band that passengers enjoyed as they collected their luggage.

We were immersed as soon as we touched down in New Orleans. From the air-conditioned convention center to the outdoor concerts in the blazing heat (it hit over 80 degrees), we take you through the brand activations that were true to the NOLA spirit.

BAREFOOT

Barefoot, official wine sponsor of the NFL, showed up to SBX with our favorite experience of the day. A smaller footprint than most, Barefoot packed several engaging activities into its purple-colored space. Attendees, like us, were drawn in by two larger-than-life gold Barefoot wine bottles, pinot grigio, standing on either side of the entrance.

To the left was a photo op that digitally imposed participants on a New Orleans-inspired background that included their names, favorite NFL team and favorite Barefoot bottle of wine. They received a printed version of the photo that was slotted into a clear sleeve hanging from a branded lanyard. To the right was a sampling station on a football-field countertop, where fans 21 and older could choose from four wines to sip. Commemorative purple-and-silver coins were also available to pick up.

The booth’s main event was a purple pedal bar topped with a canopy in the shape of a football. Attendees could bring their wine sample and sit on a bike seat, then a brand ambassador led the participants in a game powered by pedaling. Rather than propelling the vehicle around, the goal was to work as a team to pedal “as fast and hard as possible” to raise a digital meter across a vertical football field board into the end zone. High-energy jams and color-changing lights encouraged speedy pedaling, and the emcee wasn’t kidding, it was quite the workout. Attendees came away with plastic branded yard cups in the spirit of Bourbon Street.

VISA

A sponsor of the NFL since 1995, Visa arrived in New Orleans with a multipronged activation strategy. The Visa Small Business Clubhouse presented by Chase Ink at SBX highlighted local business Sno-La, which handed out its signature Snoballs, and around another side of the booth was the MVP Studio set up with a sportscaster-style desk and podcast mics. Participants could take a seat and pose with branded coffee mugs and word bubble props with phrases like “Punt intended,” “Touchdown” and, our favorite, “Keep calm? No, the game is on!”

Different from the SBX layout in Las Vegas, the NFL Shop presented by Visa was moved off the show floor and into a separate room of the convention center just outside the Experience’s exit. This change allowed for line stanchions to be set up, which eliminated clogged aisles on the main floor, and Visa took advantage of the improved crowd flow by setting up the “4 to Score Zone.”

Attendees looking to enter the NFL Shop could enter through the normal entrance or opt for a more fun route by going through Visa’s four-station activation. For their participation, they left the zone with a $5 gift card to spend in the shop, as well as a few goodies. The NOLA-themed footprint snaked through First Down, a branded house float photo booth; Game Face, with face sticker giveaways; Helmet Pull, where attendees picked an NFL team’s helmet from a wall display and a code designated their prize like beads or can coolers; and lastly, End Zone, a photo booth that snapped three images spliced together in a downloadable, branded video. (Agency: 160over90)

Besides the SBX activations, as part of Visa’s Champions of Small Business initiative, actor Bradley Cooper and chef Danny DiGiampietro served up cheesesteaks in New Orleans at the Danny & Coop’s pop-up food truck on Feb. 7.

STARTER

At SBX’s NFL Shop, Starter was the only brand that presented a New Orleans-themed booth. While others featured generic racks of clothing and hats, Starter leaned into the city’s architecture in its multicolored design that featured shutters, balconies with hanging flower baskets and mannequins, light posts with Rue Starter street signs, and neon logos across a two-story façade. In addition to the sports apparel on display, Starter offered seating in pink club chairs positioned in front of a bright, branded stained glass-inspired wall that served as a background for a 360-degree photo booth.

For those who couldn’t get into SBX, a satellite Starter x NFL Shop was open at 333 Canal Street, but it wasn’t as themed. The brand also partnered with Crown Royal on an invite-only party on Feb. 6 to celebrate the drop of the limited-edition Crown Royal x Starter NFL Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket. The evening featured an intimate performance by rappers Juvenile and Mannie Fresh and custom cocktails from Crown Royal. (Agency: Wanderlust PR, p.r.)

TOYOTA

The official automotive partner of the NFL took over SBX with one of the largest footprints on the floor, Toyota Touchdown Drive. At the “Driving Fandom” station, attendees could build a keychain from inside a 4Runner on display. On tablets in the front and back seats, they chose the colors of their straps and 4Runner vehicle keychains, which they then picked up already assembled at a table.

“Fans Roll Deep” gave attendees a chance to choose a sticker of their favorite NFL team and stick it onto the Tundra on display in the center of the booth. By the time we made it to the exhibit, there was hardly any of the vehicle’s original gray exterior visible, or the “Show Your Team Pride” messaging on the doors. It was covered in lots of New Orleans Saints stickers, among others.

The line was long to get onto an elevated platform off the bed of a Toyota Tacoma that let fans jump into a foam pit while holding a football for the perfect touchdown catch photo, but also popular was “Who’s Riding Shotgun?” Inside Toyota’s 2025 Sequoia and Land Cruiser, attendees could co-star in a video alongside NFL stars Brock Purdy, Christian Gonzalez, Kyle Hamilton, Michael Pittman Jr. or Eli Manning. A little AR magic brought the scenes together to make it look like participants were driving alongside their favorite players. (Partners: Allied Sports, experiential; ASV Inc., build)

LOWE’S

Lowe’s, official home improvement partner of the NFL, returned to SBX with a six-zoned booth, but switched it up with new activities themed to its store brands. New was the “Pergo DuraCraft Scramble,” where we happened upon Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, trying to slide scrambled wood tile pieces around with his feet to form the Super Bowl LIX logo. Kids did their best to help, or hinder, the process, until a Lowe’s brand ambassador stepped in to solve the game with them. Next door, Valspar’s “Painting the Spirit of Super Bowl LIX” showcased the officially licensed paint colors of the NFL, while a live mural was being created nearby.

But attendees were most drawn to the power tool experiences. EGO’s “The Elements of Football” had fans use a stationary blower to launch a mini football through uprights, and over at Bosch’s “Digital Drill Challenge,” participants grabbed a drill and aimed it at a Lowe’s-branded arcade cabinet to digitally fasten screws and sockets on the screen. Finally, attendees exited through the “Lowe’s Home Team Toss,” where they did their best to throw a football through the “O” in a tall display of “HOME TEAM” free-standing letters.

USO

Nonprofit USO invited SBX attendees to pack a care package for service members, aiming to reach a goal of 15,000. Participants joined an assembly line to pack containers, and then moved to the Mobile USO trailer to send a message of support and encouragement to service members by scanning a QR code. At the USO2GO station, attendees could play a round of cornhole, while learning about the kits that are packed with games and comforts of home and shipped to service members in remote locations.

NERDS

At the airport’s New Stand shop, Nerds popped up a glass and mirrored box that featured a colorful cartoon stadium design and its Nerds characters, including the pink Nerds Gummy Clusters giant from last year’s debut Super Bowl commercial, which returned in a TV spot with country singer Shaboozey. Travelers could stand on the football field inside the box and snap a selfie in the branded mirror adorned with football helmet-wearing Nerds.

PEPSICO

PepsiCo was out in full force in New Orleans, and it leaned into the city’s foodie aspect. As the official soft drink of Super Bowl LIX, Pepsi was all over the airport with projected graphics on the ground with “Sip Easy in the Big Easy” messaging, as well as wraps on columns and escalators—just a preamble to the experiences it was hosting all weekend.

On Feb. 7, the Pepsi Super Bowl Boil was a tailgate-style seafood showdown that pitted Crawlins Seafood and Mr. Shrimp’s Kitchen against each other to be crowned champion. Mr. Shrimp took home the title of greatest seafood boil restaurant, and fans got to watch the battle go down as the chefs crafted their best seafood boils using a base of shrimp/crawfish, corn and potatoes, which were then served to a panel of judges, including NFL legend Andrew Whitworth. The two restaurants were chosen to compete from an online fan vote in January.

At Woldenberg Park on Feb. 7-8, Pepsi NOLA Eats Fest brought together good eats by local restaurants: Morrow’s, Zesty Creole, Joe’s Italian Bistro, Willie Mae’s, We Dat’s, Boswell’s Jamaican Grill, Los Jefes Grill and Jay’s Bar-B-Q. Live performances from local talent included Mannie Fresh, brass bands and djs. The DRIPS by Pepsi pop-up allowed attendees to try nine handmade beverages, including three new NOLA-exclusive recipes inspired by the city’s culinary and cultural footprint with Pepsi Praline for Ya, DEW Dirty Gator and STARRY Berry Beads. (Agency: Motive)

SMIRNOFF

Smirnoff came to New Orleans ready to live up to its “We Do Game Days” slogan, and it put on quite the celebration on Feb. 8. The Longest Tailgate, headlined by Flo Rida, welcomed fans in through a giant inflatable football helmet to a grass-covered oasis surrounded by greenery. One would have never guessed the event was staged on an empty parking lot. The centerpiece was a 60-foot red tailgate truck that served as a backdrop for dancers who performed ahead of the main event.

The Longest Tailgate featured several activities, including cornhole, games, a photo op next to a larger-than-life football, t-shirt customization and giveaway stations, and a VIP lounge. The f&b was the best part of the experience, as many attendees approached chef David Rose to compliment his menu that included jambalaya with grilled shrimp and crawfish étouffée, po’boys, pork belly, smoked brisket, burnt ends and baby back ribs. Attendees could also listen in on panel discussions with NFL stars on the Smirnoff Green Light stage. (Agency: Taylor, p.r.)

VERIZON

In addition to its first-ever Super Bowl FanFest that brought watch parties and events to stadiums and venues across all 30 NFL markets on Super Bowl Sunday, Verizon activated the four-day “House of Verizon” at Fulton Alley, exclusively for Verizon customers. During the day, attendees enjoyed a bowling challenge; appointments in the “Glam Suite” with a personal stylist; a tote bag personalization station with custom football charms by Coastal Caviar; beats by DJ Angie Vee and DJ Fannie Mae; appearances by NFL athletes, musical artists and fashion icons; and a shop of NFL apparel from Swamp Rags, a local New-Orleans based vintage store.

Limited tickets were available for customers to attend invite-only events, like the Late Night Party and The Big Speakeasy in partnership with TAO. On Feb. 8, we got to see designer and entrepreneur Kristin Juszczyk, who hosted an exclusive showing of her new Off Season NFL line. (Agency: 160over90)

ABERCROMBIE

In a one-day-only retail experience on Feb. 8, the clothing brand opened “Abercrombie House” at 611 Fulton Street, across from “House of Verizon,” keeping the fashion vibes going. Fans had a chance to score exclusive merch and meet NFL players Nick Chubb, Drake Maye and Fred Warner. Outside, Abercrombie set up a snack stand, where brand ambassadors handed out popcorn, pretzel bites and water bottles, which passersby snatched up quickly because it was hot out there. “It’s the humidity that gets you” was never truer.