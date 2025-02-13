At last year’s Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, PepsiCo took over the sidewalk area in front of the New York-New York Hotel & Casino with its Chip Strip, one of the weekend’s most popular pop-up experiences. (After all, who could pass up the chance to get married by Chester Cheetah in the Cheetos Chapel?) For Super Bowl LIX, the brand upgraded the activation with a New Orleans spin and a bigger footprint. The Chips & Sips Quarter, open Feb. 6-9, showcased the Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Pepsi and Tostitos brands over four days, and it was just as, if not busier, than the Vegas iteration.

To start, on our way to the Quarter, we happened upon three Frito-Lay vending tricycles that were rolling by the Caesars New Orleans Hotel & Casino. Each was fully themed to a brand, down to the color of the tires: Cheetos, Lays and Doritos. The oversized chip bags on top of the trikes’ canopies made them easy to spot and follow to the Chips & Sips Quarter.

Once we arrived at 500 Decatur Street, we were amazed that the parking lot was completely transformed. The Snack Yard, influenced by Jackson Square Garden, featured benches, gazebos, string lights, grass, plants, a topiary shaped like Chester Cheetah, a cart with branded postcards, and food stands, like the Lay’s Wavy Fried Green Tomatoes, inspired by a New Orleans culinary staple.

Five NOLA architecture-inspired building façades, each themed to a brand, lined up to create an f&b district. Starting with the red-and-black Doritos Snack-Too Parlour, brave attendees 18 and older could get inked with a real tattoo, about 2-4 inches in size and mostly in the triangle variety, designed by local artists from Lucky Dagger Tattoo. (Only arms or legs could be tattooed.) Those who wanted a less permanent option could try the Doritos Golden Sriracha vending machine that dispensed a bag of chips and an attached temporary tattoo.

Cheetos returned with a new mischievous activation. At the orange House of Mischief, Chester led an immersive group psychic reading. While waiting, fans could “test their ESP” by guessing custom Cheetos Tarot Cards, enjoy samples of the new Cheetos Cheese Pizza Puffs or watch a magic show on the porch.

Attendees were willing to wait in a long line for Lay’s Craw-Chip Boil. The yellow-and-red building featured a menu of classic New Orleans dishes, infused with Lay’s chips, such as Lay’s Kettle Cooked Cajun Spice Crawfish Boil Toss, Lay’s Chicken Gumbo and Classic Potato Chip Salad, and Lay’s Salt and Vinegar Shrimp Creole.

The Pepsi Taste Challenge next door brought a refreshing beverage into the mix. Kicking off the national Pepsi Challenge Tour, the experience invited attendees into a blue-washed room decorated with beads and a chandelier to sample two cups—one contained Pepsi Zero Sugar and the other, Coke Zero. A brand ambassador poured the sodas behind a partition to keep them a mystery, and the participants had to say which one they preferred—not which was which. Following the taste test, attendees received a coupon for a free Pepsi and beads with a branded medallion. They could also take a photo in an oversized photo frame, touting the phrase “I took the Pepsi Challenge.”

Tostitos Armchair Quarterback put fans’ Super Bowl knowledge to the test. In a head-to-head challenge, two fans sat in large armchairs that operated like a mechanical bull. As the questions were asked, participants threw footballs at a target that functioned as the answer buzzer. Lastly, the Tostitos Touchdown Stage featured a rotating program of dj sets, trivia, bands and panel discussions with NFL players and legends. Our experience in the Quarter really was all that and a bag of chips. Agencies: Motive, experiential; Ketchum, p.r.

Stroll through the Chips & Sips Quarter:

More Super Bowl LIX Coverage: