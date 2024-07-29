AGENCY OPS LEADERS

3. SHRINKING TURNAROUNDS DRIVE CLIENT EDUCATION & SMARTER PRE-WORK

Even if clients give ops teams increased budgets, they don’t seem to be giving them any more time. As have been for more than a decade, deadlines that can’t seemingly get any tighter are getting tighter. Agency ops teams are, more and more, beginning to “advance” programs behind the scenes on anything that can be moved ahead without a signed contract—anything that can be done today to save time later. And many say they are spending more time with clients, explaining the delicate relationship between deadlines and costs.

BRAD FOGLE, PRODUCE. I've been doing this for 18 years and it is always breakneck speed. It's always last-minute. You never get it when you need it. If you get six weeks to plan for an event or one week to load in, it will change to four weeks and five days—it’s always relatively head-spinning.

JANNA FERNER BELL, ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING. Timelines are certainly getting VERY short. We had a pitch today for an event happening in four weeks and the client won’t award it for two. So we'll end up having two weeks to deliver. The timelines have gotten so short that we have to be more reactive than we ever have been.

CATHRYN CARDILLO, HORIZON SPORTS & EXPERIENCES. But as timelines get shorter we’re more comfortable refining a client's wish to something that's realistic. We're never going to compromise the quality of a deliverable just to get something done in a week, so we’re having conversations with clients that focus on ‘you're not going to get the quality or the results or the impact that you need if we rush this, but here's what we can do.’

ALEX STEIN, CARTWHEEL & CO. Agreed. We are at a tipping point on deadlines. [Our agency] does a lot of work with entertainment brands. There isn’t planning at the top of the year—you wait for the show to get shot, for it to go through marketing, for the marketing team to build a brief, for the talent to be booked through junkets and pr. And then for them to say, ‘we're going to spend this amount against an experiential activation’ and go. And there's usually eight weeks from RFP to activation, max.

SCOTT KNUEPPEL, GMR MARKETING. Which is why planning in advance is becoming even more important and why we have to get ahead of the work—even before a program is given the greenlight for approval, I'm already pushing the team to advance everything as far as they possibly can without a contract.

JUSTIN HAYES, INTERSPORT. That’s the key. I don't want to spend any money before a full client approval, but we have to get ahead if we think a program is going to happen—so we push forward with logistics and we have vendors get contracts ready, getting everything that needs to be ready in place. Once we get the client approval, the administrative work is finalized and we are ready to execute.

JUSTINE ROWLAND, ALL TERRAIN. Which is why it’s important to have open and frank conversations with the vendors about where conversations are with the client—to make sure if a program is trending towards actually happening, or if we're just feeling out an idea and seeing what the budget's going to look like, or seeing if the client can even get the spend. We want to make sure that we are not asking partners to start doing things too early. But we need to tee everything up so that as soon as we get the okay, as Justin was saying, we’re ready to sign the contract and roll.

COLIN FAUL, AGENCY EA. Something that had a six-month timeframe is now two to three months. We have to be flexible, agile and transparent with vendors. But also with our clients, explaining “this is your deadline’ and then ‘this is your critical deadline’ and ‘this is when it's not happening anymore.” But sure, we've said to a couple clients, “if you don't say yes today, these vendors are all pulling out” when it's gotten that tight.

NIKI EWAYS, CREATIVE RIFF. We're putting a number of our vendors into Master Service Agreements so that we can lean on them in these types of circumstances—in a way that really makes them partners.

JILL GOLDFARB, ENGINE SHOP. I will say that with the maturity of the experiential industry, clients have a better understanding of how long programs take to execute. Many have more trust in their agency production teams specifically and defer to us on what can and cannot be done and how. We'll say no when the timeframe will compromise the work—it's great to hear that everybody in the room is managing expectations with brand clients.

MATT ANDREWS, HIGHMARK OUTDOOR. We’re very open with our agency clients—we’ll say ‘we have to get things signed in two weeks or we just can't do it’ and I think most agencies appreciate the honestly. Sometimes it gives you guys the ammunition with the client to get them to move.

JILL GOLDFARB, ENGINE SHOP. It does. We're not making financial commitments until we have a signed scope of work to protect ourselves and our partners. So we get as far as we can to set ourselves up for success. We're having conversations with vendors, we're having conversations with the team. As soon as that budget is signed, everyone knows what needs to get done. So we're going decently far down the road and decently far down in good faith with partners, but we're not making any commitments that could be harmful to anyone.