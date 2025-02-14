Super Bowl LIX: 16 More Brand Activations, Parties and Stunts from NOLA

Super Bowl LIX brought a week’s worth of events to New Orleans, and while we hit more than 15 events and experiences during our time on the ground, we weren’t able to fit all of the city’s branded programs, parties and pop-ups into our schedule. There was a lot going on. Don’t just take our word for it; explore 16 more activations that delivered fetes, food and fun to football fans ahead of the Big Game.

MARRIOTT BONVOY

Over nine years, the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite has become a staple of the Big Game. The suite made its return inside Caesars Superdome, but with a trending twist. Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott enlisted Fanbassador Jason Kelce for a “Where’s Jason” stunt inspired by all those celebrity look-alike contests that took off after October’s Timothée Chalamet event in New York City.

The brand unleashed 25 look-alikes of the former Philadelphia Eagles player across New Orleans, challenging fans to find the real Jason Kelce for VIP Super Bowl LIX tickets and a stay in the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite. Maris and Donnovan from Texas identified the true Kelce, and he escorted the lucky fans into the suite.

Throughout Super Bowl week, the Jason Kelce look-alikes became their own “Fanbassadors,” roaming the city in groups. Fans who engaged with the doppelgangers scored Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott gear, merch and gift cards. Later, Marriott Bonvoy House presented by Visa took over House of Blues New Orleans on the evening of Feb. 7 with a headlining performance by Fitz and the Tantrums. (Agency: 160over90)

Photo credit: Tyler Kaufman/AP Content Services for Marriott Bonvoy

CAPTAIN MORGAN

Captain Morgan converted Bourbon Street into Rum Street for the weekend, inviting fans to “Follow the Captain” through the French Quarter by scanning QR codes on cups, coasters and signs to score a cocktail, exclusive merch or a party ticket. The adventure came to life with balcony giveaways and street performances, but the grand finale was Captain Morgan’s exclusive Rum Street HQ Party, featuring a performance by T-Pain. (Agencies: NVE Experience Agency, Rum Street activation; Audacy, Rum Street HQ Party; Taylor, p.r.)

Photos: Courtesy of Captain Morgan

GALLERY MEDIA GROUP x ULTA BEAUTY

“For The W” was more than a win. The exclusive event put on by Gallery Media Group and presenting sponsor Ulta Beauty on Feb. 7 at Gallery Club House was centered on and celebrated women. Hosted by Chanen Johnson, wife of New Orleans Saints player Juwan Johnson, the pop-up pampered attendees. The hairstylists and makeup artists at Ulta Beauty’s Beauty Bar helped them elevate their game-day looks. They also customized their own #UltaBeauty jerseys and received a swag bag to fill with products from brands like NYX Cosmetics, Supergoop! and Ouai. Attendees also snacked on Zapp’s Cajun-flavored kettle-style potato chips and Pretzel Stix, grooved to music by the Young PinStripe Brass Band and took part in product giveaways and photo moments.

Photo credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for GMG

TUMS

It was hot in New Orleans, and TUMS brought fans relief—heartburn relief—during its Feb. 7 takeover of Bourbon Heat, a club venue. The brand distributed free samples of TUMS Chewy Bites and exclusive swag, including beaded necklaces, hats and sunglasses. Fans could take part in photo booths and play hourly trivia for the opportunity to win prize bags containing merch, full-sized products and $100 food delivery gift cards. TUMS also offered details on playing the final round of the TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool. (Agency: Coyne PR, p.r.)

Photo credit: Cheryl Gerber/AP Content Services for TUMS

SIRIUSXM AND PANDORA

Country singer Chris Stapleton headlined SiriusXM and Pandora’s exclusive concert on Feb. 6, but that wasn’t all that went down at The Fillmore. SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners were treated to several sponsorship activations and lounge experiences. Among highlights, Fritos brought snacks and swag to a Western-inspired general store, while High 5 Casino offered up beignets and coffee. LinkedIn hosted a premier area and gifted monogrammed luggage tags to VIP attendees. Rosetta Stone sponsored the Roaming Selfie Cam that provided digital photos of the night. (Agency: NVE Experience)

Photo credit: Getty Images

THE ATHLETE’S FOOT

Streetwear and sneaker retailer The Athlete’s Foot put on several events at its Canal Street location. The Party with a Purpose event on Feb. 7, hosted by rapper Master P, gave back to Team Hope Foundation, in honor of the victims of the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans. Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints defensive end, made a special appearance, and attendees took in a live mural painting and a special performance by The Phunky Monkeys. Sportswear brand Pro Standard provided select giveaways.

The next day, The Athlete’s Foot hosted a VIP event recognizing the De La Salle Girls Flag Football Team, who participated in the 2024 Nike Football Kickoff Classic. The day featured Q&A sessions with the team and appearances by Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver; Jennifer King, Chicago Bears running back coach; and Janasia Wilson, Staten Island Giants receiver.

In the evening, the Nike x The Athlete’s Foot Personalization Party set aside 200 pairs of Air Force Ones for customization at stations, along with shirts and hoodies. NFL players Kyren Williams and Jamaal Williams joined the party. (Agency: Talent Resources, p.r.)

Photo credit: Chad Salvador/Shutterstock for The Athlete’s Foot

NIKE

In addition to its party at The Athlete’s Foot, Nike was booked and busy in New Orleans. With City Gear, the brand hosted The Big Sneak-Easy on Feb. 6, featuring a live mural painting of Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears by local artist Jay McKay, shoe cleanings by Jason Markk and VIP seeding of Deion Sanders’ Diamond Turf sneakers.

On Feb. 8, Nike and City Gear’s Super Sole Saturday community pep rally, supporting City Gear’s Sole Schools, included an NFL panel with players Spears, Quincy Williams and Kayvon Thibodeaux, as well as agent Coral Silverberg of Klutch Sports Group. Sole Schools marching bands performed, and attendees enjoyed Cajun food trucks, beads, a Madden gaming truck and Super Bowl LIX patch personalization on Nike shirts.

Lastly, Nike and Academy Sports welcomed Miami Dolphins’ Jevon Holland for an autograph session with complimentary footballs, and fans participated in a larger-than-life helmet photo op that turned them into bobbleheads, while rocking out to a dj and getting Nike apparel personalized. (Agency: Tara Wilson Agency)

Photos: Courtesy of Tara Wilson Agency

ESPN BET

Just a half mile from Caesars Superdome, ESPN Bet popped up the Play Penn. The three-day tailgate activation spanned 35,000 square feet with football skills challenges, photo ops, gaming stations, food trucks, VIP hospitality, broadcast space for ESPN TV and Radio, and nighttime concerts by bands Better Than Ezra and Cowboy Mouth. (Agency: Wasserman Live)

Photos: Courtesy of Wasserman Live

DRAFTKINGS x THE FEMALE QUOTIENT

The Equality Lounge made its way to Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans on Feb. 7. DraftKings and The Female Quotient hosted a private brunch that included a panel with water polo player Ashleigh Johnson, Flavor Flav and The Female Quotient ceo Shelley Zalis, discussing female athletes making history and smashing records. Attendees listened in on additional panels led by DraftKings cmo Stephanie Sherman and executives from PepsiCo, Instacart, The Hershey Company and more, while they enjoyed cocktails from liquor sponsor Lobos 1707 Tequila. Plus, they got to hear Flavor Flav sing “She Got Game.” (Agency: R&CPMK, p.r.)

Photo credit: The Female Quotient

REESE’S

Tying into the Super Bowl ad for its Chocolate Lava Big Cup, Reese’s had fans yelling, “It’s lava time, baby!” The excitement could be heard at the Riverwalk Outlets, Feb. 6-7, where participants approached a Voice Activated Volcano vending machine and followed the on-screen instructions for the right time to shout the catchphrase to earn a free Chocolate Lava Big Cup. (Agency: Zeno Group, p.r.)

Photos: Courtesy of The Hershey Company

CRACKER BARREL CHEESE

AI-powered food delivery robots cruised through tailgates, parks and hot spots around New Orleans, delivering Cracker Barrel Cheese’s sticks and bites to fans. Each Kiwibot was equipped with a QR code that they could scan to shop Cracker Barrel Cheese’s snacks, and the brand posted the locations of the robots on its Instagram page. Former NFL player and TV host Anthony “Spice” Adams spent some time with the delivery bot. (Agency: Konnect Agency, p.r.)

Photo credit: Anya Sobornova for Cracker Barrel Cheese

BUD LIGHT

Bud Light returned to Super Bowl weekend with The Bud Light Backyard Concert, headlined by Post Malone, at The Fillmore on Feb. 7. He performed his hit songs, with a special appearance by Jelly Roll, and the Bud Light was flowing. (Agencies: Salt XC, production; Weber Shandwick, p.r.)

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bud Light

BOUNTY

The “Bounty is Your Wingman” campaign came to life at Super Bowl Experience in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Feb. 3-7. To make sure “no reporter left Radio Row hungry,” Bounty served up thousands of chicken wings over the week, accompanied by a variety of sauces and dips, and brought in a star-studded lineup of NFL players. Of course, Bounty paper towels were on hand to tackle any messes. (Agency: Hovercraft)

Photo credit: Tyler Kaufman/AP Images for Bounty Paper Towels

UBER

Uber didn’t activate at Super Bowl Experience this year and instead went all in on The One Party by Uber, exclusively for Uber One members, celebrities and athletes at Second Line Stages. Travis Scott headlined the Feb. 7 event, with special guest Ice Spice, and it also featured dj sets by Solange Knowles and DJ Auntie Spice and a performance by Tulane University’s drumline. Attendees also sampled bites from top local Uber Eats restaurants. (Agency: LaFORCE, p.r.)

Photos: Courtesy of Uber

RAISING CANE’S

New Orleans’ Maison Métier hotel was transformed into Maison Raising Cane’s, with redesigns of guest rooms, the hotel’s dining area and lounge, as well as an exclusive gifting station with custom jackets, pajamas, limited-edition hats and t-shirts. Celebrity guests and attendees were treated to custom meals, Cane’s cocktails and performances by Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak at the One Love Lounge.

Photos: Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

ATHLETES FIRST x REVLON

Athlete management firm Athletes First teamed up with beauty brand Revlon to host The Block, a 100,000-square-foot hospitality and brand activation space spanning four interconnected private mansions within walking distance of the Caesars Superdome. House of Revlon, open Feb. 6-8, featured a Revlon Glimmer Bar and an American Crew Grooming Lounge, providing Athletes First clients, influencers and special guests with professional makeup and hair-styling services. They could also try Juicy Couture and John Varvatos fragrances. On-site amenities included pools, gardens, private content studios, an athlete performance center and invite-only partner events and parties, two of which were sponsored by Revlon.