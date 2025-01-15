The Brief: Toy-Sized Showrooms and Fantasy ‘Foodball’

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover toy-sized pop-ups, a Fantasy Foodball Pool, and live from New York, it’s The SNL50 Experience.

DON’T HATE ‘THE TRAITORS,’ HATE THE GAME

Oh, nothing to see here. Just a group of figures donning hooded cloaks, clutching 19th century-era lanterns and lurking about New York City landmarks. Yep, on Jan. 9, Peacock marked the return of “The Traitors” with a citywide stunt, followed by an exclusive viewing party at “Club Cumming” hosted by none other than the reality show’s host, Alan Cumming.

Throughout the day, the crew of Traitors elicited double takes as they popped up at iconic locations. Think: taking in the views from the Top of the Rock observatory, grabbing morning bagels at Katz’s Deli and browsing for travel books on Scotland (where the series is filmed) at The Strand. And lest we forget, their bagpipe-accompanied march through the streets of Manhattan. (Agency: Civic)

Photo credit: Ralph Bavaro for Peacock

TUMS AND DRAFTKINGS ROLL THE DICE ON A FANTASY ‘FOODBALL’ POOL

It’ll come as no surprise that a recent survey revealed that for one in four people, food is the real star of Super Bowl Sunday. TUMS enlisted Talker Research to conduct the study in December, and is leveraging the results in time for playoff season with the launch of the TUMS Fantasy Foodball Pool, a free online game built in partnership with DraftKings that allows players to craft a “lineup” made of their favorite food and drink combos. The brand recruited Vince Wilfork, a former NFL champ and foodie, to lend his expertise to the competition in his role as a Fantasy Foodball “analyst.”

From now until Super Bowl LIX, participants can play for a free shot at winning a cut of $40,000 in total cash prizes by following weekly culinary themes, including tailgating, spicy, sweet and New Orleans-inspired, a nod to the Big Game’s host city this year.

The campaign tagline: “With TUMS fast heartburn relief, your favorite foods are never a gamble.” Sadly, our tum-tum begs to differ.

1,000 ‘TOY-SIZED POP-UPS’ APPEAR NEAR THE DETROIT AUTO SHOW

While shiny new models are on display across the 2025 Detroit Auto Show (Jan. 10-20), online used car platform CarBravo is on the streets to showcase the value of its pre-owned vehicles. The GM-owned brand has planted more than 1,000 “toy-sized pop-ups” around the city, with a focus on the area surrounding the convention center.

Each pop-up is, in actuality, a packaged, 1:64-scale toy car, truck or SUV featuring a QR code that invites users to search for their preferred vehicle type across metro Detroit-area CarBravo dealers. Bravo, indeed. (Agency: MRM Detroit)

LIVE FROM NEW YORK, IT’S THE SNL50 EXPERIENCE

If you’ve got a fever and the only prescription is more cowbell, your time has arrived.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC is activating “The SNL50 Experience” in NYC’s Rockefeller Center from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2. The free set-inspired activation will give superfans a chance to live the life of an “SNL” host by recreating hallmark moments and segments from the show across a 20- to 30-minute experience.

Fans will hear their name announced and get a chance to bust through the stage doors, like hosts do during the show’s cold-open; roll their chair up to the Weekend Update desk; score exclusive content and giveaways; and experience “surprises and callbacks around every corner.”

The SNL50 Experience was strategically timed to take place ahead of “SNL’s” forthcoming three-hour anniversary broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” airing live on Feb. 16. We know what our plans are that night. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

Image: Courtesy of NBC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL FANS CAN TRY THEIR HAND AT AT&T’S QB GAME AND AI PHOTO OP

The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship weekend, taking place Jan. 18-20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will feature the return of AT&T as presenting sponsor, and the brand has a host of fan activities planned before the matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame goes down.

Throughout the weekend at Playoff Fan Central, attendees will get a chance to play a football passing game and channel their favorite quarterback, get gameday ready with an AI photo booth that places them on their dream squad, create digital trading cards and meet former and current NCAA players.

Plus, from Jan. 18-19 during the Playoff Playlist Live concert series, fans will be treated to performances by headliners Lil Wayne and Camila Cabello, along with well-known supporting acts, like Gucci Mane. (Agency: Wasserman)

Read about AT&T’s accessibility-forward activation during last year’s CFP National Championship here.

Images: Courtesy of AT&T

