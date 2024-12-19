FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Krampus Bars, Squid Gamification and “Garriages.”

THE DEVIL’S IN THE DETAILS AT THIS KRAMPUS BAR POP-UP

For the unacquainted, Krampus is a demonic character derived from Central European folklore that serves as St. Nicholas’ counterpart and physically punishes children who misbehave at Christmastime (and you thought the threat of coal in your stocking was bad). It’s a legend featured in Prime Video’s new holiday thriller, “Red One,” so to mark the film’s launch, the brand popped up a Krampus Bar on Dec. 14 in New York City.

In place of garlands and twinkling lights, visitors were met with a scene from Krampus’ dark underworld, including skeleton-themed décor and metal chains hanging overhead. Beyond the photo-worthy design elements, attendees encountered “Red One”-inspired Krampus games, themed cocktails, character bartenders, Krampus’ throne, Gryla’s secret back room, a Krampus Schlapp machine (another movie reference) and appearances from the “Christmas Devil” himself. Prost! (Agency: Allied Global Marketing)

EVER SEEN A SNAIL-DRAWN ‘GARRIAGE?’

If you tuned into this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, you may have spotted SpongeBob SquarePants’ pet snail, Gary, in balloon form, pulling a carriage and leading SpongeBob’s balloon brigade. The spectacle was yet another way for Nickelodeon and Paramount+ to celebrate the animated series’ 25th anniversary.

But the parade was just the beginning for the “Garriage.” Following Thanksgiving, the brands launched a tour, starting out in New York City’s Bryant Park, where fans had a chance to jump onboard the mobile unit and score festive swag, then making its way to Los Angeles, where the Garriage pulled The Grove’s iconic trolley during specific hours from Dec. 13-15. Hopefully not at a snail’s pace. (Agency: Giant Spoon)

Photo credit: Gordon Donovan (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)

NETFLIX HOSTS ‘SQUID GAMIFIED’ EVENTS AROUND THE GLOBE

“Squid Game” makes its grand return on Dec. 26, and Netflix has been making sure consumers far and wide know that season two is around the corner with a slate of elaborate events. Things kicked off on Dec. 1, when the streamer lit up the iconic Champs-Elysées in Paris, gathering 909 superfans, drawn at random from an online pool, to take part in a giant version of the show’s familiar “Red Light, Green Light” game, which drew 10,000 spectators.

Then on Dec. 9, Netflix painted the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, pink in honor of the new season. The brand brought in everything from a pink carpet, to a performance by renowned dance crew 1MILLION, to exclusive behind-the-scenes chats, to the world’s first screening of episode one, to a series-themed experience zone designed for the 1,000 fans in attendance.

And on Dec. 12 in Los Angeles, Netflix hosted a “Squid Gamified 5K”, a 4.56K run that paid homage to the number of players, and resulting prize pool, featured in season one. More than 1,700 fans took on the role of players. The grand prize? A seat at an advance screening of the season two premiere. Do you want to play a game?

(For more on “Squid Game”-themed experiences, check out Johnnie Walker’s new global partnership with Netflix.)

Photo credit: Getty Images for Netflix

JOOLZ GETS REAL ABOUT PARENTHOOD WITH A PANEL TALK IN L.A.

There are “Instagram moms” who display picture-perfect representations of parenthood, and then there’s the messy reality of what happens behind the scenes. Stroller brand Joolz is here for all of it—the rewards and the challenges—of parenting. And to bring that ethos to life, the company collaborated with Los Angeles-based @wearemorethanmoms to host a “Real Talk with Parents” panel in L.A.

Joolz gathered 30 moms for the event last month, aiming to showcase its commitment to supporting parents through “authentic relationships and practical solutions.” The evening was themed around identity, with a specific focus on exploring how mothers navigate who they were pre-parenthood with who they become in their evolving roles as caregivers. Panelists included actress Jenna Ushkowitz and Carly Kremer, founder of The Beekeeper’s Naturals, who shared their personal journeys navigating identity across their careers, friendships and families.

The event also served as mom’s night out. Attendees were invited to mingle and make connections as they were treated to dinner, refreshments and thoughtful gifts from partner brands, along with exclusive discounts on Joolz strollers. (Agency: LA Bliss)

Photos: Courtesy of Joolz

STEAL STAGE DESIGN CUES FROM LEAGUE OF LEGENDS WORLDS 2024

The League of Legends Worlds 2024 opening ceremony went down as one of the most-watched esports tournament ceremonies in history, with Riot Games delivering enough wow factor to hold the attention of 14,500 in-person fans and millions more watching from home. Held Nov. 2 at the O2 Arena in London, the production featured a leveled-up stage design where live entertainment (think: Linkin Park, Ashnikko, Tiffany Aris) and gaming culture collided with the help of pyrotechnics, projection mapping, dynamic lighting effects and other a/v magic tricks. Check it out below. (Agencies: DE-YAN; Done+Dusted)

