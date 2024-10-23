Fans around the world tuned in to Netflix’s “Squid Game” in 2021, making it the most-watched (non-English) TV show in the brand’s history—and they’ve been clamoring for more of the South Korean thriller series ever since. So with the debut of season two finally arriving on Dec. 26, the streaming service and another global powerhouse, Johnnie Walker, launched a multipronged “Pick Your Player” campaign that kicked off with a high-energy live-action shoot and fan experience that took over New York’s Times Square on Oct. 1.

It all began with the “Recruiter,” who engaged fans in a game from the series, Ddakji, while Pink Soldiers roamed the area. Then at precisely 4:56 p.m. EST, a nod to the number of players featured in the show, it was time for the live-action shoot… and a surprise appearance by comedian and rapper Lil Dicky, who also bills himself as the “ultimate Johnnie Walker and ‘Squid Game’ fan.”

Along with dozens of season-two “Squid Game” players, Lil Dicky lined up next to a giant sand pit to participate in one of the most iconic challenges from the series, “Red Light, Green Light.” Even the unnerving animatronic doll that the game is centered on was replicated on billboard screens surrounding the footprint. In the end, the comedian was revealed to be the winner, and adult fans were invited to join Johnnie Walker at various happy hours around the city to try one of the brand’s “Squid Game”-inspired cocktails.

“We were very connected to on-premise accounts through our distributor partners and the local team on the ground to make sure that we surrounded the event with opportunities to go and sample the cocktails,” says Josh Dean, vp-Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America. “We have brand ambassadors there that were educating around Johnnie Walker Black Label, so I think it’s important when we do events like these to think about the ‘pre, during and post.’”

Beyond the spectacle of the live-action shoot, a core part of the event strategy was to leverage Times Square’s massive screens to broadcast content that corresponded directly to the activities taking place on the ground. During Red Light, Green Light, the billboards showcased familiar series messaging, like “The game is ready to begin,” and the aforementioned doll.

But there were also calls to action during downtime, including a QR code that flashed across the screens that linked to a microsite with info on where consumers could stop for a “Squid Game” cocktail, and get up to speed on another key campaign touchpoint: Johnnie Walker Black Label Squid Game Edition.

The new limited-edition collection of Black Label bottles features Johnnie Walker’s iconic “Striding Man,” now wearing the instantly recognizable green tracksuit from “Squid Game.” With numbers ranging from 001 to 456, another nod to the series, the bottles are scattered around the U.S., and fans are encouraged to scour their local liquor stores for a chance to score one of the collectibles before they’ve all been claimed.

And you won’t see this brand partnership disappear anytime soon. Johnnie Walker is the official spirits partner of the ticketed Squid Game: The Experience at Manhattan Mall, a yearlong endeavor. A Black Label bar is located within the experience at the Korean-inspired night market, where attendees can sample all of the “Squid Game”-inspired cocktails and view the limited-edition bottle design in person.

“We’re one of the first big global brands to partner with [Netflix], and we’re always thinking on how we can reimagine how whiskey can be enjoyed, and to bring the next generation of consumers into the world of scotch, into the world of Johnnie Walker,” says Dean. “So it felt like this perfect opportunity for us to be very much in the thick of it with them at the forefront of culture. That’s where we like to be and where we’ve had tremendous success in the past.”

Watch the Live-action Shoot:

Photos: Courtesy of Diageo

