New Orleans is one of the country’s most walkable cities, and we were among the 100,000-plus visitors in town for Super Bowl LIX who took advantage of sidewalks and side streets to cover the short distances between event and activation venues—even when it got a bit hot and humid outside. Strolling around the city allowed for ample sightseeing and people-watching, but what really piqued our interest were the branded vehicles all over the road and parked in a few unexpected areas.

Here, we highlight eight SUVs, buses, trucks and boats that had fans pulling out their cameras, doing a double take or stopping in for some tasty samples.

CHEETOS

Cheetos made its presence known on the Mississippi River with the 300-foot “Cheese of the Seas” riverboat decked out in the brand’s signature orange that cruised around Feb. 6-9. On top was a lounging 113-foot-long inflatable Chester Cheetah holding a trumpet and dressed in a black Super Bowl LIX jacket and sneakers. Unfortunately, the ferry wasn’t open to passengers, but it certainly grabbed the attention of tourists strolling down the New Orleans Riverfront. We’d say it beat out the swanky super yachts nearby for the most pictures taken.

ORIGINAL LOUISIANA BRAND HOT SAUCE

What better way to complement the Southern heat than some hot sauce, and Summit Hill Foods went big with four Jeep Wranglers topped with larger-than-life bottles of the Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce on the roof. The Jeeps rode through New Orleans over Super Bowl weekend and stopped to distribute samples at Café du Monde, NOLA Poboys and the Super Bowl Experience presented by Panini (SBX) at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Plus, the Jeeps traveled on routes near Caesars Superdome on game day, and they will be popping up at events and restaurants around the country as part of a sampling tour. (Agency: Lime Media)

COMPLEX

On Feb. 8, the sold-out Complex Family Style Food Fest in partnership with Monkey Tilt at StudioBe brought together 18 local restaurants, bars and lounges. Out front, a food truck covered in enlarged imagery of crawfish and napkins adorned with the festival logo drew attendees to the warehouse venue off New Orleans’ main drag.

Thanks to a partnership with Cash App and Square, attendees 21 and older enjoyed free admission and complimentary food and drinks, which were available at branded stations highlighting each business. Attendees were particularly enticed by the presentation of Mister Mao’s Blue Crab Pani Puri, which was drenched under a fire water fountain before serving.

More on Mobile Tours:

MONKEY TILT

As part of the Complex Family Style Food Fest, Monkey Tilt, an online casino and betting platform, unveiled its Tilt Truck in StudioBe’s rear patio space. The branded black bus, or “casino on wheels,” featured yellow lettering, crown designs and QR codes with “Win big here” messaging. Slide-outs extended from the Tilt Truck, and a glass panel allowed attendees to catch a glimpse of a bust of the titular monkey inside.

In addition to the vehicle, Monkey Tilt debuted a Vault Challenge. Attendees lined up in front of a large, glass-doored vault for a chance to crack it and win prizes, including exclusive Monkey Tilt merchandise, VIP experiences and a $1 million grand prize. (Partners: West Coast Customs, Tilt Truck build; Hirsch Leatherwood, p.r.)

PLANTERS

On our way out of the food fest, Planters’ NUTmobile made a surprise appearance as it drove by StudioBe. Bystanders waved and cheered as the peanut-shaped vehicle rolled by, and brand ambassadors at the helm of the vehicle, known as “Peanutters,” chanted “nuts, nuts, nuts” and honked the horn. (Agency: Turtle Transit, build)

CROWN ROYAL

All football season, the Crown Royal Rig has made its way to stadiums and cities around the country. The official whisky sponsor of the NFL parked its 18-wheeled truck made up of two casks and a custom purple cab in New Orleans as the backdrop for its Crown Royal Station tailgate event, Feb. 7-8. In front of the rig was the main stage where Tank and the Bangas, Legatron Prime, Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Sidequest performed during the weekend.

The Deluxe Dive welcomed attendees into a purple-themed bar with specially created posters promoting the performing bands and artists, a branded foosball table, neon signage, tables and seating. Three cocktails were available to order: The French Quarter, Who Dat Sour and Big Easy Royale.

After a respite in the shaded bar, attendees could venture to the hat customization station and general store booths for Crown Royal swag. The Royal Street Dining area was made up of three colorful stands, each with different menus. And in an effort to give back, Crown Royal set up a Purple Bag Project packing station, where attendees assembled care packages for soldiers and veterans. Every bag packed at the Crown Royal Station triggered a $1 donation (up to $50,000) for the Foundation for Louisiana. A ticker on the Crown Royal Station sign tracked the packing station’s progress. (Agencies: Brand New: A Collective, experiential; Taylor, p.r.)

EA SPORTS

The Madden Cruiser rolled onto the SBX show floor as the final stop on EA Sports’ Cruiser Tour that hit eight stadium tailgates during the NFL season. The black Cruiser bus is an interactive hub made up of five gaming stations, a Ratings Hotline booth, football toss and meet-and-greet station. Fans had a chance to play Madden NFL 25 and take photos in front of an installation of the game’s logo that spanned the width of the booth.

TCL

TCL once again hosted its “Be the Expert” sports broadcast desk activation at SBX, where attendees could capture videos of themselves offering commentary alongside NFL broadcasters. The official TV partner of the NFL also rolled into town with the Big Easy Bus, a fully branded vehicle with a central glass panel offering a look at the 98-inch QM6K Series QD-Mini LED TV. The bus also featured the TCL Touchdown Tunes Rooftop DJ Experience and Fan Zone Photo Booth. Fans who spotted the bus over the weekend by Brewery Saint X and Caesars Superdome had a chance to win giveaways and meet NFL legends Jerome Bettis, Randall Cunningham and Dhani Jones. (Agency: iMpact, p.r.)

Featured image credit: Lime Media

More Super Bowl LIX Coverage: