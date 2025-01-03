How Verizon’s First Super Bowl FanFest is Going Beyond NOLA

The brand plans to hit 30 cities across the U.S. with experiences on Super Bowl Sunday

As the Official 5G Network of the NFL, Verizon has partnered with the league to power new experiences and connect football fans with the action this season, but the brand is ramping up the hype around Super Bowl LIX, taking place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9. Verizon is launching a nationwide FanFest that will offer free celebrations on Super Bowl Sunday at stadiums and venues across all 30 NFL markets.

While each location will have its own local draws, attendees at Verizon Super Bowl FanFest will be able to watch the Big Game, meet hometown NFL legends and players, and enjoy entertainment from team cheerleaders, local artists, djs and live bands, such as the Mariachi Rams and Houston Texans Gameday Presentation Team. Each event will feature tailgate games and food prepared by local chefs, including chef Stacey Weber, who oversees culinary operations for the Arizona Cardinals, and chef Rocco Whalen, owner of Fahrenheit Restaurants.

At MetLife, SoFi and Nissan Stadiums and other select locations, football enthusiasts will get “once-in-a-lifetime” venue access, with the opportunity to stand on the 50-yard line, snap a selfie at themed photo ops, spike a ball in the end zone, tour locker rooms and take part in on-field experiences. Exclusive team memorabilia will be available for purchase in select cities.

“Super Bowl LIX is the most anticipated sporting event of the year, but few get to experience it in person; we wanted to bring that collective excitement and energy to fans across the country with once-in-a-lifetime access they’ll never forget,” Leslie Berland, evp and cmo at Verizon, said in a statement. “Verizon is the only brand that can do something like this; we’re leveraging the power of our sponsorships, national and local partnerships across the country to put our customers at the center of this incredible event.”

Verizon customers can score tickets to FanFest on a first-come, first-served basis on a microsite and bring a select number of guests. In the My Verizon app, customers have a chance to win prizes, ranging from autographed merch to virtual “ask a player” moments, in 30 days of drops leading up to game day, beginning on Jan. 9. The brand will host additional events in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX that will be announced soon.

