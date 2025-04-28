The Brief: Daisy Gardens and Backseat Dining

FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Daisy Gardens, Sperm Races and the “Cadillac of Reservations.”

GOODNITES DESTIGMATIZES BEDWETTING WITH A ‘MISSION DRY’ KIDS EVENT

Nighttime underwear brand Goodnites is on a quest to destigmatize bedwetting and instill kids with confidence through a multichannel “Never Stop Dreaming” campaign anchored by a “Mission Dry” brand activation hosted on April 10 in L.A. The program was inspired by the absorbency systems embedded in astronauts’ space suits, and Goodnites ran with the space theme, even enlisting the help of real and aspiring astronauts, Scott Kelly and Manju Bangalore, to bring its messaging to life across the live experience, two films, social media, educational content and commemorative swag.

For the kid-centric L.A. event hosted inside a mock command center, physicist and scientist-astronaut candidate Bangalore was beamed in on a large screen while floating in a spacecraft, and invited young attendees to ask her anything about astronauts, including how they go to the bathroom in space.

Both the activation and forthcoming film, to be released on May 5 for World Astronaut Day, combine STEM data, hands-on discovery and surprise-and-delight moments to help kids reframe using nighttime underwear as a badge of courage, rather than something to be ashamed of. The movie follows the real story of a young astronaut who accidentally urinates in his suit and fears being laughed at by mission control. Instead, his crewmate, Kelly, comforts him with the reassurance that no one is remembered for what happens inside the suit, but what they do beyond it. We’re not crying, you’re crying. (Agency: GUT New York)

Photo: Courtesy of Goodnites

7-ELEVEN IS BRINGING ‘SLURPEE STREET’ TO MUSIC FESTIVALS

Alongside spirits and beauty brands, you’ll find good ol’ 7-Eleven sponsoring three major Live Nation Festivals in the coming months. The convenience store chain just inked a partnership with the entertainment giant to become the first-ever official naming rights partner of When We Were Young Festival, and is slated to activate nostalgic, social-first experiences at Governors Ball and, looking ahead, Rolling Loud in 2026… and the Slurpees will flow like wine.

In June, the company will set its sights on Gen Z with a “Slurpee Street” summer-block-party-style experience at New York’s Gov Ball. With a nod to the host city, the activation will include urban lights, a classic city stoop for relaxing, NYC-inspired artwork and free Slurpee samples. Fans will experience a similar activation at Rolling Loud, but with a street-art twist.

This fall, the company’s headlining act will be When We Were Young Presented by 7-Eleven in Las Vegas, where attendees will be invited to unleash their emo side and fuel up in an early 2000s-themed space dubbed the 7-Eleven Hangout, which will serve as a quick pit stop for sipping on Slurpee drinks before heading to the stages. Ahhh the early aughts… our inner elder-emo is green with envy.

Image: Courtesy of Live Nation x 7-Eleven

THE MARC JACOBS DAISY GARDEN IS NOTHING TO SNIFF AT

Fragrance pop-ups are having a moment and just in time for spring, Marc Jacobs hopped on the train with a personalization-forward Marc Jacobs Daisy Garden event hosted on April 24 at the historic Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills, CA. Area tastemakers were invited to the launch event for the newest addition to the Daisy fragrance collection, Daisy Wild Eau So Intense, for a whimsical outdoor journey spanning installations, sensory moments and personalized touchpoints.

Each vignette found within the Daisy Garden was designed to reflect a different characteristic inspired by Daisy scents: optimistic, playful, lively and adventurous. The activation concluded with a “Personality Picnic” featuring curated f&b in a lush meadow setting where attendees created personalized charms for their picnic baskets, added custom embroidery and concocted their own green juice or cocktail at the DIY juice bar. Makes scents.

Photo credit: Virisa Yong and Steve Lucero/BFA

NOW WE’VE SEEN IT ALL… INSIDE THE WORLD’S FIRST SPERM RACE

Gentlemen, start your engines? There’s no way to sugarcoat this one—over the weekend, sperm racing became a reality. Oh yes, on April 25 at LA Center Studios, two college students competed in the world’s first sperm race. And as it turns out, the ticketed event wasn’t just for laughs; it was created to address, and raise funds to improve, steadily declining male fertility by “turning health into a sport.” The experience was organized by the three (very young) co-founders of Sperm Racing, a startup launched to bring more awareness to what is still sometimes viewed as a taboo topic.

The competition itself played out on a microscopic racetrack that mimicked the female reproductive system and was equipped with hi-res cameras that could track every tiny move. The, um, contestants, provided by two University of California students, duked it out in a best-of-three race, which attendees of the event watched on large screens spread throughout the venue. The spectacle was also livestreamed and encompassed weigh-ins, leaderboards, instant replays and play-by-play commentary, and a “halftime show” performance by Ty Dolla $ign. What a time to be alive.

FOODIES EAT UP CADILLAC’S BACKSEAT DINING EXPERIENCE

Car lovers who enjoy a fine meal were in luck at the Cadillac of Reservations experience hosted by the automaker and beloved Beverly Hills restaurant, La Dolce Vita. From April 24-26, consumers who were able to score reservations at Resy.com could dine in the back of a shiny new Escalade IQ, with three seatings offered per night for parties of two. Over the summer, similar experiences will be held in partnership with COTE Korean Steakhouse in Miami and State Bird Provisions in San Francisco.

The spring/summer program follows the debut of Cadillac of Reservations in NYC in January, during which attendees enjoyed COQODAQ’s signature fried chicken dishes in the Escalade over the span of a five-course meal that also featured a song pairing for each dish and a virtual fireplace displayed on the rear infotainment screens.

