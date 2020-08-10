Custom Meal Kits and ‘Great Debates’: Inside the Virtual All You Can EEEEEATSCON

Some events are relatively easy to pivot into digital, but when it comes to food experiences that typically rely on engaging attendees’ senses, things get a bit more challenging. For the organizers behind All You Can EEEEEATSCON, presented by the American Express Gold Card and Resy, the solution to that hurdle came in the form of custom meal kits and lively debates around popular foods. Derived from the twice annual, bi-coastal food festival of the same name, the virtual EEEEEATSCON, which kicked off July 22, spans four “Great Debates” featuring a panel of special guests discussing what makes certain foods so delicious.

The free virtual events cover a different food topic each week—bagel and lox, BBQ, pizza, and dessert—with leading culinary authorities guiding the experience. For the first two sessions, award-winning actor, writer and director Paul Scheer, and editor Brant Cox of digital restaurant guide The Infatuation, served as co-hosts (The Infatuation executed the events, in addition to serving as a media and promotional partner). The final two sessions feature TikTok star Tabitha Brown as co-host. A variety of chefs and other food experts, from Orchid Paulmeier of South Carolina’s One Hot Mama’s, to Kevin Bludsoe of Bludsoe’s LA, to the team from Ghetto Gastro, are also on hand for each event to offer their perspectives.

More on Digital Engagement:

To turn viewers into active participants, organizers create “EEEEEATSCON in a box” meal kits through Goldbelly that correspond with the event theme each week. The kits feature iconic menu items from some of the participating guests, and give viewers a chance to eat as they absorb the Great Debates. As part of the partnership, enrolled American Express U.S. cardmembers can spend $50 at Goldbelly and get $10 back, up to three times, on purchases made on or before Sept. 16. Gold Card members can also order locally while tuning in, and earn four times the typical Membership Rewards Points on restaurant purchases, including takeout and delivery. Amex has been a key sponsor of in-person EEEEEATSCON events in Los Angeles and New York City since 2017 when the festival launched.