Celebrities Host ‘Caulipower & Chill’ Pizza-Making Sessions on Instagram Live

Picture the public stocking up on groceries during the pandemic, and chances are Lysol wipes and toilet paper come to mind. But with restaurants closed and people sheltering in place, frozen food sales have also been skyrocketing, with 86 percent of all consumers having made a frozen food purchase since early March. So to make the most of the timing and keep quarantined consumers entertained, frozen pizza brand Caulipower delivered a social media campaign dubbed “Caulipower & Chill.”

The “better for you” pizza company teamed up with three celebrities for the program: “The Bachelor’s” Andi Dorfman, comedian Whitney Cummings and actor Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek.” On Fridays from April 30 to May 15, which served as National Pizza Day, one of the celebs hosted a 15-minute Instagram Live Caulipower & Chill pizza-making episode on their own Instagram account. In each session, the host highlighted the brand’s frozen pizzas and how they can be customized to make convenient meals, and offered viewers a coupon link. Among recipes: vodka sauce, fresh soppressata and hot honey (sign. us. up.). As the episodes unfolded, fans were invited to interact with the host by asking questions. Levy, for instance, discussed life after “Schitt’s Creek,” which wrapped this year.

Through the content series, Caulipower also supported COVID-19 relief efforts with a donation to the charity of each celebrity’s choice, including Food Bank for New York City and Feeding America. For the final episode, Levy’s donation went specifically to creating 50,000 meals for Feeding America.

Over the three-week program, more than 70,000 people tuned in live, and Caulipower provided more than 150,000 meals through donations to the charities. The brand also gave away 10,000 of its frozen pizzas to fans who participated in the series.

“As shelter-in-place orders went into effect, we looked for ways to help make a positive impact during these difficult times,” says Gail Becker, founder and ceo of Caulipower. “Our Caulipower & Chill campaign was just another way of giving people something to smile about while engaging with their favorite celebrities, learning unique pizza recipes and giving away lots of free Caulipower pizza.”

In addition to Caulipower & Chill, the brand has offered a range of other feel-good initiatives to help struggling consumers. Its monthly “Pay Your Bills” campaign sends dozens of winners $500 to cover their expenses, plus a year’s supply of free Caulipower pizza, while to thank and celebrate Los Angeles-based front-line workers, the brand has thrown pizza parties for employees with partner PizzaRev. Additional charitable efforts include donating masks to The Masks Now Coalition, which is comprised of volunteers who produce hand-sewn masks for patients and healthcare workers, and donating three months’ worth of food to U.S. Vets, the country’s largest nonprofit provider for at-risk and homeless veterans.

Featured photo courtesy: PRNewsfoto/Caulipower