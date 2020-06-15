Four Audience-Centric Social Media Programs Getting it Right

In the age of coronavirus, marketers have relied heavily on livestreams and virtual events to connect with their audiences, but there are untapped opportunities for consumer engagement to be found in other corners of the social and digital spheres. The current climate is requiring marketers to rethink how they reach and interact with consumers on social media, in particular, and select companies have led the way with programs that range from clever challenges to Instagram takeovers. We think these four brands are earning their share of voice.

More on Digital Engagement:

Chick-fil-A

A lack of social interaction has been a major cause of distress for many consumers, so to foster connection and offer a sense of comfort to parents and youngsters, Chick-fil-A drummed up a Virtual Band campaign for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade who play a musical instrument. The idea? To tap into something that unites people: music. Through the Virtual Band, young musicians were invited to create a one-minute video in which they performed the 1958 classic “Rockin’ Robin” on whatever instrument they played. The brand later strung the performances together and shared them across its social media channels.

McCormick

With everyone making meals at home these days (we see you, bread-makers), spice brand McCormick took advantage of the circumstances by beefing up its social and digital interactions with consumers. Among its strategies was a Q&A with the brand’s test kitchen chefs conducted on social media and its website. The brand received hundreds of entries, with inquiries ranging from “how do I prepare a flank steak” to “I’m out of mayo, what can I use.”

McCormick also tapped into Spotify to engage consumers, creating three different playlists to cook to. To build the lists, the brand asked consumers to name their favorite cooking song, baking song and Sunday “brunching” song on its website.

Lucky Brand

With a focus on engagement over sales during the pandemic, Lucky Brand instituted a Win From Home Instagram challenge that was designed to provide both entertainment and optimism to consumers. From May 1-21, the brand posted a “playing card” with a quarantine-themed challenge for that day (think: power-squatting a pet or learning a viral dance). To participate, consumers had to post a photo of themselves completing the challenge, use the #WinFromHome hashtag, and tag both the brand and an essential worker.

Each day, the brand posted top submissions to its Instagram Story and announced winners based on user-generated engagement. Winners received a $250 Lucky Brand gift card, a $250 Lucky gift card for an essential worker and a $500 donation to a charity of the winners’ choice. Each day, the brand also rewarded 25 runners-up with a free pair of jeans for themselves and a second pair for an essential worker. Nice.

Dixie

According to research from Sysomos and Query, consumers have taken to social media in droves to vent their frustrations about dishes piling up amid the lockdown, with a 27 percent increase in dishwashing complaints from March to May. Leveraging this research and a play on words, the Dixie brand launched the Off My Plate contest to make daily life more manageable for Americans. During the eight-week contest, which ends July 6, consumers are invited to upload a photo or video that illustrates their current reality, along with a description of what Dixie can do to help, on a microsite or on the brand’s Instagram page. The company will reward eight people with custom gifts worth up to $10,000, offer 300 people tailored giveaways worth up to $500 and provide $15 worth of Dixie Products to an additional 4,000 people.

Photo courtesy: elenabs