Essential Workers Say ‘I Do’ to Chase and Southwest’s Pop-up Honeymoon Experiences

The pandemic has forced the cancellation of many important milestones in 2020. Among them: weddings and honeymoons. So when a survey revealed that a whopping two-thirds of couples had to change their wedding travel plans this year, Chase and Southwest Airlines swooped in to save the day with their Honeymoons for Heroes campaign. Working with Brides.com, the brands produced pop-up honeymoon experiences for five essential worker couples whose weddings and honeymoons had been canceled—right in their own backyards.

Chase and Southwest took the time to get to know each couple, including their unique love story, and created pop-up experiences that closely mirrored their original honeymoon plans. In the end, the couples got a taste of Sonoma Valley, sat on the beach and enjoyed a Caribbean oasis, and headed into the great outdoors with a glamping experience, among activations. And every honeymoon needs to be memorialized, so the brands enlisted professional photographers and videographers to capture each special moment.

Couples were also surprised with 200,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points via the Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card that don’t expire, so they can take their real trip when they’re ready to travel. They also received Southwest’s Companion Pass, which allows one half of a couple to travel for free (they simply cover taxes and fees).

And a detail we loved: The brand interviewed the couples for details on their love stories, and published them on Brides.com.

“We designed the pop-up backyard honeymoons to mirror each couple’s love story. We spoke in-depth with one member of each couple to capture personal stories that were infused into the pop-ups,” says Julia Ashworth, managing director-Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards at Chase. “For example, Zenzile and Joel were celebrated with tropical décor and festive music that transformed their Brooklyn backyard, so they could dance the day away with an island-themed backdrop, like they did the first night they met” (Agencies: MAS, FleishmanHillard).

Photo credit: Crystal Lynn Collins, Rachel Rodgers