FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover boring phones, an Overnightmare and a “Wickedly” enchanting hotel suite.

TABLE FOR ONE: INSIDE THE PERSONAL PAN PIZZA HUT

The Personal Pan Pizza has been a Pizza Hut staple for decades, but for National Pizza Month, the brand is adding a modern twist to the concept: customization. With a lineup of eight new toppings introduced over the summer—part of the chain’s “biggest toppings transformation in over a decade”—the brand is personifying its menu offering at the pop-up Personal Pan Pizza Hut in New York City.

From Oct. 22-23, fans who booked a 15-minute slot online will get a chance to check out the one-person dining hut (decorated like a traditional Pizza Hut restaurant) and create their own personalized, social media-worthy mini pizza with new toppings like pesto swirl and chicken sausage. The micro-activation will serve as the “first and smallest reservation-only, dine-in, personalized restaurant experience” Pizza Hut has produced. As extremely devout pizza fanatics, we sure hope it’s not the last.

PEACOCK’S WEEKEND GETAWAY WAS ‘THE SHINING’ ON STEROIDS

Peacock had influencers covering their eyes and peeking between their fingers over the weekend at its “Overnightmare” experience. The brand transformed the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO, into a chilling venue where scenes from Blumhouse horror films including “Insidious,” “The Purge,” “Freaky” and “Happy Death Day” were recreated around every eerie corner.

The jump-scares and spine-tingling experiences began immediately at check-in and carried throughout the weekend—including when attendees were yanked out of their beds each night for immersive, personalized frights. There were also exclusive screenings of Blumhouse’s “Speak No Evil” and episodes of Peacock’s new thriller series, “Teacup,” as well as themed experiential spaces throughout the hotel, like the Blumhouse Bar and Teacup Room, a spooky salon.

Horror fans who prefer to scream from the comfort of home (hi, that’s us) can find top Blumhouse horror movies streaming on Peacock. (Agency: IHEARTCOMIX)

Photo credit: Tom Cooper/Peacock

FANS ARE ‘WICKED’ EXCITED ABOUT HILTON’S EMERALD CITY-INSPIRED SUITE

Are you a good witch or a bad witch? In either case, Hilton wants fans to check out its new “Wicked” movie-themed suite and envelop themselves in the Land of Oz. Ahead of the film’s Nov. 22 premiere, the brand announced its whimsical “Stay Like Wicked” campaign, which will allow consumers to book a stay inside the suite, located within New York Hilton Midtown, between Nov. 21 and Jan. 5, 2025.

Whether fans are Team Elphaba or Team Glinda, they’ll have the chance to get closer to their favorite witch, with the suite divided in half and themed to each character. Elphaba’s side takes cues from the enchanted forest at Shiz University from the film, with green, “moody” elements and spell books. Glinda’s side is, of course, bubble gum-pink, and, among touchpoints, features a cherry blossom tree canopy.

Those who book the suite will be treated to an array of enchanting amenities. Breakfast pastries will be delivered right to their door by a floating hot-air balloon, while a unique happy hour experience will feature cocktails and “elixirs” inspired by Elphaba and Glinda. Fans can also take a shot at finding the book that holds the “key to Oz’s finest coffee” on a custom-built bookshelf inspired by the Wizard’s Throne Room. One turn of the key, and a curated beverage bar magically appears.

Additional design features include Emerald City-inspired wallpaper and a bespoke entry portal that will transport consumers into a sophisticated living area, also styled after the Throne Room. The giveaways are pretty magical, too. Fans will walk away with a backpack from the Wicked x Béis luggage collection, “Wicked”-inspired Beekman 1802 pampering products, the OPI x Wicked nail polish collection, premium Hilton products and special treats for younger fans. Fandango movie tickets are also part of the package, my pretty.

Images: Courtesy of Hilton

HIDDEN MESSAGES URGE CONCERTGOERS TO PUT DOWN THEIR PHONES

If you’re of a certain age, you’ll recall that before smart devices, a few lighters were the only objects that illuminated concert venues. Today, of course, they’ve been replaced by smartphones that can be spotted as far as the eye can see. In this era of distraction, Heineken is urging consumers to put their phones away and enjoy the moment. Enter: The Boring Phone.

The “dumb” flip phone was introduced in April to encourage people to live in the present, but the brand has taken its messaging a few steps further this month by implementing infrared technology at two massive music festivals—Live Out Festival in Mexico, followed by Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE).

During Barry Can’t Swim’s dj set at the ADE opening event, Heineken implemented tech that delivered a message via infrared lighting, which was invisible to the naked eye, but appeared when fans held their phones up to record the performance. The appeal: “Keep the moment in your memory, not on their phone.”

And there’s more where that came from. Heineken has released The Boring Mode app to help consumers better enjoy IRL moments. The app turns any smartphone “dumb” by silencing apps and minimizing other distractions for “quality social moments.” We’ll toast to that, Heineken. (Agency: LePub)

Image: Courtesy of Heineken

‘DORITOS AFTER DARK’ IS LEVELING-UP LATE-NIGHT BITES IN L.A.

Like its sister snack brand Cheetos, Doritos is getting into the restaurant game. Through its partnership with L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, the brand has launched its first-ever eatery, Doritos After Dark, open exclusively to ticketholders.

The culinary experience aims to offer a “bold twist” on late-night dining and spirits options, and offers globally inspired menu items including Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito and Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings. (Does a Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone sound like a questionable dessert choice? Oh, yes. Are we dying to try it? Absolutely.)

In addition to the restaurant, Doritos will host a Doritos Night Market pop-up ahead of Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 15, allowing the general public to sample bites from the Doritos After Dark menu in a neon-themed environment.

