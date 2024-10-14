FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover Trade-In Trucks, skate thrus and Frosty fixes.

CAN’T GET A MCFLURRY? IT’S WENDY’S ‘FROSTY FIX’ TRUCKS TO THE RESCUE

You know we can’t resist a good brand trolling moment, and Wendy’s fit the bill with its latest stunt, which promoted its $1 small Frosty—a rival of the McFlurry. Earlier this month, the irreverent brand teamed up with McBroken.com, a site that keeps track of which McDonald’s locations have inoperative ice cream machines (a problem so well-known that it’s embedded in pop culture). The platform showed that Chicago, Houston, Vegas, NYC and L.A. were areas where a whole lot of Mickey D’s branches were unable to serve sweet treats.

After pinpointing the underserved markets, Wendy’s revved up a fleet of “Frosty Fix” ice cream trucks and parked them outside McDonald’s locations where ice cream was unavailable. The back of the vehicles read: “Honk if you like reliable desserts.”

It’s not the first time a brand has taken this route—Jack in the Box did something similar two years ago—but Wendy’s level of shade was extra delicious. (Agency: VML)

GLIDING THROUGH TIME AT MAX’S ‘SKATE THRU’ ACTIVATION

If you’re going to host a flamboyant roller-skating event, Venice Beach is exactly the place to do it. To hype the debut of their original series, “Roller Jam,” Max and Magnolia Networks headed to California with a Skate Thru the Eras pop-up on Oct. 6 and invited skate culture fans to roll through time, just like competitors in the show.

“Roller Jam” is a six-episode series featuring the country’s top roller-skating crews dancing through different decades for a chance to win a cash prize and donation to their local rink. So for Skate Thru the Eras, the networks asked attendees to strap on some complimentary skates (and helmets for younger attendees) and take a musical journey along a “Roller Jam”-themed pathway. The trail featured a series of archways, each representing a musical era showcased in the show, while iconic tunes from the decade played.

Naturally, “Roller Jam”-themed photo ops were integrated into the experience, as were premium giveaways and show merch. Max and Magnolia additionally recruited the show’s celebrity host, singer Jordin Sparks, and show judges Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson, to make special appearances. All told, the activation attracted 350 people. No report on how many of them took a spill. (Agency: RQ)

CBS IS CREEPING OUT ‘GHOSTS’ FANS AT TWO HISTORIC MANSIONS

Throughout October, CBS and Creep LA are reviving their hit 2021 event, “Creep x Ghosts,” in two historic mansions in the West Adams area of L.A. Fans (18 and older) of the network’s comedy “Ghosts” are invited to participate in the spine-tingling, interactive 60-minute show—if they have the guts. (These influencers and cast members were not OK after attending.)

The experience begins in the lobby of the haunted Woodstone Bed & Breakfast from “Ghosts,” where attendees can enjoy photo moments and check out show memorabilia. Next, they transition to the second mansion to travel down the “dark side of the street.” There, they can explore various ghost stories, types of spirits and representations of the afterlife. CBS promises that everyone’s experience will be “enchantingly unique.” Ours would include heart palpitations. (Agency: Just Fix It Productions)

Photo credit: Jeremy Connors

WOMEN SWAP TAMPONS FOR PERIOD UNDIES AT HANES’ TRADE-IN TRUCK

Sometimes a simple swap is all it takes to get a brand message across. Take Hanes, which for National Period Day on Oct. 12 encouraged women in Brooklyn, NY, to trade a pad or tampon for a pair of its “Comfort, Period.” underwear at the Trade for Comfort, Period pop-up.

Consumers could simply stop by and drop their feminine product into a dedicated box, then grab the free undies from a branded “Trade-In Truck.” There were also influencers on hand to interact with and period care information to check out. And the deep-red carpets placed along the footprint? Bloody brilliant.

Photo credit: Diane Bondareff/AP Content Services for Hanes

LULULEMON’S ‘PLAYDATES’ SUPPORT WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY

Research from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) shows that play can significantly reduce anxiety, improve overall mood and build resiliency. With that research in mind, Lululemon hosted a lighthearted event during World Mental Health Day (Oct. 10) at its Fifth Avenue flagship in New York.

From Oct. 9-12, the store was completely transformed into a playground, complete with a slide, see-saw, basketball hoops, hopscotch and other activities designed to get attendees moving and playing together. At the helm of the activation was fitness trainer, mental health advocate and lululemon ambassador Kendall Toole, who hosted the “playdate.”

Throughout the day, Toole and other local ambassadors hosted play-inspired workouts (think: hopscotch and hula-hooping) to show that moving can be “easy, fun and accessible.” And in the evening, Toole sat down with NAMI co-founder Dan H. Gillison and fellow ambassadors for a panel discussion on mental health.

Beyond the flagship, lululemon hosted play-inspired well-being workouts and activities at all of its 500-plus stores across the U.S. and Canada. And those who couldn’t join in person could access Peloton Playdates, free, five- and 10-minute workouts that can be done anytime, anywhere on the lululemon app. (Agency: Edelman)

