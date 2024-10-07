FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover fast food dupes, “Crumbled” pop-ups and Law & Order Station.

RETURN OF THE MAC: INSIDE MCDONALD’S DUPE RESTAURANT

Tapping into dupe culture is typically reserved for beauty and fashion brands, but McDonald’s flipped the script with its own restaurant dupe last week. Americans have been clamoring for the brand to bring its Chicken Big Mac to the States for years, so to tout the sandwich’s limited-edition debut in the U.S. on Oct. 10, the fast food giant opened a pop-up restaurant in L.A. dubbed “McDonnell’s.”

The one-day activation was hosted by Chain, a property that reimagines chain restaurant food, which hosted its second annual Chain Fest event over the weekend. At McDonnell’s, just one main dish was on the menu: “The Chicken Sandwich.” The sammie was accompanied by some of Chain’s signature sides, like beef tallow fries, deep-fried apple pie and soft-serve. Consumers who stopped by were even calling the restaurant a “McDonald’s dupe.”

When the truth got out that McDonnell’s was just a façade, McDonald’s took the campaign a step further and enlisted influencer Kai Cenat. Cenat will be asking friends to join his livestream to try out the Chicken Big Mac, offer their candid reactions and debate whether the sandwich is, in fact, a Big Mac. Fans can follow the action on McDonald’s social channels all month to find out when the streamer will be going live… Petition to become one of Cenat’s aforementioned “friends.” (Agency: Golin)

Photo credit: Kopaloff/Getty Images for McDonnell’s by Chain

ALL ABOARD NBC’S TRAIN STATION TAKEOVER

After popping up “Olivia Benson Plaza” in New York City earlier this year, NBC invited superfans to board the train at “Law & Order Station” in Boston over the weekend. From Oct. 4-5 at Faneuil Hall Marketplace, consumers could envelop themselves in the series with an exclusive sneak peek into the show’s upcoming season, along with touchpoints celebrating three decades of storylines.

After grabbing a customized ticket and entering the station through turnstiles, fans could hop aboard a train car to interact with touchpoints related to their favorite characters and scenes from the franchise, along with snagging exclusive merch.

Those who stopped by Law & Order Station were also treated to a show-themed donut and cup of Stella Blue coffee from the renowned Kane’s Donuts. (For fans at home, the themed donut was available in stores in Massachusetts and nationwide via Goldbelly, while supplies lasted.)

As an added perk, attendees who were on-site at the right time on Oct. 4 got to see a special appearance from cast members Mehcad Brooks and Reid Scott, who indulged in coffee and donuts and celebrated the launch with fans.

Reservations for the experience were completely sold out, but NBC instituted a standby line at the event, in addition to making many of the photo ops accessible to everyone, like a “Dun Dun” logo installation outside the station.

The only crime here is that we didn’t snag a Kane’s donut. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

Photo credit: Kadeem Olijah for NBC

AND THAT’S HOW THE COOKIE ‘CRUMBLS’

Organizers of a Crumbl Cookie event in Sydney, Australia, are in hot water for hosting a one-day pop-up on Sept. 29 without the brand’s authorization. The group, which goes by Crumbl Sydney, but calls out that it’s not affiliated with the actual U.S. brand, apparently flew to the States, bought hordes of actual Crumbl Cookies, then flew them back to Australia and sold the very stale “treats” for A$17.50 each (about $12 U.S.). Even the packaging and signage used was the real Crumbl’s IP

Consumers were quick to call out the event on social media for long lines and overpriced, unappetizing goods, with some dubbing the pop-up a “scam” and others predicting legal action. We’ll be staying tuned for a delicious cease and desist.

Photo: Courtesy of Crumbl

THE IMPACT OF ALZHEIMER’S IS HAPPENING ‘BEHIND CLOSED DOORS’

Believe it or not—and only 10 percent do—dementia is the UK’s biggest killer. So to start a conversation around the condition and its detrimental impact on both those who experience it, and their caregivers, the Alzheimer’s Society launched “Behind Closed Doors.” The campaign aims to make discussions on dementia a “political, health and social priority,” and is a nod to the fact that the hardships of dementia typically take place out of the public eye.

To drive home its message, the organization worked with journalist Anna Richardson, whose dad is living with the condition, to unveil an interactive door installation on London’s Southbank on Oct. 5. Consumers who stopped by could open a door to hear, and share, real-life experiences of dementia from people of all walks of life. The activation included recreations of devastating calls that the Alzheimer Society’s support line has actually received from families in crisis, voiced by celebrity supporters Anne-Marie Duff, David Baddiel and Suranne Jones.

The Alzheimer’s Society is also calling on people across the UK to share their own experiences with dementia on a dedicated stories hub. The organization will then collect the tales and bring them to decision-makers and government officials to underscore the magnitude of the condition and its impact.

Photo: Courtesy of Alzheimer’s Society

LG REFRIGERATORS—BUT MAKE IT ART

Don’t call it a comeback, but LG Electronics recently relaunched LG Studio, its lineup of premium appliances. So to showcase the collection, the brand from Sept. 27-28 hosted an “Essence White” (one of the finishes available for LG Studio appliances) installation at The Hole, a contemporary art gallery in L.A.

The activation featured three LG Studio refrigerators originally finished in Essence White that were transformed into distinctive artworks by Thomas Trum, Jeremy Shockley and Andy Dixon. Each unit represented one of three design aesthetics—Warm Vibrancy, Sanctuary and High Energy— to demonstrate LG Studio’s mission to inspire consumers to create unique spaces in their home that contribute positive vibes. Are you feeling the feng shui? (Agency: Lupine Creative)

Photos: Courtesy of Lupine Creative

More From The Brief: