The Brief: Ketchup Insurance and Firehouse Takeovers

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover ketchup insurance, frozen firehouses and a new culinary conference.

NBC MARKETERS ARE HONORING 25 YEARS OF ‘SVU’: THESE ARE THEIR STORIES

Superfans of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”—we have a Code Blue. Your presence is required in New York City from March 14 to 15. To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, NBC is transforming Rockefeller Plaza into “Olivia Benson Plaza,” paying homage to Mariska Hargitay’s iconic character, and providing a playground for fans. The experience is free and open to the public, and will feature coffee and tea beverages at the Benson & Co. Coffee truck, brewed in partnership with La Colombe, with each cup honoring main “SVU” characters via latte art.

At the Fan Shop, attendees can pick up series-themed friendship bracelets designed in collaboration with Little Words Project (25 percent of proceeds will benefit Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation), and at a custom kiosk, fans can check out a commemorative 25th anniversary newspaper and limited edition t-shirt. Attendees can also expect “SVU”-themed trivia, giveaways and photo ops. Dun-dun. (Agency: NVE Experience Agency)

HEINZ WANTS TO INSURE YOUR STAINED T-SHIRTS

Are you a messy eater? The kind of person who can’t wear white? Heinz has some news for you. The inevitable “spills, splats and splotches” that come with consuming its ketchup are now insurable. The brand has officially launched Heinz Ketchup Insurance, which covers saucy incidents that fall under one of 57 (the brand’s signature number) amusing claims.

On its microsite, the brand states that “We understand the emotional and physical toll of a ketchup calamity. But we also understand that if it’s worth the risk, it has to be Heinz,” and is encouraging consumers to learn their ketchup rights so that Heinz can “right the wrongs.”

Heinz Ketchup Insurance comes with a cheeky list of rules for would-be applicants, like reporting an incident within 57 hours, and being honest about claims—deliberate ketchup disasters are considered Heinz Ketchup Insurance fraud, and offenders may be found guilty by the jury of the “Heinz Ketchup Tribunal.”



In similar news, DiGiorno has launched a Pizza Rescue Program that provides coupons for its frozen pies to consumers whose delivery pizzas have been damaged en route. The brand will use AI to determine the level of destruction, then deliver a discount that corresponds with the incident.

FIRE UP YOUR PROTON PACKS: ‘GHOSTBUSTERS’ IS TAKING OVER THE HOOK & LADDER 8 FIREHOUSE

The Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse in New York City is an iconic setting from “Ghostbusters” that served as the squad’s headquarters in the original film, and has made appearances across the franchise. And with the latest installment, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” about to hit theaters, Sony is thrusting the venue into the limelight once more.

For two weeks starting on Friday, Sony will enact a complete takeover of Hook & Ladder 8, “freezing” it over with faux ice and props. The brand took care to ensure the famous “Ghostbusters” sign that hangs outside the firehouse was present, and positioned precisely as it was in the movies—and superfans caught on early. Sony is also hosting an exclusive premiere event this week featuring the Ecto-1 and Ecto-Z vehicles from the franchise, live radio remotes, influencer talent and giveaways. Who ya gonna call? (Agencies: City Eventions; Rapport; Impact)

ANOTHER LAVISH INFLUENCER TRIP IS MET WITH TURBULENCE

Oops, they did it again. Despite social media criticism of its extravagant influencer trip to Dubai last year (featuring business class Emirates flights, private villas and gifting suites), Tarte Cosmetics was back at it last week with another installment of its long-standing Trippin’ with Tarte initiative.

The brand invited 30 influencers and their plus-ones on a four-night, all-expenses-paid trip to Bora Bora, where they stayed in bungalows at the Four Seasons Resort, surrounded by piles of gifts. Even on the private jet to the resort, the Veuve Clicquot and caviar flowed, meaning the influencers’ champagne wishes and caviar dreams quite literally came true.

While some fans continue to relish all of the “how the other half lives” content, other consumers are saying the “tone deaf” trips are out of touch with everyday people and reward those who are already financially well-off.

In an interview with The New York Times, Tarte’s ceo responded to online backlash to the Bora Bora trip, explaining that the influencers’ gifts are not provided by Tarte, but by smaller brands, many of which are woman-owned. She also pointed to brands that spend millions on short Super Bowl spots, noting that Tarte trips “cost way less.” We’ll see if this glosses over.

RESY IS COOKING UP A SPONSORSHIP STRATEGY FOR THE INAUGURAL CHEF CONFERENCE

The debut of Philadelphia’s The Chef Conference, presented by Visit Philadelphia and Resy, takes place April 12-15 at The Study at University City. As part of its presenting sponsorship, the American Express-owned brand will produce the Resy @ The Chef Conference: A Collaborative Dinner Series, serving as an 11-part culinary program that will be open to the public.

The dinner series is slated to take place April 10-15, and Resy is collaborating with chefs from some seriously high-profile restaurants—like Don Angie and Claud in New York, Dakar in New Orleans and Maty’s in Miami—to bring them to life. Each of the 11 pop-ups will function as a unique, one-night-only culinary affair. Let the mouthwatering begin.

Photo credits: NBC; Heinz; iStock/peterspiro; iStock/SerrNovik; Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Resy