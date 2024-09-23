FIVE THINGS TO KNOW THIS WEEK

This week’s hot takes on hot topics in experiential marketing cover billboard races, bratty birds and sponsored sensory rooms.

ON YOUR MARKS, GET SET… LEAVE YOUR FRIENDS IN THE DUST

London-based fitness chain Gymbox is on a mission to prove that exercising can be as fun as going out with friends (we’re skeptical), offering live djs and offbeat fitness classes at its various locations. To bring its philosophy to life, the brand last week launched a delightfully simple OOH campaign with a clear call to action.

Two black billboards were set up side-by-side outside the Arsenal Emirates stadium, one with a yellow stripe that read “Start” and the other with a yellow stripe that read “Finish.” That’s it. Londoners passing by the display, which will be in place through Sept. 24, have been rising to the occasion, racing friends from the starting line to the finish, effectively competing in a 10-meter dash.

Gymbox is also making appearances on-site with a radar gun to show consumers how their speed matches up to that of their friends, along with qualifying times for Olympic and Paralympic 100-meter sprinters. According to Marketing Communication News, the stunt follows a 2024 YouGov study that found a quarter of Brits believe they could qualify for the 2028 Olympics if they started training today. We love the confidence. (Agency: Pablo)

Photos: Courtesy of Gymbox

CARVEL IS SPRINKLING ON THE WHIMSY AT ITS NEW RESTAURANT

Carvel marked its 90th birthday in August, and earlier this month, it also marked its first-ever restaurant collaboration. The brand teamed up with restaurateur Ben Berg to build a retro-futuristic, ice cream shop-themed eatery in Houston dubbed Buttermilk Baby that is designed to serve as a nostalgic retreat for both adults and kids. And it sure is pretty.

The pink-hued restaurant interior includes whimsical design touches, like a life-sized carousel “horse” (looks more like a unicorn to us) for kids to play on, sassy neon signs along the walls, a larger-than-life ice cream sundae installation with a rotating cherry on top and a 10-person ice cream bar featuring an epoxy-encased sprinkle display. And just outside the entrance: Two pink, fluffy-cloud-themed bench swings.

To spread the word about Buttermilk Baby, Carvel and Berg Hospitality hosted a VIP launch event on Sept. 3 that offered a range of touchpoints, from face-painting and glitter application, to a live dj, to bubble machines, to a shimmering, silver-clad performer on stilts, to appearances from Carvel’s beloved mascot, Fudgie The Whale, to balloon artists, to vintage car displays. (Partners: ICrave and Sensitori, interior design)

Photos: Courtesy of Buttermilk Baby

THIS AUDIO BRAND IS SPONSORING SENSORY ROOMS AT FOOTBALL GAMES

The industry is progressively making concerted efforts to support neurodiverse attendees through event touchpoints like tranquility lounges and sensory kits. While these elements have often been relegated to b-to-b events, audio electronics brand Atlec Lansing is taking the strategy to the field. The football field, that is.

Earlier this month, the brand inked a new multiyear partnership with the Dallas Cowboys as the team’s Official Audio Partner. The deal includes sponsoring the sensory rooms at AT&T Stadium, spaces designed to be soothing atmospheres for those who experience challenges with sensory processing.

The Altec Lansing Sensory Rooms offer private air-conditioned spaces for attendees of all ages with special needs to use. Each room is equipped with sensory supplies, a carpeted floor, carpeted, wall-mounted equipment, and Atlec’s Kid Safe 2-In-1 ANC noise-canceling headphones. To boot, a Guest Services team member will oversee the rooms to ensure fans have a private, calming experience. Bravo.

A ‘BRATTY’ FLOCK OF DUOLINGO BIRDS CRASHES A CHARLI XCX CONCERT

Duolingo’s adorable, bright-green bird mascot has become something of a pop culture icon. And on Sept. 14, “Duo” showed up in the right place at the right time once again when he crashed a co-headlined Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Sweat Tour concert in Detroit.

In a reference to Charli’s wildly popular album, “Brat,” which yielded “Brat Summer” and, thanks to the album cover, a preoccupation with the very same lime-green color of Duo’s upper body, the mascot arrived at the show in a “Brat” tee. And was promptly tossed out of Little Caesars Arena—but not before causing a commotion on social media.

But the hijinks didn’t end there. As the artist performed, 20 Duolingo employees wearing large Duo-shaped heads were unleashed around the venue, generating even more buzz on social. The mascot’s own response on X added to the fervor: “They kicked me out so I multiplied.”

SPIRIT HALLOWEEN IS CLOWNING AROUND

Spirit Halloween has gained something of a cult following over the years, dominating spooky season with its nationwide retail pop-ups and vast range of costumes. This year, shoppers have even more to explore inside the brand’s creepy “Carnevil” funhouse installation. The experience features a journey through a series of hologram mirrors that conjure frightening 3D animations of deranged characters, all positioned to create a chilling infinity mirror effect. With all due respect… Hard. Pass. (Partner: Groove Jones, hologram technology)

Photo: Courtesy of Groove Jones

